Bear River’s Shelby Wilkinson (9) drives downfield during the 4A girls lacrosse championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 25, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A in the fourth full season as a sanctioned UHSAA sport. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new girls lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Marc Jacobson (Payson), Katie Colton (Uintah), Tucker Gamble (Hillcrest) and Torre Wheatley (Logan).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Provo Bulldogs

Head coach: Megan Jensen (fourth year).

2023 record: 14-6 (first in Region 9 with a 7-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 4th Olympus, 20-7, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 12 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2023 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Connie Mendez, MF, Sr.

Hannah Lane, GK, Sr.

Olivia Kelemen, MF, Sr.

Izzy Moyes, MF/D, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Courtney MacFarlane, MF/D, So.

Emma Park, Attack, So.

Anna Jaussi, Attack/MF, So.

Coach comment: “We are coming into this season with lots of momentum from our 7-0 region win last season. We’re excited to see how we match up in our new region and new classification. We have big plans and goals for our program and we’re anxious to get to work.”

2. Payson Lions

Head coach: Marc Jacobson (first year).

2023 record: 12-7 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 5-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 22-1, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 10.6 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.3 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Timpanogos Timberwolves

Head coach: Meghan Hallam (fourth year).

2023 record: 3-15 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Payson, 14-2, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Mindi Montague, Sr., MF.

Ashley Bean, Sr., D.

Cecily Williams, Jr., MF.

Key newcomers:

Kate Marshall, Sr., MF.

Hailey Rojas, So., D.

Coach comment: “We have been putting in the work and are ready for this season.”

4. Orem Tigers

Head coach: Hanah Rennert (second year).

2023 record: 1-15 (seventh in Region 8 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Provo, 24-2, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 7.0 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2023 defense: 17.7 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Mountain View Bruins

Head coach: Nevaeh Wilson (second year).

2023 record: 3-11 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 5.2 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2023 defense: 12.7 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Uintah Utes

Head coach: Katie Colton (first year).

First-year program.

Returning contributors:

“While we have players who have been on the club team, none have played in official high school lacrosse games.”

Key newcomers:

“Many players to look out for this year.”

Coach comment: “This is our first official season and we are very hopeful. We feel that we are prepared and will do well in our region. It might be a bit of an uphill battle but we have 30 players eager to play!”

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

Head coach: Shaun Judd (third year).

2023 record: 10-4 (first in Region 10 with a 3-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 14-13, in the 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 15.4 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2023 defense: 14.1 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Olivia Prosper, MF, Jr.

Sarah Azar, MF, Jr.

Hannah Haney, GK, So.

Alex Moreno, D, Sr.

Ella Fortune, D, So.

Key newcomers:

Ari Vazquez, Attack, Jr.

Hope Lowery, D, Jr.

Arianna Simonetti, D, Jr.

Campbell, Gentry, MF, Jr.

Hannah Bradshaw, MF, Sr.

Kesyn Worrall, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Juan Diego has six returning players, so we are basically a new team. I see a lot of potential.”

2. Waterford Ravens

Head coach: Megan Whittle (second year).

2023 record: 5-8 (third in Region 10 with a 1-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 21-3, in the 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 9.4 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.2 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Mia Chao, Jr., MF.

Anja Rauscher, Sr., MF.

Anne Howard, Jr., MF.

Rosie Harris, Jr., D.

Key newcomers:

Addie Knoll, Fr., Attack.

Coach comment: “Our coaching staff is excited for the 2024 Waterford lacrosse season. We have a great mix of returning and new players on our roster, all of whom are eager to compete together throughout the spring. Through the sport of lacrosse, our Waterford lacrosse program aims to teach young women the values, skills and behaviors necessary to succeed on and off the lacrosse field. We aim to play with humility, integrity and joy this 2024 season and build on our successes from last spring.

“We are grateful for the coaches, officials, administrators, trainers and everyone else within the Waterford community that makes it possible for our athletes to compete at a high level in the spring. Go Ravens.”

3. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

Head coach: Lexi Meanor (third year).

2023 record: 5-9 (second in Region 10 with a 2-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Logan, 11-10, in the 4A play-in game.

2023 offense: 9.6 ppg (No. 4 in 4A).

2023 defense: 11.9 ppg (No. 6 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Jordan Beetdiggers

Head coach: Sariah Nock (second year).

2023 record: 5-10 (fourth in Region 8 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 15-10, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 10.6 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2023 defense: 14.3 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Hillcrest Huskies

Head coach: Tucker Gamble (first year).

First-year program

Key newcomers:

Claire McCann, MF, So.

Annabelle Butrum, D, So.

Zoey Hendrickson, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Our team is brand new this year with only three athletes that have played lacrosse in the past. The rest of our team is made up of brand new players to the sport. Despite our lack of experience, we have some amazing athletes and high hopes for our first season.”

1. Bear River Bears

Head coach: Jeremy Webb (fourth year).

2023 record: 17-1 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Beat Mountain Crest, 19-7, in the 4A championship.

2023 offense: 18 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2023 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Makenzie Mickelsen, MF, Sr.

Saydee Adams, Attack, Sr.

Jasey Larkin, MF, Sr.

Bethany Richard, D MF, Sr.

Jacephine Tanner, D, Sr.

Sydney Cummins, Attack, Sr.

Saydee Pehrson, Attack, Sr.

Halley Anderson, D, Sr.

Shelby Wilkinson, MF, Jr.

Hadley Carrigan, MF, Jr.

Eve Allsup, D, Jr.

Saydee Pebley, GK, Jr.

Gracie Page, Attack, So.

Alyssa Briel, D, So.

Brooklyn Briel, Attack, So.

Emma Kierstead, Attack, So.

Ella Criddle, MF, So.

Tristin Smart, GK, So.

Key newcomers:

Adelai (Addie) Allen, MF, So.

Claire Wood, D, Fr.

Racee Marshall, D, Fr.

Jovi Mackley, MF, Fr.

Kennedy Loveland, MF, Fr.

Ryleigh Rhodes, Attack, Fr.

Daisy Bowcutt, Attack, Fr.

Adalyn Harris, Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: “One of the things I love about coaching high school sports is you can’t really replace how a team is put together year after year, but it’s not about trying to replace what has left, it’s about understanding and allowing your players to do it the way they do it, and I feel really optimistic about what we have coming up this season. There is a lot a positive things I could say about a lot of the girls on the Lady Bear River lacrosse team, but no one player will determine the success for the Lady Bears lacrosse team, it always has been and always will be the way our team plays as a whole that will determine our success.”

2. Mountain Crest Mustangs

Head coach: Jaycie Rindlisbacher (fourth year).

2023 record: 14-4 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 19-7, in the 5A championship.

2023 offense: 12.9 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.7 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Lilly Lopez, Attack, Sr.

Madi Henrie, Midfield, Sr.

Sophie Keller, Midfield, Sr.

Lauren Smith, Defense, Sr.

Tylee Henrie, Defense, So.

Key newcomers:

McKenzie Martin, Defense, So.

Sydnie Porter, Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of new girls this year with a lot of potential.”

3. Sky View Bobcats

Head coach: Brandon Lamont (fourth year).

2023 record: 8-7 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 15-5, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 7.7 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2023 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Ridgeline RiverHawks

Head coach: Jessie Silvester (second year).

2023 record: 6-9 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 20-15, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 8.0 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2023 defense: 11.8 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Green Canyon Wolves

Head coach: Erica Loftin (fourth year).

2023 record: 3-13 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 19-10, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 7.7 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2023 defense: 12.4 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Logan Grizzlies

Head coach: Toree Wheatley (first year).

2023 record: 1-14 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 21-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 3.7 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2023 defense: 13.7 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.







