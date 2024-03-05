Ridgeline’s Anne Wallace swings on a pitch as they and Desert Hills play in the 4A softball winners state championship tournament at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The 2024 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A, but it could be a slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new softball coaches in 4A this year: Maddy Keel (Uintah), Matt Hirschi (Hurricane), Markay Thorkelson (Snow Canyon), Rob Winterhalder (Murray), Ashley Manusos (Park City), Jordan Theurer (Bear River) and Tristin Evans (Green Canyon).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Uintah Utes

2024 schedule

Head coach: Maddy Keel (first year).

2023 record: 17-11 (first in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Stansbury in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 11.1 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Randee Pace, OF, Sr.

Charlee Gilroy, C, Sr.

Macie Luck, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kayla Olson, UTIL, So.

Abbie Davis, P, So.

Kynlee Bristol, P, So.

Coach comment: “I’m very excited for the season. We have some impressive returning players as well as well as some talented younger athletes. I can’t wait to see them compete.”

2. Payson Lions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Makenzie Simons (third year).

2023 record: 15-16 (fifth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-3 record, eliminated by Springville in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Coach comment: “We have a lot of hard working athletes and are excited for this upcoming season.”

3. Orem Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Pablo Valdez (seventh year).

2023 record: 14-11 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Olympus in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Hannah Maylett, OF, Jr.

Yeluanmy Alvarado, OF, Sr.

Krista Keele, OF, Sr.

Alexa Ramirez C/2B, Sr.

Taylor Ramage, 1B, Sr.

Kiley Hoshnic, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Sadie Groneman, SS, Fr.

Cheyanne Wells, 3B/C, Fr.

Andlie Allen, 2B, Fr.

Kate Alred, 1B, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a very competitive team this year with a good blend of senior leadership and strong incoming freshman.”

4. Mountain View Bruins

2024 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Herring (second year).

2023 record: 8-17 (fifth in Region 8 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Timpview in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.1 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Sammy Jenne, SS, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Callie Huff, 3B, Jr.

Haley Krug, 2B, Jr.

Maisey O’Dell, P/1B, Jr.

Sophie Stoddard, 3B/1B, So.

Hunter Adams, INF, So.

Coach comment: “Very young team with lots of potential.”

5. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jeremiah Adams (third year).

2023 record: 10-10 (fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Bountiful in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Kelsey Gingras, Jr., P/SS.

Kaydance Pope, Jr., CF.

Ava Duncan, Jr., 1B/2B/LF.

Madison Young, Jr., C/1B.

Key newcomers:

Shalie Lang, Fr., P/SS.

Kaleah Sao, Fr., 3B/1B.

Olivia Lott, So., 2B/OF.

Coach comment: “We are excited about this year and ready to start playing. We have a young group this year with a lot of softball experience. We will be really competitive, looking forward to playing against some new teams we haven’t faced in 4A. Our girls have been working really hard and feel like anything is possible with the small group we have this year.”

6. Provo Bulldogs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Abby Wilson (third year).

2023 record: 1-14 (sixth in Region 9 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 4 rpg (No. 31 in 5A).

2023 defense: 16.7 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Emma Hicken, C/OF, Jr.

Tava’esina Albert, SS, So.

Coach comment: “Provo High softball is looking forward to a season dedicated to growing, teamwork and getting better at the game. A huge portion of the program graduated last year, so we are working hard to fill their shoes and keep getting better.”

1. Desert Hills Thunder

2024 schedule

Head coach: Heidi Taylor (fifth year).

2023 record: 19-7 (tied for first in Region 10 with an 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Cedar in 4A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2023 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Lulu West, P, So.

Payten Benson, C, Jr.

Riley Greene, SS, So.

Coach comment: “We lost three seniors who had started varsity since their freshman year. We are hoping to see a few young ones step up and fill those shoes.”

2. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Markay Thorkelson (third year).

2023 record: 21-11 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2023 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Avery Thorkelson, P, Sr.

Alyssa Staheli, SS, Jr.

Tyeci Fuller, C, Jr.

Coach comment: “We will compete for the region title.”

3. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Marshall Askland (second year).

2023 record: 14-9 (third in Region 10 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A bracket play.

2023 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2023 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Sophie Staheli, SS, Jr.

Gracee Stucki, P, Jr.

Paisley Lantz, 3B, Sr.

Abby Morris, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We will be a young team but the future is bright. Once these young ladies come together they will achieve great things on the field.”

4. Cedar City Reds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Sara Bischoff (third year).

2023 record: 14-15 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Bear River in 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 7 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2023 defense: 8.2 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Marley Geddes, 2B, Sr.

Sadie Parson, P, Jr.

Shaylee Johnson, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kaycee Adams, P, Fr.

Kyla Johnson, CF, Fr.

Kenzie Hawkins 3B/P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a great group of hardworking girls with the drive to win. Excited to see what they bring to the field this year.”

