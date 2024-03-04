Lone Peak plays Mountain Ridge during the 6A girls lacrosse championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 25, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A in the fourth full season as a sanctioned UHSAA sport. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new girls lacrosse coaches in 6A this year: Nate Soriano (Layton), Ashtyn Stoor (Syracuse), Krista Call (Weber), Hannah Davis (American Fork), Michelle Buechner (Skyridge) and Calli Kassel (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Farmington Phoenix

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chris Macaulay (second year).

2023 record: 17-2 (first in Region 1 with a 14-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 12-7, in the 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 14.1 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.6 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Elle Erickson, GK, Jr.

Hailey Larsen, MF, Jr.

Alexandra MacAulay, MF, Jr.

Kate Carter, D/MF, Jr.

Mollie Bell, D, So.

Brooklyn Bement, MF, Sr.

Ruby Roche, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Drezdin Perez, MF, Jr.

Maggie Merrill, MF, Jr.

Sara Nilson, MF, Jr.

Tori Davis, MF/Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: “Although we lost nine players to graduation, the core of our team returns. With the addition of some players just coming to the team and moving up from JV, we are excited for our prospects this season. That being said, I deliberately schedule a very difficult nonregion schedule for our first five games, so we may get off to a slower than anticipated start.”

2. Davis Darts

2024 schedule

Head coach: Makenzie Hekking (fourth year).

2023 record: 12-6 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 10-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 14-11, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 11.7 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2023 defense: 9.1 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Olivia Lifferth, M, Sr.

Esther Facer, A/M, Jr.

Kaydence Johnson, A, Sr.

Tallulah Raser, A/D, Sr.

Mackenzie Coleman, M, Sr.

Gracie Rose, D/M, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Hadley Sant, G, Jr.

Kaebrie Reed, A, Fr.

Bethany “BK” Kohler, D, Fr.

Claire Coleman, A/M, Fr.

Bella Moon, A, Fr.

Molly Francis, A, Fr.

Coach comment: “The team is looking to be in a really good position for this coming season. We will be led this season by a robust, strong group of returning upperclassmen, eight juniors and 11 seniors. We also have a talented group of incoming freshmen that we expect to make an immediate impact.”

3. Fremont Silverwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Seth Jones (third year).

2023 record: 12-6 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 10-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 16-7, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 13.5 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Weber Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Krista Call (first year).

2023 record: 2-15 (seventh in Region 1 with a 2-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Roy, 11-8, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 5.9 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2023 defense: 12.9 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Syracuse Titans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ashtyn Stoor (first year).

2023 record: 11-6 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 10-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 9-8, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 12.2 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.5 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Malea Hansen, MF Sr.

Rilyn Johnson, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Avery Lukens, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “I can’t wait to just enjoy coaching lacrosse, and seeing the girls grow and have fun.”

6. Layton Lancers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Nate Soriano (first year).

2023 record: 0-17 (eighth in Region 1 with a 0-14 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 20-5, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 4.8 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2023 defense: 18 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Coach comment: “Optimistic. The talent, physicality and attitude was already there when I arrived. All my staff and I need to do is direct it towards success.”

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2024 schedule

Head coach: Angie Brescia (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-7 (first in Region 3 with a 6-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 11-10, in the 6A championship.

2023 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2023 defense: 9 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Emmery Clark, Attack, Sr.

Kylee Taylor, Defense, Sr.

Kalli Guymon, Midfield, Jr.

Taya Chalk, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Olivia Cannon, Midfield, Jr.

Taylie Anderson, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am eager to see what this season brings! The girls have been putting in the work and are showing a great team connection already. We are excited to face some great competition, grow stronger together, and come back better each day.”

2. Bingham Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Courtney McCabe (second year).

2023 record: 11-6 (third in Region 3 with a 4-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 19-9, in the 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 14.4 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Sophie Curtis, MF, Sr.

Brenna Miller, MF, Sr.

Morgan Edman, GK, Sr.

Megan Tew, MF, Jr.

Sophie Grizzle, MF, Jr.

Aspen Little, MF, Jr.

Norah Davis, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our girls are coming in with great intensity, focus, and a ‘Go Together’ mentality. We have an incredibly strong returning senior class supported by some fantastic underclass ladies. Bingham will certainly be a team to beat this year, and the girls are hyped to get the games rolling. Go Miners.”

3. Herriman Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Audree Erekson (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-4 (second in Region 3 with a 5-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 12-4, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 13.6 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Riverton Silverwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jocelyn Dorton (fourth year).

2023 record: 10-7 (fourth in Region 3 with a 3-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 15-13, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 13.5 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2023 defense: 9.6 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kaitlyn Davenport, MF, Sr.

Bella Butterfield, Attack, Sr.

Emma Pennington, Attack, Jr.

