The 2024 high school girls lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A in the fourth full season as a sanctioned UHSAA sport. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are 10 new girls lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: Cassidy Stratton (Bountiful), Kenzie Christiansen (Woods Cross), Madison Dibble (Alta), Kris Hansen (Highland), Jutta Anderson (Skyline), Drew Yeargin (West), Holly Ryan (Cedar Valley), Emma Sackley (Maple Mountain), Cliff Yerkes (Salem Hills) and Sara Rossberg (Wasatch).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kenzie Christiansen (first year).

2023 record: 11-4 (first in Region 5 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Payson, 11-9, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 13.3 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Ella Mathews, Sr., MF.

Ella Holland, Sr., MF/Attack.

Olivia Mathews, So., GK.

Eliza Sargent, Sr., D.

Emmy Richards, Jr., MF.

Dani Brey, Sr., D.

Key newcomers:

Rylee Linton, Jr., MF.

Lila Dunn, Fr., MF.

Coach comment: “Woods Cross athletes have formulated and unanimously embraced the values for this year, which serve as the essence of our team: courage, dedication, loyalty, teamwork and fun. This season is dedicated to fostering growth within our team and community, propelling us forward with a unified mindset in every practice.”

2. Box Elder Bees

2024 schedule

Head coach: Amber Earnest (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-4 (second in Region 5 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 14-6, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 9.2 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.9 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Kayla Wells, defense, Junior.

Ava Andreasen, Mid-field, Junior.

Brielle Braegger, attack, senior.

Elle Anderson, attack, senior.

Coach comment: “The work that the Bees have put in offseason is really starting to show. We are ready and excited for a bigger and more challenging region.”

3. Bountiful Redhawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Cassidy Stratton (first year).

2023 record: 8-9 (third in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 14-9, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 7.8 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

2023 defense: 9.6 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Kennedy Johnson, GK, Sr.

Naomi Brice, Attack, Sr.

Megan Youngberg, D, Sr.

Ella Gillian, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Claire Jensen, MF, So.

Lucy Johnson, MF, So.

Coach comment: “This season, we are truly committed to enhancing our personal skill levels and confidence. With so must potential within this team, my goal is to assist them in unlocking their full capabilities. I’m eager to see more victories this season, and I’m confident that by focusing on ourselves it will significantly enhance the team’s performance. As long as my team finishes this season with the satisfaction of knowing they’ve given their best and reached their individual goals, I’ll deem it a successful one.”

4. Viewmont Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Lauren Pescetti (second year).

2023 record: 11-7 (fourth in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 23-0, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 10.6 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.1 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Cecelia Walton, MF, So.

Lexi Lee, MF, Sr.

Caitlin Phelps, D, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Emma Lewis, GK, Jr.

Makalee Sample, GK, Jr.

Ivy Trump, Attack, So.

Coach comment: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what this new group of girls can do. With two-thirds of our team being first or second year players, it leaves so much room for amazing growth opportunities to happen. Getting to see the ‘Aha!’ (or ‘lightbulb’ moments as I call them) happening a little more each day is really exciting for this program and for the growth of the game of lacrosse as a whole out here. It has been really special to see our more experienced girls take those newcomers under their wings and pass along their passion and love for this sport while simultaneously improving their own skills through teaching others.”

5. Clearfield Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jake Wood (second year).

2023 record: 9-11 (tied for fifth in Region 1 with a 5-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 18-1, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 7.8 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2023 defense: 9 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Hannah Stuart, M, Sr.

Brinlee Hamblin, M/A, Sr.

Sadie Goble, G, Jr.

Ragan Julander, A, Sr.

Maryann Kirkman, D, Jr.

Kailey Forsgren, D, Sr.

Rachel Lee, M, So.

Key newcomers:

Kaylie Jensen, M/A, So.

Mattie Hastings, M/A, Jr.

Lorelai PeterSo.n, A, Jr.

Julia Smith, D, Sr.

Jenika Wagstaff, A, So.

Addie Merrill, M/A, Jr.

Jillian Engelbert, A, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a great group that is ready to work hard for each other. What we lack in experience, we make up for in effort and attitude.”

6. Roy Royals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kate Bolos-Turner (fourth year).

2023 record: 6-12 (tied for fifth in Region 1 with a 5-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 21-3, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 7.1 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Bonneville Lakers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Rich Combe (second year).

2023 record: 6-11 (fifth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 11-6, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 7.2 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.6 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

8. Northridge Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: James Larsen (second year).

2023 record: 1-14 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 4.9 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2023 defense: 13.7 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Claire Koldwyn, MF, Sr.

Ellie McDonald, D, Jr.

Mara Andrew, MF, So.

Sarah Larsen, Attack, So.

Coach comment: “We are still building and growing and excited to have a JV team this year.”

1. Park City Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mikki Clayton (fourth year).

2023 record: 15-4 (second in Region 6 with a 4-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Beat Olympus, 12-8, in the 5A championship.

2023 offense: 16.3 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Charlie Iacobelli, MF, Sr.

Sophie Neff, Attack, Sr.

Lily Yatkeman, D, So.

Maddie McHenry, MF, Jr.

Megan Magee, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Overall strong sophomore class started to shine at the end of 2023 and ready to make a big impact in the senior season.

Marcella Woolley, GK, Jr.

