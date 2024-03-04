Utah Jazz forward John Collins defends against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-115 Monday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson led all players with 38 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Worst performance: Deni Avdija was good on the glass, I want to give him that, but in 33 minutes he took 18 shots and made just six. On a night when the Wizards were actually shooting well from 3-point range, he was one of the few who couldn’t hit from deep, as he made none of his four attempts from deep.

6: John Collins finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and a really impressive six blocks.

29: Collin Sexton scored 29 points for the Jazz.

32: Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting.

Best of the best: Clarkson broke the Jazz’s record for most 30-point games by a player off the bench.

Worst of the worst: Avdija not only had a rough night from an efficiency standpoint, but also led the Wizards in turnovers, committing five of Washington’s 19 miscues.