American Fork vs. Skyridge in the 6A state baseball championship in Orem on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The 2024 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A, but it could be a slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new baseball coaches in 6A this year: Sam Marx (Farmington), Derrick Thomas (Syracuse), Sahen Hansen (Weber), Eric Madsen (Lehi) and Chad Ferguson (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Fremont Silverwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Garrett Clark (ninth year).

2023 record: 22-5 (first in Region 1 with a 17-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Syracuse in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2023 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Logan Penland, SS/P, Sr.

Brigg Grange, C, Sr.

Anthony Marziale, LHP, LF, Sr.

Karston Jamison, 2B, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Max Johnson, 3B, Sr.

Garet Jones, 1B, Sr.

Hayden Hudman, LHP, Sr.

Jace Hadley, OF, P, Jr.

Kobe Nance, LHP, Sr.

Coach comment: “Excited for the year. We have a senior-heavy team, with a good amount of varsity experience returning. We will swing it well, and the depth of our pitching staff will be our strength. Our schedule is loaded with some of the best programs in the state, our boys look forward to that challenge and hopefully it will prepare us to defend our region title.”

2. Davis Darts

2024 schedule

Head coach: Josh Godfrey (seventh year).

2023 record: 12-18 (third in Region 1 with a 10-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by Skyridge in 6A Super Regional.

2023 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Andrew Filimoehala, SP, Sr.

Max Hunter, SS, Sr.

Kaleb Weaver, SP,3B, So.

Owen Talbot, CF, Jr.

Wally Grant, 1B/SP, Jr.

Jaxon Marble, INF/2B/P, Jr.

Gavin Jacks, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Carter Garrett, OF, Jr.

Tyson Baggett, OF, So.

Croydon Christensen, P, Jr.

Spencer Cannon, P, Jr.

Landon McLaughlin, P, Jr.

Sam Sevy, P, Jr.

Jake Crowley, P, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our team is very excited for this upcoming year. With 10 either returning starters or contributors, we believe their experience should help set them up for a strong 2024 season. We will rely heavily on our pitching and defense and have high expectations and goals set for this year.”

3. Syracuse Titans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Derrick Thomas (first year).

2023 record: 16-16 (fourth in Region 1 with a 9-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 5-3 record, eliminated by Riverton in 6A bracket play.

2023 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.5 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Jake Hopkins, P/UTIL, Sr.

Jayden Keblis, P, Sr.

Dom Johnatakis, P, Jr.

Calder Millard, P, Jr.

Tatum Martin, C, Sr.

Taggart Hamblin, 1B, Sr.

Broc Hopkins, 2B, Sr.

Carson Miles, 3B, Sr.

Austin Burton, SS, Sr.

Dawson Raymond, CF, Sr.

Easton Hamblin, RF/1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Caleb Wilson, C, Jr.

Connor Miles, LF, So.

Dallin Michaelson, LF, Sr.

Bodee Jensen, RF, Sr.

Bronx Manning, 2B/SS, Jr.

Coach comment: “Really excited for this. Made a good run last year in the playoffs and we have everybody coming back. The kids are excited and know what it takes to make it back to UVU.”

4. Layton Lancers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Robert Ferneau (31st year).

2023 record: 16-12 (second in Region 1 with a 13-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2023 defense: 5.3 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Weber Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Shane Hansen (first year).

2023 record: 6-19 (sixth in Region 1 with a 5-13 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 6.2 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2023 defense: 11.6 rpg (No. 25 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Ashton Burnett, INF, Sr.

Gage Clark, OF/P, Sr.

Dax Rhees, INF/P, Sr.

Mason Schmitt, C/1B, Sr.

Tyce Abbott, OF/P, Jr.

Caden Lindholm, OF/P, Jr.

Jarett Hill, INF/C, So.

Key newcomers:

Ryder Bingham, OF/P, Sr.

Eastyn Barker, INF, Jr.

