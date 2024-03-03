The 2024 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A, but it could be another slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new baseball coaches in 4A this year: Riley Daniels (Payson), Kyler Walker (Pine View), Gavin Duckworth (Cottonwood), Trevor Thornton (Hillcrest), Ben Fowers (Green Canyon) and James Ramirez (Logan).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kim Nelson (28th year).

2023 record: 28-7 (second in Region 8 with a 14-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 7-3 record, beat Lehi in 5A Championship.

2023 offense: 9.3 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2023 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Kayden Harding, C, Sr.

Brighton Tate, 3B/P, Sr.

Luke Livingston, CF/P, Sr.

Chase Riggs, P/OF, Sr.

Tyler Hunter, INF/OF, Sr.

Collin Morgan, INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cooper Richards, 1B, Sr.

Dylan McWhorter, OF, Sr.

Carter Hall, OF/P, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are missing some very important seniors but we have six or seven back that had a number of at bats and innings pitched.”

2. Provo Bulldogs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Lance Moore (25th year).

2023 record: 13-14 (fourth in Region 9 with a 6-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Payson in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.5 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Gehrig Orchard, P/SS, So.

Kampy Fuller, OF, Sr.

Drew Deucher, OF/IF, Sr.

Milo Rhineer, 1B/P, Sr.

Logan Brinkerhoff, IF/P, Sr.

Kelson Scott, C, Sr.

Jordan Monn, P/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Malachi Aulava, IF/P, Jr.

Tre Eyre, OF, So.

Davis Maughan, C, Jr.

Kyler Toone, OF/P, Jr.

Jackson Sharpe, P/IF, Jr.

Max Patrick, P/IF, Jr.

Dave Fernandez, OF, Jr.

Kyle May, OF, Jr.

Jacob Luke, OF, Sr.

Austin Allred, OF, Jr.

Owen Fuentes, P/OF, Jr.

Kono Tano, OF, Sr.

Carson Cox, C/IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “The Bulldogs have put in a lot of work during the off season, and they are looking to improve on last year’s first round exit from the state tournament. The Provo line up will feature youth and experience, and the Bulldog pitching staff has a lot of strike throwers who show command and feature some exceptional breaking balls.”

3. Payson Lions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Riley Daniels (first year).

2023 record: 17-12 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 3-3 record, eliminated by Viewmont in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.5 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Porter Beckstead, C/DH, Sr.

Kade Edwards, P/SS, Sr.

Maddux DeGraffenried, P/OF, Jr.

Ruger Braithwaite, P/3B, So.

Key newcomers:

Caleb Atkin, P/OF, Jr.

Jaxton Haveron, P/INF, Jr.

Brigzen Houser, P/INF, So.

Coach comment: “We are extremely excited for this upcoming season. We lost a lot of seniors last year but have a great group coming up. Our region will be a battle and we are ready for it! We are going to rely on a lot of young players to step up and should find a lot of success.”

4. Uintah Utes

2024 schedule

Head coach: Justin Decol (second year).

2023 record: 17-14 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 3-3 record, eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2023 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 15 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Derick Hardy, P/3B, Sr.

Jaron Colton, CF, Sr.

Ryan Mansfield, 2B, Sr.

Sheason Shefield, LF, Sr.

Dace Pope, DH, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Angel Rios, 1B, Jr.

Hunter Funk, RF, Jr.

Coach comment: “The Uintah Utes will look to build off of a successful season last year that pushed Timpanogos, the eventual 5A state champion, to Game 3 in the Super Regional. The Utes will be led by Derick Hardy (pitcher), Jaron Colton (center field) and Ryan Mansfield (second base) in the preseason as they try to solidify a young pitching rotation.”

5. Mountain View Bruins

2024 schedule

Head coach: Beau McCoy (fifth year).

2023 record: 10-15 (sixth in Region 8 with a 4-14 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2023 postseason: record, did not qualify in 5A.

2023 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Charlie Hill, OF/P, Sr.

Elian Tortoledo, 3B/1B/P, Sr.

Braiden Roberts, SS, Sr.

George Jewell, P/OF, Sr.

Sam Tatton, P/OF, Sr.

Samuel Garica, DH/OF, Sr.

Max Heriford, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Hernando Chaparro, C, Sr.

Mason Cook, 3B/P, Sr.

Kiesel Wilson, C/Utl, Jr.

Ethan Jackson, OF, Jr.

Caden Imes, MIF/CF/P, So.

Coach comment: “Our program is looking forward to another season of Bruin Baseball. We have a great group of young men returning and will be lead by our senior group. We are excited for a new challenge in the 4A ranks and competing in a new region.”

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Reed Secrist (20th year).

2023 record: 23-7 (second in Region 10 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A championship.

2023 offense: 8.2 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2023 defense: 4 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Hayden Smith, C, Sr.

Damon Ence, 2B, Sr.

Crew Secrist, SS/P, Sr.

Talan Kelly, 3B/P, Sr.

Ryder Harrison, OF, Sr.

Makaio Swensen, OF/P, Sr.

Kyson Goates, OF/P, Sr.

Jackson Kirby, P, Sr.

Andrew Lyon, 2B/P, Jr.

Ledger Shipp, INF/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Darius Henderson, 1B/P, Sr.

Dewy Gibb, P/1B, Jr.

Coach comment: “Returning a lot of key players and the kids continue to work hard to make my job easy! Looking forward to another successful season.”

2. Dixie Flyers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Danny Ipson (14th year).

2023 record: 19-9 (third in Region 10 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2023 defense: 3 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Boston Vest, SS, Sr.

Ridge Erickson, C, Sr.

Braxton Yates, LHP, Sr.

Max Orton, 2B, Sr.

Cooper Bartholomew, 1B, Sr.

Logan Leavitt, 3B, Sr.

Trace Franco, CF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jake Andreas, RHP, Jr.

Carter Turley, C/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re fortunate to have a mix of experienced upperclassmen and promising underclassmen. We’re really excited to kick off the upcoming baseball season. Our players have been putting in a tremendous amount of effort during the off-season and hope that translates into success this coming season.”

3. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Justin Abbott (fifth year).

2023 record: 27-4 (first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 7-1 record, beat Snow Canyon in 4A championship.

2023 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2023 defense: 2.2 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Kyler Skinner, OF/INF, Sr.

Tyler West, OF/P, Sr.

Parker Andrus, 1B, Sr.

Mckay Wright, OF/DH, Jr.

Trey Evans, OF, Sr.

Jarvis Osborn, P, Sr.

Steele Barben, P/INF, Sr.

Dalton Davis, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Wittwer, P/OF, Jr.

Jason mCarthur, INF, Jr.

Austin Smith, C/P, So.

Statten Kranendonk, P, Jr.

Madden Nielson, P, So.

Rayce Bennett, INF, So.

Cutter Christensen, P/OF, So.

Coach comment: “I like where we are at. ... Having some young guys step up is going to be key for us this year. One pitch at a time, competing every night and winning the last game of the year.”

4. Desert Hills Thunder

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kevin Cave (fourth year).

2023 record: 15-14 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by Bear River in 4A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Case Beames, RHP/OF, Jr.

Miles Layton, RHP/INF, Jr.

Grayson Beckstead, RHP, Sr.

Braxton Biesinger, INF, Sr.

Easton Smith, OF, Sr.

Cooper Johnson, C, Sr.

Riley, Brown, INF, Jr.

Jack Saba, INF, Jr.

Cooper Scott, OF, Jr.

Easton Fry, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Josh Mawhinney, RHP/INF, Jr.

JC Garza, UTIL, Jr.

Cody Smith, C, Jr.

Wilder Strong, RHP, So.

Bubba Ellis, OF, So.

Max Warner, RHP, Jr.

Coach comment: “Highly experienced and motivated group of players. Should be a strong year in terms of growth and development defensively, offensively and pitching.”

5. Pine View Panthers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kyler Walker (first year).

2023 record: 4-17 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Bear River in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 4.2 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

2023 defense: 9.1 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Cedar City Reds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brad Larson (second year).

2023 record: 5-21 (fifth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 4.2 rpg (No. 12 in 4A).

2023 defense: 10.6 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Hurricane Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Steve Pearson (third year).

2023 record: 6-14 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Green Canyon in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2023 defense: 10.8 rpg (No. 12 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2024 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Berg (fifth year).

2023 record: 19-10 (first in Region 15 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2023 postseason: 6-2 record, eliminated by Juab in 3A championship.

2023 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 5 in 3A).

2023 defense: 4 rpg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Zach Carlson, OF/LHP, Sr.

Andrew Lombana, LHP/1B, Sr.

Caden Fenger, RHP/SS, Sr.

Matt Odell, OF, Sr.

Castle Huggard, RHP/INF, Jr.

Hayden Mezenen, 2B/OF, Jr.

Nick Richardson, C, So.

Lange Livonius, INF, So.

Key newcomers:

Kayson Larson, OF/LHP, Sr.

Eamonn Dolan, 2B/SS, Jr.

Maddox Lahue, LHP/1B, So.

