Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) handles the ball guarded by Washington Huskies guard Teagan Brown (5) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

No. 18 Utah never led and was outplayed on its home court as Washington rolled past the Utes 62-47 in the regular-season finale at the Huntsman Center on Saturday.

3 takeaways

Key stats: Utah never got on track offensively, shooting a frigid 31.5% for the game, including 2 of 15 in the second quarter when the Utes scored just five points.

Washington, meanwhile, shot 50.9% from the field and led by as many as 19 points while springing the upset.

Utah finished with 14 turnovers, which led to the Huskies owning a 13-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

Oddly enough, Washington never attempted a free throw until late in the game, making 1 of 2, but the Huskies hit 7 of 13 3-pointers, while Utah was just 5 of 27 from long range.

Key stretch: Utah pulled within nine in the third quarter, responding with a quick 8-0 run after falling behind by 17 midway through the period.

But then Washington retook control by pushing its lead back out to 12 by the quarter’s end and outscored Utah 11-4 to start the fourth quarter to build a 19-point edge.

Top performers: Lauren Schwartz scored 18 points and had four rebounds and four assists to lead four Washington players in double-figures. Sayvia Sellers added 13 points, three rebounds and three assists, and she, like Schwartz, made three 3-pointers.

Maty Wilke was the lone bright spot offensively for Utah. She finished with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

What’s next?

The Utes (21-9, 11-7 Pac-12) will head to the Pac-12 tournament next week in Las Vegas. Seeding will be determined after Saturday’s league action is finished.

Utah headed into the day as the No. 6 seed, with the possibility of jumping anywhere from the No. 2 to No. 5 seed depending on a variety of outcomes. A top-four seed would have given the Utes a first-round bye, but Saturday’s loss means they will have to play in the first round.

The 2024 Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament will be played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with the first round on March 6, quarterfinals on March 7, semifinals on March 8 and championship on March 10.