Aiden Rodarte, INF, Jr.

Jace Redd, OF, Jr.

Ridge Torman, P/1B, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a good group of seniors returning along with a lot of juniors that saw a good amount of varsity time as sophomores. Our players have made big strides in understanding the process to compete and what it takes to win. I am super excited to see them compete this year.”

6. Farmington Phoenix

2024 schedule

Head coach: Sam Marx (first year).

2023 record: 8-19 (fifth in Region 1 with a 7-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Bingham in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Easton Wight, UTIL, Sr.

Jaxon Ball, OF/P, Sr.

Caleb Hadley, INF, Sr.

Josh Hecht, P/UTIL, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Max Pearson, INF, Jr.

Lincoln Westlund, UTIL, Jr.

Mason Morley, P, Jr.

Any Fr. or So. that can find ways to compete.

Coach comment: “We’re going to have a long and continuous uphill battle this upcoming season as we have a combination of factors that could make our season difficult. Without a question, it’s going to take all hands on deck to make a successful season.

“We have a lot of inexperience on our roster which means we’re going to need some players to fill some big roles within our lineup and pitching staff. Along with this inexperience, we have a tough preseason schedule that will hopefully prepare us for an extremely deep and competitive Region 1 schedule.”

1. Riverton Silverwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jay Applegate (25th year).

2023 record: 21-7 (first in Region 3 with a 12-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 5-2 record, eliminated by American Fork in 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2023 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Zach Edwards, SS/P, Sr.

Carson Moody, OF/P , Sr.

Cooper Hansen, P/OF, Sr.

Drake Piersall, 3B, Sr.

Alex Vernon, 1B/P, Sr.

Dylan Zullo, INF/P, Sr.

Easton Hicks, OF/P, Sr.

Kaden Allred, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Gage Woods, OF/P , Jr.

Stein Mozingo, INF, Jr.

Cohen Allred, INF/P, Jr.

McKade Ortiz, INF/P, So.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to the start of the season. We have a lot of returning players and are excited to see their rewards of all their off season work! We have a great nucleus of seven players and are working on building team first attitude.”

2. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brock Whitney (fifth year).

2023 record: 21-9 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 11-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 5-2 record, eliminated by Skyridge in 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2023 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Jaxon Reiser, P/OF, Sr.

Anderson Decker, P, Sr.

Luke Nelson, 2B, Sr.

Remington Edwards, OF, Sr.

Austin Ellis, C, Sr.

Dylan Singleton, P/1B/Jr.

Stockton Fowlks, 3B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Sutton, P/OF, Sr.

Tucker Norris, OF, Jr.

Grayson Riding, P, Jr.

Ethan Iacono, P, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to improving and building a winning program.”

3. Bingham Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Joey Sato (32nd year).

2023 record: 15-15 (fourth in Region 3 with a 6-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 5-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A bracket play.

2023 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2023 defense: 5.9 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Hayden Visser RHP Sr.

Abraham Atencio SS Sr.

Drew Dabo 2B Sr.

Dylan Frank OF Jr.

Kam Beck OF Jr.

Key newcomers:

Zach Sorenson RHP/IF Fr.

Coach comment: “Optimistic with returning players. Hope to compete well in region.”

4. Corner Canyon Chargers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Eure (seventh year).

2023 record: 16-13 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 8-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by American Fork in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Ryder Florence, SS, Sr.

Kash Koncar, 2B, Sr.

Cannon Cotterell, C, Sr.

Rylan Dunn, RHP, Sr.

Andrew Nice, 1B, LHP, Jr.

Jacob Troast, RHP, Jr.

Drew Whatcott, OF, Jr.

Logan Nordhoff, 1B, 3B, Jr.

Connor Weese, 3B, OF, So.

Nathan Horstmann, INF, So.

Garrett Downing, OF, So.

Ayden Dunn, OF, So.

Key newcomers:

We have a good freshman class that will push the returners.