2. Stansbury Stallions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jason Jones (sixth year).

2023 record: 19-10 (second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Brighton in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Bracken Matthews, OF/P, Sr.

Colton Bryant, OF/P, Sr.

Cooper Richins, RHP, Sr.

Easton Jones, RHP/1B, Sr.

Noah Nunley, INF, Sr.

Landon Palmer, C, Jr.

Nolan Furgal, LHP/1B, Jr.

Xaviah Patch, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Max Thorpe, P, Sr.

Xavier Johnson, INF, Sr.

Mason Park, OF, Sr.

Jaxon Adams, INF, Jr.

Talan England, C, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are looking to build off of last season’s success with a solid group of returning upperclassmen. Our guys have put in a lot of work this offseason getting ready for this spring. We will definitely need some of our newcomers to step up and make an impact to compete for a region championship in a difficult region. Hopefully we will be playing our best baseball in May to make a run in the 4A playoffs.”

3. Cottonwood Colts

2024 schedule

Head coach: Gavin Duckworth (first year).

2023 record: 17-11 (first in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by Lehi in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Austin Carver, SS/SP, Sr.

Robbie Jensen, 1B/SP, Sr.

Angel Mavarez, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brighton Young, 3B/SS/SP, Jr.

Coach comment: “Bit of a rebuild with a new coaching staff, new culture. Talent and potential is there, however staying healthy and how well the guys buy in will determine our success.”

4. Park City Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: David Feasler (eighth year).

2023 record: 15-12 (fourth in Region 6 with a 11-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2023 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jakob deVries, C/P, Jr.

Justin Michaelis, 1B/P, Jr.

Colton Schmidt, P/IF, Jr.

Griff Rogers, OF/P, Sr.

Jake Diamond, OF/P, Sr.

Lars Ence, OF, Sr.

Keller Hill, 2B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ashton Gurney, SS/P, Sr.

Royal Matthews, C/P, So.

5. Tooele Buffaloes

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chris Taylor (third year).

2023 record: 6-18 (sixth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 4.0 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Carson Hendrix, P/3B, Sr.

Madex Vonhatten, OF/C/P, Jr.

Reeder Conger, SS/P, Jr.

Connor Higgins, C/P/INF, So.

Kaden Dean, OF/P, Sr.

Matthew Barnard, INF/P, Jr.

Tanner Furgeson, OF/P, Sr.

Carson Freeman, P/1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Hunter Fawson, P/3B, Fr.

Tanner Lay, P/OF, Fr.

Luis Garcia, SS/P, Fr.

Gabe Sutherland, OF/P, So.

Coleman Dunford, C/P/2B, So.

Ian Butler, SS/2B, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are young but experienced. We had a lot of young talent last season and those guys developed well. They are excited to get the season underway, it should be a solid one.”

6. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Trevor Thornton (first year).

2023 record: 1-17 (seventh in Region 7 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2023 defense: 12.9 rpg (No. 32 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Matthew Miller, 2B/P, Sr.

Cooper Lamb, C.

Camden Lampshire, 1B/P.

Alex Lopez, IF/P.

Key newcomers:

Isaac Stalberger, OF/P, Sr.

Ryan Tomlinson, U/P, Fr.

Cryston Panek, OF/P, Jr.

Jesus Mendez, U, Jr.

Coach comment:

“Right now, there is a lot of energy around the program. We have players coming out to play this year who haven’t played baseball in a few years, mostly due to focusing on individual sports. Our athletic department’s focus on multisport athletes is helping get these kids back involved in baseball and giving it a try. Our players have been putting in a ton of time in the offseason to improve their game. We are building a culture of effort, hard work, and a good attitude about ourselves individually and as a team. Doing this will lead to personal and team success. Moreover, we really want to compete and win region games, highlighting our commitment to excellence and determination to stand out in our league. We have awesome seniors who are working hard and really want to have a great year. Our team overall is rather young, so getting the freshmen and sophomores up to varsity speed and building confidence in them is key to this season and the success we will have. Our boys are excited to play, compete, and that’s all I can ask for.”

1. Bear River Bears

2024 schedule

Head coach: Donald Hawes (14th year).

2023 record: 16-11 (fourth in Region 11 with a 7-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A bracket play.

2023 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2023 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Degan Rigby, Sr., P/INF.

Gehrig Marble, Sr. 1B.

Talon Marble, Sr., INF/P.

Easton Goodliffe, Sr., INF/P.

Holden Potter, Jr. INF/P.

Kolton Summers, Jr. OF/P.

Key newcomers:

Brooks Drollinger, Jr., UT/P.

Thomas Summers, Jr. C/P.

Coach comment: “We look forward to an exciting spring. We bring back a good core group of seniors, and hard-working juniors/sophomore group. We return seven starters and four pitchers from last year’s squad that have put in a good summer and offseason training period. Being able to throw strikes and play catch on the backside of those strikes will be our key this year.”

2. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Justin Jensen (third year).

2023 record: 16-12 (second in Region 11 with a 9-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A bracket play.

2023 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2023 defense: 5.5 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Trey Purser, C/3B/RHP, Sr.

Bode Hansen, RHP/RF, Sr.

Cam Blotter, SS, Sr.

Hayden Hansen, RHP/2B, Sr.

Tyson Smith, C/3B/RHP , Jr.

Cooper Clark, CF, So.

Nate Dahle, LHP/OF, So.

Easton Hammond, LHP, So.

Key newcomers:

Sam Swan, RHP, Jr.

Cael Kidman, OF/RHP, Jr.

Coach comment: “A year ago we didn’t return a single varsity inning on the mound and this year we will return ever varsity inning from last year. We have a lot of pitching depth as we have several guys that can contribute on the varsity level. We have a good group of seniors, and a couple juniors and three to four sophomores that will play big roles in our season. Three sophomores, Nate Dahle, QB, Cooper Clark, OLB, and Easton Hammond, C, started varsity in football and baseball last season as freshmen, so the big stage won’t bother them. Trey Purser is one of the best players in the state, Trey along with seniors, fellow seniors Bode Hansen, Hayden Hansen and Cam Blotter, who is just finishing up a good season on the basketball court, have brought unprecedented leadership to this team.”

3. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Trace Hansen (third year).

2023 record: 21-9 (first in Region 11 with a 13-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2023 defense: 3.9 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Maxwell Hornsby, C, Sr.

JC Jones, 1B, Sr.

Luke Palmer, SS, Sr.

Zack Bradfield, P, Sr.

Jackson Hill, P, Sr.

Brock Buttars, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brooks Bell, OF, Sr.

Kayden Cullimore, P, Jr.

Jace Jorgensen, UTIL, Jr.

Zyan Foulger, 3B, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a good group returning from last year with a very deep pitching staff where six to seven guys can make a big difference for us. We are led on the mound by seniors, Zack Bradfield and Jackson Hill. Offensively, we look to get a lot of production from JC Jones, Maxwell Hornsby, Luke Palmer and Brooks Bell.”

4. Green Canyon Wolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ben Fowers (first year).

2023 record: 15-13 (third in Region 11 with a 9-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A bracket play.

2023 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

2023 defense: 6 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Cade Atkinson, SS/P, Sr.

Micah Eborn, 2B/P, Sr.

Lincoln Jackson, P/INF, So.

Quincy Matthews, RF/P, Sr.

Jaken Petersen, CF/P, Sr.

Will Wheatley, 1B/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Gideon Anderson, C, So.

Braxton Bowman, INF, So.

Caleb Butterfield, OF, Sr.

Gehrig Hansen, P/INF, Fr

Tate Higham, 3B/P/C, Fr

Huston Paremski, OF, Fr

Kash Thompson, INF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’ve got a good mix of young guys with upperclassmen. We’re excited to get after it and compete this year.”

5. Sky View Bobcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Neal (third year).

2023 record: 8-15 (fifth in Region 11 with a 5-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7.8 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Aden Mcphie, P, Sr.

Tyker Neal, SS, Sr.

Bryton Williams, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

CJ Lofthouse, C, So.

Cash Howell, OF, Jr.

6. Logan Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: James Ramirez (first year).

2023 record: 0-20 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-15 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 2.5 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

2023 defense: 12.5 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Alex Allen, C/P/INF, Sr.

Keaton Pond, INF/P/OF, Sr.

Josh Shumway, OF/INF/P, Sr.

Brock Limb, OF/P/INF, Sr.

Josh Jenson, P/OF, Jr.

Sam Smith, INF/P, Jr.

Kyler Briel, ULT/P/C, Jr.

Reed Olsen, 3B/P, Jr.

Hank Purintun, P/1B/OF, Jr.

Zachary Stuart, 3B/P/RF, So.

Key newcomers:

Tyler Garren, C/RF, So.

Rylee Hoth, INF/P/C, Fr.

Jeffrey Morrrell, C/3B/P, Fr.

Coach comment: “Excited to be back coaching alongside a staff and administration that have devoted themselves to getting this program back to its LHS tradition. Everyone here are contributors built to go bat for each other each and every day. A brotherhood built on poise, pride and passion to play God’s game of baseball. Go Grizz.”



