Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) passes the ball to Jimmy Butler, not shown, as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — The Utah Jazz lost126-120 to the Miami Heat on Saturday at the Kaseya Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Jimmy Butler finished with a game-high 37 points to go with seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Worst performance: The Jazz were without Jordan Clarkson (illness) and Walker Kessler (right foot sprain), and as such weren’t able to get much from their bench at all. The Jazz bench scored just 20 points on the night.

11: The Jazz led this one by as many as 11 points but went into the fourth quarter tied with the Heat and weren’t able to pull ahead.

31: Keyonte George paced the Jazz with 31 points, and fellow rookie Taylor Hendricks grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds.

40: The Jazz held the Heat to just 22 points in the paint in the first half but gave up 40 points in the paint in the second half.

Best of the best: Butler scored 18 of his 37 points in the third quarter alone, going 6-of-9 from the field and hitting all five of his free throw attempts.

Worst of the worst: Notably, the Jazz got zero points from Kris Dunn and nobody on the bench scored more than seven.