Lone Peak’s Shawnee Nordstrom moves around Copper Hills’ Alyssa Loza during the 6A girls basketball state championship game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024. Lone Peak won 65-47.

Box score

Lone Peak’s season didn’t start how it wanted. The team lost four of its opening seven games, including a loss to Copper Hills, which caused it to start with a 3-4 record.

The Grizzlies on the other hand had one of its best seasons in school history. Copper Hills went into Friday’s 6A title game nearly undefeated with its only blemish being a 52-48 loss to Corner Canyon.

Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner said there were needed adjustments following its early season loss to Copper Hills.

“Our players knew what they needed to do to get better and I learned a lot as a coach,” she said. “From then on, we recognized things that we were weak at and wanted to get better at. It’s all about focusing on getting better.”

The championship game showed the Knights’ improvement as they outscored the Grizzlies in every quarter for a convincing 65-47 win.

“All my thoughts go to these amazing players who make sure they’re always ready to improve, ready to lock-in and ready to work hard together each and every day,” said Warner. “Our seniors have really stepped up this year in recognizing what that looks like.”

Lone Peak’s Kennedy Woolston jumpstarted the Knights’ offense with seven points in the second quarter.

“I’m just so happy,” said Woolston. “I love my team and we play so well together. I am so happy to be able to win with such a great team.”

Zuri Nordstrom also gave Lone Peak a lift off the bench with four first half 3-pointers for a 31-23 lead.

Out of the half it was Zuri’s sister Shawnee Nordstrom and Naia Tanuvasa that stole the spotlight with each of them hitting two 3-pointers in the second half. Shawnee Nordstrom and Tanuvasa led the Knights in scoring with 16 points each.

“I was feeling great, I owe it all to my sister,” said Shawnee Nordstrom. “She came in hot and told me, ‘Hey, you’re going to hit a 3 next time.’”

She added, “Before the game we were not nervous, we knew we were ready because we’ve been here before. We just had confidence in all of us doing it together.”

The Lone Peak defense held Copper Hills to nine points in the fourth quarter, resulting in only its second loss of the season.

A big issue for the Grizzlies in its championship loss was rebounding. Lone Peak out-rebounded Copper Hills 36-23, with 15 of them coming off the offensive boards.

“Just credit to these girls for recognizing the fact that they had an opportunity and coming together and doing it for each other,” said Warner. “I just love how much they love each other and being a part of that as a coach is special, so I’m just excited to celebrate with them and enjoy this.”

Deseret News 6A all-tournament team

MVP — Shawnee Nordstrom, Lone Peak

Naia Tanuvasa, Lone Peak

Kennedy Woolston, Lone Peak

Ellie Taylor, Copper Hills

Maia Rhay, Corner Canyon

Skylie Barker, Copper Hills