5. Hurricane Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Matt Hirschi (first year).

2023 record: 11-12 (fifth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 8.0 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Mckinlee Wright, C, Sr.

Abby Stout, P/SS, Sr.

Aniston Hutchings, 3B/P, Sr.

Emma Patterson, OF, Sr.

Lizzy Horsley, 1B/OF, Jr.

Faith Fuller, C/INF, Jr.

Austin Terry, P/INF, Jr.

Anna Lee, UTIL, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ashlyn Hirschi, UTIL, Fr.

Ruby Seely, UTIl/INF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We return a great group of seniors and juniors with good experience that we believe will help us early on as our young girls acclimate. We do have some underclassmen that are going to be asked to contribute this season that we have a lot of confidence in. We have compiled a challenging preseason schedule that will help us prepare for a tough Region 9 schedule. We are excited to see where we stack up in a new 4A division with a lot of great programs.”

6. Dixie Flyers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Landon Ellison (third year).

2023 record: 5-19 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Sky View in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 12 in 4A).

2023 defense: 13.1 rpg (No. 18 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Lila Fitzgerald, C, Sr.

Aareny Sip, 1B, Sr.

Mayci Bradshaw, OF, Jr.

Stella Adams, OF/IF/P, Jr.

Morgan Staheli, P/SS, So.

Eliza Kesterson, OF/IF, So.

Key newcomers:

Lily Munoz, OF, So.

Jaselle Mills, P/IF, So.

Kassidy Bennett, OF/P, Fr.

Bailey Rodgers, 1B/OF, Fr.

Maryanna Acuna, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a young team that’s looking forward to competing and improving.”

7. Pine View Panthers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Donald Glover (fourth year).

2023 record: 6-17 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

2023 defense: 11.9 rpg (No. 16 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Abby Rosenberg, 1B, Sr.

Jaycee Day, P, Sr.

Kylie Carpenter, C/INF, So.

Key newcomers:

Brenika Frandsen, INF, Fr.

Genevieve Evans C/SS, So.

1. Stansbury Stallions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Bridget Clinton (15th year).

2023 record: 16-14 (fourth in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 4-3 record, Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.9 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Madi Stephensen, C, Sr.

Hadley Barrett, 1B, Sr.

Tessa Baker, SS, Jr.

Maris Hess, CF, Jr.

Bryn Jones, P, So.

Bonnie Barnett, 3B, So.

Savannah Merritt, 2B, So.

Key newcomers:

Anaiya Rogers, OF, Jr.

Zada Maddera, P, Jr.

Kairi Rowand, P, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a strong returning lineup from last season.”

2. Tooele Buffaloes

2024 schedule

Head coach: Lauren Spendlove (third year).

2023 record: 16-12 (second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 3-3 record, eliminated by Bonneville in 5A bracket play.

2023 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2023 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Aubrie Hanser, P, Sr.

Allie Anderson, P, Sr.

Hunter Culley, C, So.

Emily Sheppard, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have some strong leaders in the circle coming back and I’m excited to see how far we can go.”

3. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Anthony Ricci (third year).

2023 record: 8-17 (sixth in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 6.2 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.4 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Brooklyn Ricci, C, Sr.

Lilly Hutchings, C, Sr.

Bailee Sullivan, 1B, Sr.

Anna Da Silva, 2B, Sr.

Skylynn Salazar Bell, SS, Jr.

Avilynn Godfrey, 2B, So.

Key newcomers:

Kyli Carrell, P, Sr.

Elliot Baddley, 3B, Sr.

Lila Vawdrey, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am very excited for the 2024 season. Our pitching and catching combo with Kyli Carrell and Brooklyn Ricci will be lights out. Our varsity team has been working very hard since last summer and we are ready to compete.”

4. Murray Spartans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Rob Winterhalder (first year).

2023 record: 8-11 (third in Region 6 with a 8-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Bonneville in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 9.2 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.2 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chris Babinski (fourth year).

2023 record: 2-13 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

2023 defense: 18.7 rpg (No. 32 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Citlalli Islas, C, Sr.

Abbie Jo Johansen, SS/3B, Sr.

Megan Eccles, 3B/2B, Jr.

Kate Judd, OF, Jr.

Olivia Judd, OF/P, Jr.

Kani Archibeque, OF/C

Key newcomers:

Claire Todacheeny, SS, Jr.

Kamani Archibeque, P, Fr.

Azaure Watson, INF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are a growing team and program that are looking for growth and a continued desire to be better.”

6. Park City Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ashley Manusos (first year).

2023 record: 6-10 (fifth in Region 6 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify

2023 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.3 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Cottonwood Colts

2024 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Wonnacott (third year).

2023 record: 0-20 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A.

2023 postseason: record, in 5A.

2023 offense: 2.4 rpg (No. 33 in 5A)

2023 defense: 18.3 rpg (No. 31 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Michael Anderson (eighth year).

2023 record: 28-5 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Bear River in 4A championship.

2023 offense: 9.2 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2023 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Adi Hansen, OF, Sr.

