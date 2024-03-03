Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

The 2024 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 3A, but it could be another slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There is one new baseball coach in 3A this year: Drew Hill (Richfield).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Juab Wasps

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Park (2nd year).

2023 record: 25-3 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 5-0 record, Beat Juan Diego in 3A championship.

2023 offense: 9.7 rpg (No. 3 in 3A)

2023 defense: 3.7 rpg (No. 2 in 3A)

Additional info not provided

2. Canyon View Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Jacobsen (21st year).

2023 record: 20-9 (second in Region 12 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Juan Diego in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 6 in 3A)

2023 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 6 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Cameron Calvez, C, Sr.

Jaxen Jensen, P, Sr.

Zac Millett, P, Sr.

Trenton Ludlow, CF, Jr.

Asher Slack, SS,Jr.

Jarron Bradshaw, 3B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brady Anderson, P/1B, Jr.

Chandler McClellan, 2B, Jr.

Zach Maine, P/OF, So.

Jake Thomas, C/OF, Jr.

Kasen Stoker, 1B, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to the season.

3. Carbon Dinos

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Rob Smith (2nd year).

2023 record: 19-7 (first in Region 12 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Juan Diego in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 4 in 3A).

2023 defense: 4 rpg (No. 3 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Maizen Prichard P, Sr.

Peyton Molinar SS, Sr.

Michael Vigil 3B, Jr.

Stockton Kennedy P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Maddex Wilson P, So.

Deagan Richards OF, Jr.

Tyrus Madsen UTL, Jr.

Ridge Butler 2B, Jr.

Coach comment: Good core of returners from last year, will have to have some younger kids step up and fill in some holes. Really excited for this season.

4. Manti Templars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bryan Keisel (3rd year).

2023 record: 16-7 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Juan Diego in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 1 in 3A).

2023 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 9 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Cody Aagard, P/OF, Sr.

Kayson Bailey, P/1B, Sr.

Jaden Barton, OF, Sr.

Reggie Frischknecht, OF, Sr.

Braxton Henningson, P/IF, Sr.

Britton Keisel, P/IF, Sr.

Bo Stevens, P/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Mason Cherry, C/IF, Jr.

Lane Cox, IF, Jr.

Tazj Hill, P/IF, Jr.

Chase Keisel, P/IF, Jr.

Colt Madsen, P/IF, Jr.

Lance Umbrell, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We are really excited to see what we can accomplish together as a team this year! We have put a lot of time in on the baseball diamond, as well as in the weight room. We have a great group this year that will experience much success both on and off the field. As coaches we consider ourselves very lucky to be around such a great group of young men.

5. Emery Spartans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Chase Julian (2nd year).

2023 record: 12-15 (third in Region 12 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Ogden in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 5.2 rpg (No. 17 in 3A).

2023 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 11 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Wade Stilson, P/SS, Sr.

Mason Stilson, 2B, Sr.

Kade Larson, C, Sr.

Turner Stoker, P/3B/1B, Sr.

Peyton Alton, OF, Sr.

Treven Gilbert, P/1B, Jr.

Hayden Abrams, P/IF/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Hayden Christiansen, Utility, Jr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to getting started, we return quite a few players that got a lot of varsity time last year.

6. Richfield Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Drew Hill (1st year).

2023 record: 11-14 (fourth in Region 12 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 7 rpg (No. 10 in 3A).

2023 defense: 9.2 rpg (No. 15 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Reggie Hafen, Sr., P/UTL

Caleb Thalman. Sr., P/OF

Beck Giblette. Sr., P/OF

Gavin Kirschner. Sr., INF

Fisher Jenson. Jr., P/INF

Hayden Reed. Jr., C/P

Jess Curtis. Jr., INF

Griffin Wayman. Jr., P/INF

Malik Fautin, Jr., OF

Key newcomers:

Bridger Vincent, Jr., INF

Garrett Wayman, So., P/INF

Kelby Rickenbach, So., P/INF

Greyson Eyre, So., P/OF

Hayes Bagley, Jr., P/IF

Coach comment: We have a lot of new in our program. New coaching staff, new standards and a new culture. Our players have taken to the new program and are excited to represent their school and community the best they possibly can on the diamond this season. The 2024 team is looking forward to laying the foundation that this program will build upon for years to come, and the players are committed to leaving their jersey better off than they found it. Excited to see these young men compete and develop this season.

7. Delta Rabbits

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cory Webb (12th year).

2023 record: 7-14 (fourth in Region 14 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by ALA in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 15 in 3A).

2023 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 12 in 3A).

