Spanish Fork cheers as Tatum Hall makes her way home after hitting a home run during the 5A softball championship game against Bountiful at the Miller Park Complex in Provo on Friday, May 26, 2023. Spanish Fork won 8-4.

The 2024 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A, but it could be a slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new softball coaches in 5A this year: Rick Quinn (Cyprus), Kjera Miranda (Taylorsville), McHailee Danner (West Jordan), Eddie Romero (Brighton), Haylee Eskelson (Olympus), Samuel Vidal (Cedar Valley) and Heather Evans (Timpview).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 schedule

Head coach: McHailee Danner (first year).

2023 record: 12-13 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Skyridge in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Isabella Knight, P/3B/SS, Sr.

Hayden Ballard, 1B/3B, Sr.

Kimmi Christensen, 1B/2B, Sr.

Arianna Fjieldsted, CF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Rita Tavita, P/SS/OF, Sr.

Andrea Tagovailoa , 3B/SS, Sr.

Coach comment: “There is a lot of strong talent in our program this year. I am excited to see how to best utilize my players and how we match up against our strong opponents this spring season.”

2. Cyprus Pirates

2024 schedule

Head coach: Rick Quinn (first year).

2023 record: 16-12 (second in Region 2 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Farmington in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Bree Garcia, Jr., P

Addie Winn, Jr., C

Ainzleigh Quinn, Sr., OF

Calee Sharp, Jr., UTIL

“We will also have a hand full of returning players with some level of varsity experience.”

Key newcomers:

Frankee Kelsch, Fr., corner INF

Ajla Hadzialijagic, Jr., corner INF

“We are very excited about our incoming Fr. this year.”

Coach comment: “We are excited for this year, we will be young but have some promise in our incoming freshmen. We should compete very well in region and look forward to the season ahead.”

3. Taylorsville Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kjera Miranda (first year).

2023 record: 14-11 (third in Region 2 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Copper Hills in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 10.7 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.6 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Hunter Wolverines

2024 schedule

Head coach: Heather Carlson (ninth year).

2023 record: 10-14 (fourth in Region 2 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Westlake in 6A Regionals.

2023 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.0 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Ivy Den Boer, OF, Sr.

Tali Lapuaho, SS, Sr.

Marina Reyes, 2B/LF, Sr.

Kinsley Lawrence, P/1B, Sr.

Kenya Lapuaho, P/1B, So.

Rylee Markus, C/OF, So.

Key newcomers:

Loreal Gonzalez, 3B, Sr.

Darian Archibeque, RF/1B, Sr.

Lexi Olsen, C/UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “Im excited to see what we can do in 5A looking forward to some good weather and playing ball.”

5. Kearns Cougars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Paul Lovata (second year).

2023 record: 1-13 (tied for sixth in Region 2 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 2.1 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

2023 defense: 14.1 rpg (No. 24 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kallie Stocking, Sr., P.

Key newcomers:

Skylee Aguirre, Haylee Heaton.

Coach comment: “Young team.”

6. Granger Lancers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mark Wood (fourth year).

2023 record: 3-24 (tied for sixth in Region 2 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 2.3 rpg (No. 25 in 6A).

2023 defense: 14.6 rpg (No. 25 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Daniella Armstrong, P/1B, Jr.

Jocelyn Moss, 2B/P, So.

Jaquelyn Kuntzsch, OF, Jr.

Haylie Harper, 3B/SS, So.

Angelia Naeata, OF, So.

Nautica Groat, C, So.

Key newcomers:

Daizee Hardman, P, Fr.

Mia Hernandez, C 3B, Fr.

Kyerra Isom, IF, So.

Coach comment: “I am really looking forward to this upcoming season. We have a young team this year and potential for a lot of growth.”

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Butch Latey (15th year).

2023 record: 24-5 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 5-2 record, eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A championship.

2023 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2023 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Athena Tongaonevai, C/1B, Sr.

Malissa Turpin, P/3B, Sr.

Frankie Galeana, OF, Sr.

Mylie Burns, OF, Sr.

Jaci Alvey, 1B/C, Sr.

Ella Miller, P/3B, Jr.

Claire Yates, 2B, Jr.

Isabeau Hoff, DF/SS, Jr.

Coach comment: “Six seniors returning. Good hitting and solid defense. Good pitching.”

2. Box Elder Bees

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brian Merrill (fifth year).

2023 record: 18-8 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Bonneville in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Stevie Checketts, SS, Sr.

