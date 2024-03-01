The Utah Runnin’ Utes picked up a solid win Thursday night, beating Stanford 90-68 in their first game at the Huntsman Center in 19 days.

It was an important bounceback victory for Utah, which has seen its NCAA Tournament hopes creep to the end of the bubble after it lost six of eight games prior to Thursday’s blowout win.

The Utes could have ill-afforded a loss against a Quad 3 opponent, a dilemma they will face in their next two games — vs. Cal on Saturday in the home finale, and next week at Oregon State — before a Quad 1 opportunity in their regular-season finale at Oregon.

“Practice this week kinda felt like October, just the competition and everybody talking and just being connected,” Utah point guard Deivon Smith said after the win. “I felt like we were kind of like rebranding ourselves, trying to get back to how we started off the season very high, and we came out and put it together.”

Can the Utes build off this win as they ready for the final three games of the regular season?

What went right

One of Utah’s seniors who will be exhausting his eligibility this season, shooting guard Cole Bajema, had arguably his best night as a Ute.

Bajema scored a career-high 21 points while shooting 6 of 11 and 5 of 6 from 3-point range. He also had four rebounds and a blocked shot while making shots at critical junctures.

His first 3-pointer of the night came 19 seconds into the game, giving Utah a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Bajema later hit back-to-back 3-pointers 32 seconds apart as part of a 12-0 run that helped Utah open up an 18-point first-half lead.

Bajema’s fourth 3-pointer, with 14 minutes remaining, pushed the Utes’ lead past 20 points for the first time, and he added one more later as part of an 8-0 spurt that put Utah up 23.

That was one of several strong individual performances — from Deivon Smith’s third triple-double of the season, to Lawson Lovering scoring 17 and impacting both ends of the floor and Gabe Madsen pouring in 15 points.

Runnin’ Utes on the air Utah (17-11, 8-9 Pac-12) vs. California (13-16, 9-9 Pac-12) Saturday, 7 p.m. MST Huntsman Center TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: 700 AM

The hope is that Bajema, the grad transfer from Washington, can provide more of these kinds of scoring outbursts as the season wraps up.

“I’m so proud of Cole. I thought he played really well tonight, played the whole second half, as did Gabe,” Craig Smith said. “Got that 3 to go in early. Sometimes when you’re a shooter like that — when you see the ball go in early, and I think he made two pretty quickly in that game, it can get you kind of get you going and you really feel part of the game.”

One other area where Utah also had a strong night was in the turnover department. The Runnin’ Utes had nine in the game — it was their second time in the past three contests fewer than 10 turnovers after a string of eight straight games with double-digit turnovers.

“A high possession game like that to only have nine turnovers was good. That’s what our number was against UCLA, and we win. Tonight, we turn it over nine times and we win. Those are the types of things that we got to do,” Craig Smith said.

Utah’s coach also said the team communicated well after a good week of practice, something his players confirmed.

“We were moving the ball, sharing it and trusting each other consistently and making the right play. Then those types of things, good shooting numbers, happen when you do those things.,” Craig Smith said.

What needed work

Even in a 22-point victory, there were some things to nitpick.

The Utes held Stanford to 39.3% shooting in the first half, helping Utah build a 46-27 lead at intermission.

In the second half, the Cardinal was significantly better, shooting 58.6% from the field. While that was aided by Stanford making five of its final seven shots when the game’s outcome was well-decided, the Cardinal still scored 41 points after halftime.

“I told our guys in the first media timeout of the second half a lot of our errors to start that half were concentration errors,” Craig Smith said. “Sometimes when you get up (19) at halftime, sometimes you can have some concentration errors. We really challenged our guys with that media timeout and then I thought we got better with that.”

The Utes were also aggressive in getting to the paint, which resulted in them shooting 22 free throws, compared to just 13 free-throw attempts for Stanford.

Utah could have benefitted, though, from better free-throw shooting, as it made 14 of 22. That number was brought down by a pair of post players, as Lovering made 5 of 9 and Keba Keita was 1 of 4.

The plus side, though, was seeing Utah consistently make plays in the paint against a Stanford team with plenty of length.

What’s next?

Cal, under first-year coach Mark Madsen, comes to Salt Lake City in the upper half of the Pac-12 standings with a 9-9 league record.

The Golden Bears lost on Wednesday at Colorado, but before that, they had won three straight and five of seven to climb up the standings.

Saturday’s game will be a chance for Utah to move past Cal and up to sixth in the league standings with a victory.

The Utes could also jump into a tie for fifth in the conference standings with a victory and a UCLA loss to No. 19 Washington State.

Utah would also have the head-to-head advantage over Cal and UCLA in that scenario heading into its final two games of the regular season — at Oregon State and at Oregon.

“We have three more games, regular-season games, left. It builds momentum. It brings us back together honestly, and hopefully we can get some fans in here on Saturday. Our fans were great tonight,” Deivon Smith said.

“And it just really gets us ready for this last stretch, this last run that we’re about to go on. I think we’re mentally prepared for it, and tonight it showed. We’ve got to keep putting together great days of practice, of course, and just staying together and I think we could do a lot.”