Reese Lewis, D, So.

Maggie Bird, MF, So.

Key newcomers:

Katelee McCarthur, D, Jr.

Ella Frisby, D, So.

Paisley Young, MF, So.

5. Corner Canyon Chargers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Matthew Kenning (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-5 (second in Region 4 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 13-11, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 13.8 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.1 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Sophie Jacobs, Jr., MF.

Cat Faucette, Jr., Attack.

Mia Ambrose, Jr., D/MF.

Key newcomers:

Emilie Dowland, Jr., D/MF.

Alice Linford, So., Attack.

Coach comment: “We are a young team with a lot of athletic and talented kids, we are looking forward to another fun season of girls lacrosse.”

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Karli Auelua (third year).

2023 record: 3-11 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 8-3, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 6.6 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2023 defense: 12.9 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tiffany Bach, Attack, Jr.

Maddy Hurd, MF, Sr.

Libby Christofferson, MF, Jr.

Elise Southworth, D, So.

Alex Alderete, Attack, Sr.

Kylee Holder, Attack, Sr.

Abigail Mulqueen, Draw Specialist, Jr.

Maddie Dean, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to come back after a strong playoff season last year. I think our team finally clicked in that playoff season and realized the potential we have. We have some strong contenders returning with us this year. On the offense, we have our 2nd team all-region Junior — Tiffany Bach (29 goals, 7 assists) — and on the defense, we have our 1st team all-region Sophomore — Elise Southworth (23 caused turnovers, 62 ground balls). These are just two of our strong players this year. We have a very competitive region but we are excited to show the work we have been putting in since last year.”

1. Lone Peak Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: Weslie Lundell (fourth year).

2023 record: 18-2 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Beat Mountain Ridge, 11-10, in the 6A championship.

2023 offense: 15.7 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.6 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Katrina Maddox, Attack, Sr.

Sadie Neuenschwander, Midfield, Jr.

Norah Lisonbee, Midfield, So.

Key newcomers:

Jane Shumway, Defense, Jr.

Ellie Whitworth, Defense, So.

Aralyn Marriott, Defense, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are itching to get this season underway. After a lot of hard work seen in the offseason, we had a strong tryout week and the team has since hit the ground running. These girls are such an incredible group of people and they’re vibing really well. We’ll be taking this season one game at a time with our eyes on another state championship contest.”

2. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Alese Wright (fourth year).

2023 record: 7-11 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 16-6, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 10.3 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2023 defense: 9.7 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Eliza Berg, MF, Sr.

Gwen Elcock, MF, Sr.

Kiera Kerby, D, Sr.

Sydney Schultz, Attack, Jr.

Madilyn Floyd, GK, Jr.

Taylor Sulz, MF, So.

Key newcomers:

Alia Iverson, MF, So.

London Smith, MF, So.

Coach comment: “As a coaching staff, we are extremely excited for our upcoming 2024 season. We are eager to enhance our lacrosse skills and become more unified as a team this season. The girls in our program are such outstanding players and people. As the head coach, I feel so grateful to be involved with amazing coaches and students. We have a great program and are excited for what’s to come this season.”

3. Lehi Pioneers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Siri (fourth year).

2023 record: 18-1 (first in Region 8 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 8-6, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 13.8 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.4 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Camree Kenison, MF, Sr.

Alexis Atkin, MF, Sr.

Brinley Buhler, Attack, Sr.

Brooklyn Lindsay, D, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to joining 6A this season. Being Region champs last year will give us the momentum we need for this upcoming season. We have many returners as well as new freshmen that have been working hard this off season. We are excited to show 6A what Lehi is capable of.”

4. Skyridge Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Michelle Buechner (first year).

2023 record: 7-11 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 18-9, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 9.5 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kyli Haws, MF, Sr.

Aubree Cox, MF, Sr.

Eliza White, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Chloe Hammond, MF, Sr.

Grace Brimhall, GK, Sr.

Ellie Wood, Attack, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have great senior leadership and team unity. Our players work so hard for their team.”

5. American Fork Cavemen

2024 schedule

Head coach: Hannah Davis (first year).

2023 record: 0-16 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 26-3, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 4.1 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2023 defense: 17.8 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Westlake Thunder

2024 schedule

Head coach: Calli Kassel (first year).

2023 record: 3-12 (fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 9-8, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 5.6 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2023 defense: 12.9 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Elli Stevenson, Attack, Senior.

Emerald Morton, Midfield, Senior.

Hailey Romrell, Attack, Junior.

Sophie Crismon, Midfield, Senior.

Key newcomers:

Tatum Quiring, Defense, Junior.

Mollie McEwan, Midfield , Junior.

Joelle Morton, Attack, Junior.

Coach comment: “Our team has worked hard during the offseason and we are headed into the season ready to show that.”