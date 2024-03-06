Utah's Mikkel Solbakken races in the men's giant slalom at the NCAA skiing championships in Springboat Streams, Colorado on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

A first-place finish in the men’s giant slalom and a tie for second play in the women’s giant slalom has Utah in the lead at the NCAA ski championships after the first of four days.

Utah’s Mikkel Solbakken placed first to give the Utes their first men’s giant slalom title since 2016, finishing with a total score of 1:44.78, just edging out his teammate, Sindre Myklebust, who had a total time of 1:44.85.

“I think we all prepared really good,” Solbakken said in a school news release. “The whole team has been preparing for this moment. Mentally, I know I can ski fast on this hill. It’s nice to see I can pull it off. You don’t know how the East guys are skiing (going into NCAAs), so it’s really nice to send a good run on the first run. On the second run, I knew I wanted to do the same thing.”

The one-two finish gave the Utes 77 points, and a 21st-place finish from Raphael Lessard added 10 points for a total of 87 points on the men’s side.

“Our whole idea was to come out on offense,” head alpine coach JJ Johnson said in a school news release. “Mikkel did the same thing he’s always done. It’s unbelievable. Sindre wasn’t in the conversation (for NCAAs) a month ago and he’s been trending upward. His personality, how he’s been as a teammate and how he looks at courses — for him to do that today was incredible.”

In the women’s giant slalom, Madison Hoffman earned 35.5 points for the Utes, tying with Colorado’s Denise Dingsleder for second place with a time of 1:55.69. Kaja Norbye had a sixth-place finish and Michelle Kerven finished in 26th place, upping Utah’s total score on the women’s side to 67.5.

After the first day, the Utes sit in first place with a total score of 154.5, ahead of second-place Colorado (137.5) and third-place Denver (133).

Day 2 of the NCAA championships continues on Thursday, with the 5K and 10K freestyle at Howelsen Hill in Springboat Streams, Colorado.