Coach comment: Lost two kids from last year’s team. A lot of players coming back with varsity experience. If we can hit we should be in a pretty good position to be competitive in each game we play.

8. North Sanpete Hawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Austin Hadley (3rd year).

2023 record: 2-17 (fifth in Region 14 with a 0-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Ogden in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 2.8 rpg (No. 20 in 3A).

2023 defense: 9.8 rpg (No. 16 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Bryson Perry, SS, P, Sr.

Andy Allred, P, OF, Sr.

Andy Bailey, UTL, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Aaron Costello, C, So.

Bryce Swapp, P, OF, So.

Peyton Rostron, P, Jr.

Wyatt Williams, UTL, So.

Preston Madsen, INF, P, Jr.

1. Union Cougars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Labrum (2nd year).

2023 record: 19-8 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Canyon View in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 8 rpg (No. 7 in 3A).

2023 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 8 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Zander Nielsen, OF/P, Sr.

Peyton Marx, UT/P, Sr.

Camden Frandsen, INF/P, Sr.

Gannon Labrum, OF/P, So.

Gavin Roberts, P, So.

PJ Hancock, INF/P, So.

Key newcomers:

Jaxon Christensen, C, Jr.

Hayden Rich, C, Jr.

Cooper Gardner, P, Jr.

Bo Earl, OF/P, So.

Tyson Marx, INF/P, So.

Cade Frandsen, UT, So.

Coach comment: We are excited to get the 2024 season underway. We have a very exciting schedule this year and look forward to competing at a high level. We will lean on our seniors for their experience and like the competition within our own team for playing opportunities.

2. Grantsville Cowboys

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Danny Warren (2nd year).

2023 record: 17-9 (first in Region 13 with a 10-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Summit Academy in 3A Summit Academy.

2023 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 2 in 3A).

2023 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 5 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Krue Warren, SS/2B, Jr.

Brett Darrow, P/3B/C, Sr.

Stratton Orgill, P/1B, Sr.

Hayden Hall, OF, Sr.

Kyle Brimhall, P/OF, Sr.

Peyton Cummings, P/3B/OF, So.

Jordan Fawson, P/OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Jacob Bunderson, 2B, So.

Guhner Kimber, C/OF, So.

Wes Cottongim, P/1B, So.

Coach comment: We are coming into our second year in a row with a young roster which can be challenging and exciting. Fortunately this year our underclassmen have a bunch of varsity experience. With that experience and a few key seniors, I like our chances for this upcoming season.

3. Ogden Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Doyle Holt (4th year).

2023 record: 18-7 (second in Region 13 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 9 in 3A).

2023 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Will Minkevitch, INF/P, Sr.

Diego DeLeon, INF/P, Sr.

Kolton Rich, 1B/P

Carter Rasmussen, UTIL/DH, Sr.

Kire Thompson, UTIL, Sr.

Kale Adams, OF/P, Sr.

Stocton Marriott, OF, Sr.

Joel Gomez, IF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jesse Jones, P, So.

Luke Bushell, IF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: I’m very excited to get going this season. I have a senior-heavy roster and I am looking forward to the grind of the season with these young men. I have coached this group of seniors since they were freshman and went 0-18. We have great leadership and enjoy each other like a team should. I’m excited to challenge this group and see them excel in all aspects of the game. Like everyone else in 3A I’m excited to see the pitching develop as we lost two great pitchers to graduation last season. So, looking forward, if our pitching develops as planned we should be competitive in Region 13 play.

4. Morgan Trojans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jed Stuart (6th year).

2023 record: 8-15 (third in Region 13 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by North Sanpete in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 16 in 3A).

2023 defense: 7 rpg (No. 10 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Brigham Spens, OF/P, Sr.

Ben Harden, 1B/P, Sr.

Ryder Waldron, IF/P, Sr.

Tryker Jones, OF/P, Sr.

Camron Talbot, C/P, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited to return several key players this season as well as some talented underclassmen.

5. South Summit Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cooper Crystal (5th year).

2023 record: 2-17 (fourth in Region 13 with a 1-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Providence Hall in 3A play-in game.

2023 offense: 2.9 rpg (No. 19 in 3A).

2023 defense: 10.6 rpg (No. 19 in 3A).

Additional info not provided

6. Ben Lomond Scots

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Morris (2nd year).

2023 record: 1-15 (fifth in Region 13 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by ALA in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 3.2 rpg (No. 18 in 3A).

2023 defense: 15.1 rpg (No. 20 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Makiah Muhammad, P/1B, Sr.

