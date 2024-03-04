The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-115 Monday night at the Delta Center.
Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:
Best performance: Jordan Clarkson led all players with 38 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Worst performance: Deni Avdija was good on the glass, I want to give him that, but in 33 minutes he took 18 shots and made just six. On a night when the Wizards were actually shooting well from 3-point range, he was one of the few who couldn’t hit from deep, as he made none of his four attempts from deep.
6: John Collins finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and a really impressive six blocks.
29: Collin Sexton scored 29 points for the Jazz.
32: Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting.
Best of the best: Clarkson broke the Jazz’s record for most 30-point games by a player off the bench.
Worst of the worst: Avdija not only had a rough night from an efficiency standpoint, but also led the Wizards in turnovers, committing five of Washington’s 19 miscues.