Kellie Malan, P, Sr.

Brooke Richards, C, Jr.

Jenna Marble, OF, Jr.

Justy Pritchard, 3B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kennadie Blackmer, P, Fr.

Kailee Hall, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are young but good. We should be really competitive in most games and hope to challenge for our region championship.”

3. Bonneville Lakers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Shelby Healy (fifth year).

2023 record: 14-11 (third in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 6-2 record, eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Morgan Rich, C/3B, Sr.

Mylee Pedersen, OF/1B, Sr.

Annie Stevenson, 3B/C, Sr.

Baylee Andreasen, OF/2B.

Kaylee McAfee, Middle INF.

Chandlyr Noble, P/1B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Aya Larson, INF, Sr.

Shelbee Johnson, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re super excited for this season. We have multiple returning starters this year, and are looking forward to compete, learn and grow as a team.”

4. Northridge Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: Casey Kap (sixth year).

2023 record: 9-16 (fourth in Region 5 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 1-2 record, eliminated by Payson in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2023 defense: 9.2 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Kaydence Chournos, 3B, Jr.

Ellie Martinez, C, Sr.

Kaylee Sheeriffs, IF, So.

Berklee Larsen, IF/OF, So.

Aubrey Solomon, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Adyson Brady, IF/OF, Sr.

Makaybree Nay, IF/OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “There is a lot of unknowns this year. We are very young but have a lot of potential. We graduated six starters last year so there is a lot of opportunity for some good players to take a starting role.”

5. Viewmont Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Bree Lopez (second year).

2023 record: 3-10 (fifth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 10 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2023 defense: 14.2 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Clearfield Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kamie Hoggan (second year).

2023 record: 3-18 (seventh in Region 1 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Syracuse in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 4.4 rpg (No. 24 in 6A).

2023 defense: 12.4 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Elizabeth Salazar, 3B/C, Sr.

Aly Ridge, middle INF, Sr.

Jenna Lloyd, P/2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Addyson Haddock, SS/OF, Fr.

Brynn Nichols, C/3B/1B, Fr.

Coach comment: “Staying positive through adversity.”

7. Roy Royals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Steph Mark (seventh year).

2023 record: 6-15 (fifth in Region 2 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Fremont in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2023 defense: 11.9 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

8. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Casey Plowman (seventh year).

2023 record: 2-15 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

2023 defense: 19.6 rpg (No. 33 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Audrey Ayala, So., UTIL.

Natalie Wall, Sr., UTIL.

Key newcomers:

Tina Tuakiapimahu, UTIL, So.

Coach comment: “Looking forwarded to building and developing.”

1. West Panthers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Sharee McBraun (fourth year).

2023 record: 16-6 (first in Region 2 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Farmington in 6A bracket play.

2023 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2023 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Jayda Spight, SS, Sr.

Mele Langi, P/ UT Sr.

Bella Ocampo, UT, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Angelys Tapusoa, 1B/3B, Fr.

Janayah Young, P/ UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “This season we are focused on building a positive team culture, skill development and having fun. Although our roster is smaller than most, our girls are eager to get on that field, we definitely have the grit and mental toughness to compete. We spent the last two months getting to know some new faces and putting in a lot of work. This group of girls and coaches are all on the same page … in good spirits, ignoring the outside noise, and just ready to play some ball. Let’s go Lady Panthers.”

2. Olympus Titans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Haylee Eskelson (first year).

2023 record: 20-4 (first in Region 6 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Bonneville in 5A bracket play.

2023 offense: 10.5 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2023 defense: 2.8 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Charlie Turner, P, Sr.

Eliza Johnson, SS/UTL, Sr.

Adison Comer, OF, Sr.

Charlotte Comer, OF, So.

Mya Palcher, UTL, So.

Jaedin Mugleston, UTL, So.

Key newcomers:

Allison Robles, C, Fr.

Jocelyn Stern, C/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a young team, but a lot of potential to do well this season.”

3. Skyline Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Russ Jessop (ninth year).

2023 record: 11-12 (second in Region 6 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.1 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Coach comment: “Looking forward to getting use of our new field and facility.”

4. Alta Hawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kristin Evans (third year).

2023 record: 4-14 (sixth in Region 8 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2023 postseason: record, did not qualify in 5A.

2023 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2023 defense: 14.1 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Stella Preece, UTL, Sr.

Ava Broadhead, C, Sr.

Lavern Toelupe, OF, Sr.

Lucy Preece, IF, So.

Danica Doyle, UTL, So.

Key newcomers:

Emery Pettitt, UTL, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are very excited for our upcoming season. We have had a young team that have now grown into their own. This year we are going to have a strong upper class that are great leaders on and off the field.”

5. Brighton Bengals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Eddie Romero (first year).

2023 record: 7-12 (fourth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Orem in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 19 in 5A.

Coach comment: “It will be an amazing fun year. I have a lot to learn and teach. The team looks good and we are all excited to make waves in the rankings this year.”

6. East Leopards

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tony St. Hilaire (seventh year).

2023 record: 0-13 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A.

2023 postseason: record, did not qualify in 5A.

2023 offense: 2.8 rpg (No. 32 in 5A).

2023 defense: 17.6 rpg (No. 30 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Highland Rams

2024 schedule

Head coach: Christin Barnes (third year).

2023 record: 4-15 (sixth in Region 6 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2023 defense: 16.2 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Lucy Warner, P/INF, Sr.

Ruby Castillo, C, Sr.

Hanna Schultz, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Myla Woolf, P/UTIL, Fr.

Salem Winters, P/INF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of young talent and some inexperienced players that are eager to learn.”

1. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Jarvis (fifth year).

2023 record: 28-2 (first in Region 9 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 7-0 record, beat Bountiful in 5A championship.

2023 offense: 10.5 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2023 defense: 2.6 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Tatum Hall, 2B, Sr.

Jade Romero, SS, Sr.

Alyce Archuleta, 1B, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jayeda Carter, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are so excited for the 2024 season. We have a great group of leaders and some young fresh talent. This team is going to do some amazing things.”

2. Springville Red Devils

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jill Thackeray (11th year).

2023 record: 20-8 (second in Region 9 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2023 defense: 2.6 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Ryann Haveron, P, Sr.

Allie Fowler, P/OF, Sr.

Brooklynn Zajac, C, Sr.

Tyler Haveron, SS, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our team has put in a lot of work in the offseason both individually and collectively. We’re excited for those who are returning as well as to see who will step up and fill spots of those who have graduated. We are excited for the season to start.”

3. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Avery Leckie (third year).

2023 record: 9-16 (fourth in Region 9 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Lydia Tibbals, INF, Sr.

Gracie Jensen, P, So.

McClain Carter, OF, So.

Coach comment: “We are very excited and optimistic for this upcoming season. There is a lot of young potential on this team that we look forward to building.”

4. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kalab Stokes (ninth year).

2023 record: 18-10 (third in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 6-2 record, eliminated by Bountiful in 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Rilyne Keck, Sr., 1B.

Camryn Guest, Jr., CF.

Emma Higginson, Sr., LF.

Jo Norman, So., P.

Key newcomers:

Grace Neves, Sr., OF.

Keyana Murray, Jr., P.

Brooklyn Hansen, So., P.

Coach comment: “We are looking to build off of our great season last year. We have good pitching depth this year and should put up runs offensively. This season will be a lot of fun.”

5. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024 schedule

Head coach: Samuel Vidal (first year).

2023 record: 12-14 (third in Region 7 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Maddalynn Jensen, C/OF,Sr.

Mindy Ward, OF/3B, Sr.

Cate Undwood, SS/P, Sr.

Ellie Leatham, 1B, Jr.

Jesslyn Collins, 2B, So.

Centry Lundbg, OF/P, So.

Brenley Keele, P/3B, So.

Key newcomers:

Lexi Jenson, OF, Jr.

Kui Wolfgramm, UTIL, So.

Makaylie Barnes, P/INF, Fr.

Lindsey Strieby, P, Fr.

Whitney Jorgensen, Fr.

Eva Okusi, UTIL, Fr.

Coach comment: “We will be young, but we have a very talented bunch of girls that will be ready to compete! We have been hard at work this offseason and we look forward to playing in our new tough region.”

6. Wasatch Wasps

2024 schedule

Head coach: Morgan Smith (fifth year).

2023 record: 6-19 (fifth in Region 9 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Stansbury in 5A regionals.

2023 offense: 4.2 rpg (No. 30 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.6 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Heather Evans (first year).

2023 record: 17-10 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Tooele in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Coach comment: “We are planning to have a very fun filled year getting to know the girls and build a strong foundation for ourselves. We have a great group of girls that love the game and have a great.”