Semaj Rodriguez, OF, Sr.

Tanner King, C, Sr.

Cade Becraft, P/1B, Jr.

Kaden Bingham, P/INF, Jr.

Kayson Reeves, P/INF, Jr.

Max Doss, P/C/INF

Key newcomers:

Kia Langston, P/INF, So.

Kale Ha’o, P/OF, Fr.

Kobe’s Moyes, P/INF, Fr.

Nathan Huerta, P/INF, Fr.

Coach comment: We are really excited about this year, we have a lot of experience. While we are not senior heavy, our underclassmen have a lot of experience playing at the varsity level.

1. Summit Academy Bears

2024 Schedule

Head coach: James Marcotte (2nd year).

2023 record: 13-7 (second in Region 15 with a 5-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Juan Diego in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 8 in 3A).

2023 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 1 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Joe Rodrique, C/P/IF, Sr.

Ezekiel Marcotte, CF/SS, Sr.

Cooper Derbidge, P/IF, Jr.

Eli Mukhar, P/OF, So.

Kanyon Jonas, IF/P, Sr.

Jake Briggs, OF , Sr.

Hunter DeWitt, IF/OF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Fabian Rendon, IF , So.

Trace Gedicks, C/IF/OF, So.

Talin Hill, IF/OF/P, So.

Coach comment: This upcoming season we will be young and will have to compete for every out, hit and most of all stay in it mentally. It will be a fun season to see what these guys can bring to the table. We have added coaches with lots of experience in playing and coaching at high levels.

2. American Leadership Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dustin Johnson (7th year).

2023 record: 8-18 (tied for third in Region 15 with a 3-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Juan Diego in 3A one-loss bracket.

2023 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 14 in 3A).

2023 defense: 9.1 rpg (No. 14 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Camron Fenn, P/INF, Sr.

Karsen Steele, 3B, Sr.

Alec Corona, OF/P, Sr.

Andrew Ward, MI/P, Jr.

Memphis Butler, 1B/P, Jr.

Carter Ruch, MI/OF/C, Jr.

McKay Thomas, C, Jr.

Mason Bullock, P/3B/OF, Jr.

Gaige Morgan, OF, Jr.

Taydon Ramsay, OF, Sr.

Christian Thomas, 1B/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Aryn Moody, C/CI, So.

Cayden Murdock, 3B/P, So.

Houston Wilson, OF/1B, So.

Hunter Courtney, 2B/OF, So.

Ethan Barney, P/OF/, So.

Ian Heaps, OF/P, Fr.

Daxen Stream, SS/P, Fr.

Coach comment: At ALA we are really excited for the upcoming season. The team has been working extremely hard in the offseason and are eager to improve on last seasons results. Anchored by some talented seniors and a heavy junior class we should see great strides in the teams execution and on field talent that will hopefully lead to us being in contention for Region and State title runs.

3. Providence Hall Patriots

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Sackett (2nd year).

2023 record: 8-14 (tied for third in Region 15 with a 3-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Richfield in 3A bracket-play.

2023 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 11 in 3A).

2023 defense: 8.6 rpg (No. 13 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Mason Sackett, LF/P, Sr.

Dawson McDermaid, 2B/P, Sr.

Westin Willis, CF/P, Sr.

Drake Hickam 1B/P , Sr.

Key newcomers:

Tatum Bowen, SS/P, So.

Dallas LoutenSock, SS, Fr.

Pearce Taylor, 3B, Fr.

Jared Wagner, CF, Fr.

Coach comment: We’re excited to have a solid core of returning seniors that will help us to improve on our achievements from last year. We’ve also been fortunate enough to have a substantial amount of new players enter the program who we believe will be able to continue a high level of competitive baseball at the 3A level.

4. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Alex Miles (3rd year).

2023 record: 6-13 (fourth in Region 15 with a 1-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by Grand in 3A play-in game.

2023 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 12 in 3A).

2023 defense: 10.6 rpg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Evan Chisholm, P/OF, Sr.

Ethan Zang, OF/INF, Sr.

Damarco Soutor, 1B

Aaydan Saucedo, OF/P, Sr.

Oliver Laughlin, P, Sr.

Zach Farr, C/INF/P, Jr.

Austin Harlan, INF/P, So.

Miles Augustine, UTL, So.

Kohl Donelson, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Dominic Fassio, SS/P, Jr.

Isaiah Ibarra, OF, Fr.

JJ Walje, C, Fr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to having a fun season. We have a good amount of returning contributors as well as key newcomers. We look forward to competing every time we take the field this season.