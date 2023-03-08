Facebook Twitter
How the sports world is celebrating International Women’s Day

The NBA, NHL and other leagues are celebrating women leaders for International Women’s Day

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
ESPN’s Doris Burke and Beth Mowins look on before the start of NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors in 2022.

ESPN’s Doris Burke and Beth Mowins look on before the start of NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors on Feb. 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City. An all-female ensemble will produce Wednesday’s March 8, 2023, game between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. It’s a way to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Wednesday is International Women’s Day, a holiday celebrating the achievements of women around the world.

Sports leagues and companies, from the NBA to ESPN, are among the organizations taking part in related festivities.

Here’s a look at how the sports world is celebrating women on Wednesday:

NBA

The NBA is celebrating International Women’s Day by spotlighting the work of women officials. The league’s @NBAOfficial Twitter account noted that five women officials will be working NBA games tonight and eight will be working in the G League.

WNBA

The WNBA, like the NBA, sees International Women’s Day as a chance to boost awareness of lesser-known female employees. Throughout the day Wednesday, the official WNBA Twitter account shared factsheets about women who work for teams in the league.

MLS

Major League Soccer released a statement about the importance of celebrating women and then a series of threads about women doing important work for the league.

ESPN

For International Women’s Day, ESPN put together three women-only coverage teams. Six of the nine women will be working in the studio on top shows like “NBA Countdown,” while the other three will lead the broadcast for Wednesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans.

NHL Network

In honor of International Women’s Day, NHL Network put together an all-women crew of hosts for “NHL Now.”

ESPN+

ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, is celebrating International Women’s Day by debuting a new documentary on Black female hockey players called “Ice Queens.”

