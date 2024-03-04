Steve Young speaks on set before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Following the announcement Sunday that longtime ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen had died at the age of 72, tributes poured in on social media.

One of those was from Steve Young, the former BYU and San Francisco 49ers quarterback who worked with Mortensen at ESPN for more than 20 years.

On X, formerly Twitter, Young wrote, “Chris is a very dear friend and a great human being. I miss him dearly already. Football and the world were lucky to have him here. I will try to pay forward all the wisdom he blessed me with. Love you Mort”

Included in the post was a photo of Mortensen, who worked at ESPN from 1991 until last spring.

Mortensen had been dealing with the effects of throat cancer since 2016.