Ava Howell, OF/IF, Sr.

Ellie Pond, SS/IF, Sr.

Anne Wallace, C/IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Lexi Bradford, C, Sr.

Sarah Dahle, 1B/OF, Sr.

Olivia Nielson, 1B/3B, Jr.

Ava Buttars, C/IF, So.

Ava Hess, OF, So.

Jerzee Jensen, P/1B, So.

Kylie Jorgensen, IF, So.

Kendyllee Jensen, P/OF, So.

Kennedy Dahlke, C/IF, So.

Abby King, P/OF, Fr.

Bri Gardiner, P/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We lost six solid seniors that played crucial roles for us last year. Specifically, we no longer have our two primary varsity pitchers. In many ways it will be a developing year for Ridgeline. We do have some pillars that remain, such as Ellie, Adi, Ava and Anne, but we hope that some of the direction and tradition of the last few years will carry over to this team. We will be relying on some younger players to fill in some of the major openings and compete for opportunities. The faster the younger players adapt the sooner we can be competitive. We will need to seize every moment.”

2. Bear River Bears

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jordan Theurer (first year).

2023 record: 26-6 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 5-1 record, beat Ridgeline in 4A championship.

2023 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2023 defense: 2.3 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Emma Harrow, RHP, Jr.

Bella Douglas, INF, Jr.

Kaya Towne, INF, Sr.

Luci Roche, INF, Jr.

Aubrie Fry, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Alex Udy, UTIL, Jr.

Allie Aoki, UTIL, So.

Coach comment: “We are so excited to get back on the field! Our girls have put in the work on the field and in the weight room this offseason! We have several returners who we expect to lead by example and a talented group of younger classmen full of passion for the game. We hope to continue the tradition of excellence set by Coach Calvin Bingham and by all those who have played at Bear River. Go Bears.”

3. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Courtnee Maughan (eighth year).

2023 record: 14-13 (tied for third in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 4-3 record, eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2023 defense: 7 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Aspen Leishman, SS/P, Sr.

Braelynn Anderson, P, Sr.

Celina Laughery, C, Sr.

Dani Alexander, OF, Jr.

Izzy Laughery, OF, Soph.

Sage Walker, 3B, So.

Key newcomers:

Leila Brown, INF, So.

Addi LaRocco, INF, So.

Londyn Lee, UT, So.

Morgan Coulam, P/INF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Excited for this season. The core of our starting lineup from last year are returning players, we’ve got some good talent coming up behind them, which provides us with depth at most positions.”

4. Sky View Bobcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Amanda Robinson (seventh year).

2023 record: 13-13 (tied for third in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Cedar in 4A bracket play.

2023 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2023 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Tawnee Lundahl, RHP, Sr.

Skylee Haramoto, SS/RHP, Sr.

Preslie Jensen, C, Sr.

Carlee Watterson, LF/C, Sr.

Chloe White, 3B, Jr.

Rylie Beckstead, 1B, Jr.

Cassidy Coleman, 2B, Jr.

Kaylee Eskelson, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Avaree Haramoto, RHP, Fr.

Eliza Birman, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the upcoming season. We have a strong foundation with multiple starters returning. Their experience and skill will be key assets as we start a new season together. We are ready to build on last season’s successes and have a great 2024 season.”

5. Green Canyon Wolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tristin Evans (first year).

2023 record: 6-21 (tied for fifth in Region 11 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

2023 defense: 9.8 rpg (No. 17 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Georgia Stipes, 1B, Sr.

Brooklyn Curtis, SS, Sr.

Bailey Taylor, C, Sr.

Hailey Groll, RF, Sr.

Carly Rindlisbacher, 3B, Sr.

Kenley Cleland, RF, Sr.

Kylie Olson, CF, Sr.

Marlee Burge, 2B, Sr.

Libby Robinson, LF, So.

Gracie Anderson, SB, Sr.

ChloeBeth Syndergaard, C, So.

Kylee Hickman, P, So.

Quincey White, 2B, So.

Elizabeth Neeley, LF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jenna Larsen, P, Fr.

Mika Schwartz, CF, Sr.

Morgan Pressley, C, Fr.

Annie Ballingham, P, Fr.

Leah Thompson, LF, Fr.

Addie Mumford, 2B, Fr.

Grace Christensen, RF, Fr.

Kaycee Turner, SS, Fr.

Bailey Jackson, 1B, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am super excited for this season. I strongly believe we are going to come out hot and upset a few teams.”

6. Logan Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kim Laing (second year).

2023 record: 5-20 (tied for fifth in Region 11 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Cedar in 4A super regionals.

2023 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

2023 defense: 10.8 rpg (No. 20 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Cambree Cooper, P, So.

Lily Niusulu, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Leila Pauni, Fr., INF.

Cadence Boyer, Fr., OF.

Miley Allen, Fr., P.

Coach comment: “We are very excited for the upcoming season. We have a very young talented team! There is some very good competition in Region 11 and we look forward to competing.”