Coach comment: “After graduating only three seniors, Park City’s roster will remain strong in 2024. Key returners to the midfield will be senior Charlie Iacobelli (Cal Berkeley commit), juniors Maddie McHenry and Megan Magee (both missed the majority of the season due to injuries), and late season standout sophomore Coco Crawford. Senior Sophie Neff will look to quarterback a seasoned attacking unit with Macey Hoeksema (senior), Rogan Crawford (junior) and Liv Dalton (sophomore). The defensive unit will see some new faces, but will look to bring the intensity led by sophomore Lily Yatkeman.”

2. Olympus Titans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Zana Spratling (fourth year).

2023 record: 17-1 (first in Region 6 with a 5-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 12-8, in the 5A championship.

2023 offense: 18.4 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.4 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Hazel Baker, M, Sr.

Hannah Nelson, M, Sr.

Sydney Rossi, G, Sr.

Lizzie Anné, M, Jr.

Sarah Anné, M, Jr.

Masami Goodick, A, Jr.

3. Brighton Bengals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Melissa Nash (fourth year).

2023 record: 12-6 (third in Region 6 with a 3-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 19-6, in the 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.1 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Ayla Cole, D, Sr.

Alex Heugly, Attack, Sr.

Izzy Gurley, MF, Sr.

Zoey Keefer, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

“Some of our younger players are looking for a standout year, Charly Eichner, Caroline Lee and Sophie Nielsen. Sophie is a sophomore basketball star at Brighton as well, we love a two sport athlete!”

Coach comment: “We’re looking forward to another successful season of Brighton lacrosse! Our senior class has been playing together since seventh grade and I think all those years will come together in a strong, powerful senior season for them! We have a large team who are all passionate about lacrosse and we’re all excited to see what our freshmen through seniors do. Watch out for some of our stand-out seniors — Ayla Cole on defense, Izzy Gurley and Zoey Keefer at midfield and Alex Heugly on attack. We’re also all hoping for a warm and dry spring. Go Bengals.”

4. Alta Hawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Madisen Dibble (first year).

2023 record: 11-7 (second in Region 8 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 10-7, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Kenzie Searle, MF, Sr.

Lucy Bizek, Attack, Sr.

Gracie McDermott, MF, So.

Key newcomers:

Brewer Smith, MF, So.

Coach comment: “Very excited to compete in our new region this year. We are a young team with a lot of talent and great attitudes! Go Hawks.”

5. Skyline Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jutta Anderson (first year).

2023 record: 7-7 (fourth in Region 6 with a 2-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Provo, 14-9, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.9 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Highland Rams

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kris Hansen (first year).

2023 record: 5-9 (fifth in Region 6 with a 1-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 21-4, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 9.3 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2023 defense: 12.7 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Cliff Tomlinson (fourth year).

2023 record: 8-8 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 23-10, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 12.6 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2023 defense: 11.2 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Amelia Henderson, MF, Sr.

Emma Lewis, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Camrie Jacobson, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are feeling really optimistic about the upcoming lacrosse season! We believe we have a fantastic opportunity ahead of us to grow as individuals and as a team. We are approaching the coming with enthusiasm and determination, knowing that our hard work will pay off.”

8. West Panthers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Drew Yeargin (first year).

2023 record: 0-12 (seventh in Region 3 with a 0-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Clearfield, 24-1, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2023 defense: 19.2 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

9. East Leopards

2024 schedule

Head coach: Emily Lange (first year).

2023 record: 2-11 (sixth in Region 6 with a 0-5 record).

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 5.0 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2023 defense: 12.8 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Wasatch Wasps

2024 schedule

Head coach: Sara Rossberg (first year).

2023 record: 12-5 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 5-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 15-4, in the 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 9.9 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.3 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Emma Sackley (first year).

2023 record: 11-3 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 5-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 9-7, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 10.9 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.3 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Taylor Yee, Midfield, Sr.

Jaynee Tanner, Midfield, Sr.

Mya Pilati, Midfield, Jr.

Liesel Hanse, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Shay Brown, Midfield, So.

Tayah Smith, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the lineup of competitive teams we get to play this year! We are building off the momentum of a great season last year along with a brand new coaching staff. This season we have 15 seniors. They bring a lot of confidence and experience to our team that we are hoping to capitalize on this season.”

3. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Biz Perry (second year).

2023 record: 9-8 (third in Region 8 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 14-12, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 12.9 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.1 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Springville Red Devils

2024 schedule

Head coach: Allie Taylor (second year).

2023 record: 8-9 (fifth in Region 9 with a 3-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Highland, 9-7, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 10.2 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.8 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024 schedule

Head coach: Holly Ryan (first year).

2023 record: 7-12 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 18-4, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2023 defense: 12.8 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Roni Ellingson (second year).

2023 record: 5-12 (seventh in Region 9 with a 1-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 17-11, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2023 defense: 13.7 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Addalice Flores, MF, Sr.

Ava Swasey, MF, Sr.

Rivers Larsen, MF, Sr.

Emily Walker, D, Sr.

7. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Cliff Yerkes (first year).

2023 record: 1-14 (eighth in Region 9 with a 0-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 17-13, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2023 defense: 13.9 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Taira Anderson, Attack, Sr.

Mia Carlos, Attack, Sr.

Brooke Warren, Center, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Lala Centeno, GK, Jr.

Ashlelyn Larsen, MF, So.

Whitney Murray, MF, So.

Coach comment: “Very excited to field a competitive, hard working team that shows unity, toughness and grit.”