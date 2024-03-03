BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin looks to make a play during the Cougars’ 68-58 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

It has largely been a season of growth for the BYU Cougars women’s basketball team during their first campaign in the Big 12 Conference, as they finished the regular season with a 16-15 record overall and a 6-12 mark in conference play.

Although that Big 12 record might not have been what they ultimately wanted, it did bring one positive distinction: It was the best among the four new teams in the conference this season.

On Sunday the bracket for this week’s Big 12 tournament was released, and the Cougars are the No. 10 seed and will face the No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks in the second round on Friday in Kansas City, with tip time scheduled for 5:30 p.m. local time (the bottom four of the 14 teams are the only ones playing in the first round).

Below BYU, fellow Big 12 newcomers Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are Nos. 11, 13 and 14, respectively, while Texas Tech is No. 12.

The Cougars actually tied No. 9 TCU with their 6-12 conference mark, but TCU won both of the head-to-head matchups.

Texas Tech, Houston and Cincinnati finished just a game back in Big 12 play at 5-13, while UCF went just 3-15. No. 8 Oklahoma State finished 7-11, and then there was a big separation among the top seven teams, five of whom are ranked in the top 25 this week.

Oklahoma is the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

BYU is led by senior star Lauren Gustin, who finished the regular season averaging 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Her rebounding mark leads the country and is a whopping 2.4 more per game than the player in second place, LSU star Angel Reese.