Coach comment: “We have worked hard all off-season and we are looking forward to competing this spring. Our success will be determined by throwing strikes and playing good defense.”

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brady Mantle (third year).

2023 record: 17-9 (tied for second in Region 3 with an 11-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Bingham in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2023 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Peyton Adams, SS/P, Sr.

Leandro Pena, 1B/3B, Sr.

Connor Drachman, P/RF, Sr.

Brody Beebe, 2B/OF, Sr.

Colton Bailey, CF/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Logan Burgess, C, Sr.

Boden West, P, Sr.

Dylan Vea, OF/P, Sr.

MacRae Flockhart, IF, Jr.

Kooper Beebe, P/1B, So.

Coach comment: “Looking to continue the success of last season. A good group of core returners will lead the direction of this team. Pitching was our strength last year and we will have to replace five arms who were key contributors. Guys will have to rise to the opportunity given and that will be the true test of this year’s success.”

6. Herriman Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: David Carter (second year).

2023 record: 9-18 (fifth in Region 3 with a 5-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Davis in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 4.7 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.7 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kadon Poulsen, LHP/OF, Sr.

Logan Shelton, RHP/INF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Carson Jones, INF, Jr.

Kayson Thomas, RHP/OF, Jr.

Bryce Wells, RHP/INF, Jr.

Coach comment: “There have been numerous exciting and positive changes to our ball club and program. Love the character and mindset of our group.”

1. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Darrin Henry (14th year).

2023 record: 15-13 (second in Region 4 with a 9-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Bingham in 6A bracket play.

2023 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

2023 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tua Wolfgramm, C, Sr.

Hudson Banks, P, Sr.

RJ Wilson, 3B, Jr.

Jacob Baxter, SS, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a young, talented team looking forward to competing with the best teams in the state.”

2. American Fork Cavemen

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jared Ingersol (22nd year).

2023 record: 20-12 (fifth in Region 4 with a 7-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 7-2 record, beat Skyridge in 6A Championship.

2023 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2023 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Dax Watts, P/OF, Sr.

Jett Walker, P/SS, Sr.

Gabe Hollenbach, P, Sr.

CJ Mascaro, OF/P, Jr.

Isaac Murdoch, OF/INF.

Key newcomers:

Cour Taylor, P, Sr.

Boston Starr, P., Sr.

Coach comment: “Excited to get season started. Looking to build a competitive group with good seniors and some good underclassmen.”

3. Lehi Pioneers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Eric Madsen (first year).

2023 record: 23-9 (fourth in Region 8 with a 11-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 6-3 record, eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A Championship.

2023 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2023 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Skyridge Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Roberts (eighth year).

2023 record: 23-8 (first in Region 4 with a 13-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 6-3 record, Eliminated by American Fork in 6A Championship.

2023 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2023 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Lone Peak Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: Matt Bezzant (third year).

2023 record: 14-13 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 8-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Riverton in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Lance Pettit, INF, Sr.

Tanner Walkenhorst, P/1B, Sr.

Camden Clark, P, Sr.

Trey Robinson, OF, Sr.

Bo Barnes, INF, So.

Key newcomers:

Zach Woolley, C, Sr.

Landon Fry, OF/P, So.

Caleb Cathey, INF, Jr.

Luke Christensen, OF, Jr.

Grady Slesk, P/INF, So.

Coach comment: “Coming in, there isn’t a lot of experience returning. This is a hard-working group with really great young men. I’m excited to see what they are made of and I know we will be better than people think.”

6. Westlake Thunder

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chad Ferguson (first year).

2023 record: 12-20 (sixth in Region 4 with a 1-15 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Riverton in 6A bracket play.

2023 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Isaac Dansie, OF, Sr.

Jaxen MacPherson, 1B, Sr.

Josh Boivin, OF, Sr.

Mckoy Gower, P/2B, Sr.

Kade Daniels, C, Jr.

Key newcomers: