Craig Smith’s squad had, as he’d put it, a different look to them in wins over Stanford and California, the result of a week of solid practice and introspection.

“I was super thrilled with our week last week and not just the wins — of course you always want to win — but I just thought we had a great week from Monday through Saturday evening. So I think we can build on that,” Utah’s head coach said Tuesday.

“What really stood out is just our mentality, our body language, our connectivity.”

Can the Utah men’s basketball team take that on the road in the final week of the regular season?

If so, the Runnin’ Utes could improve their NCAA Tournament stock that squarely has them on the bubble.

Utah is tied for fifth in the Pac-12 standings going into this week and with a pair of wins, along with some help, the Utes could earn a No. 4 seed in next week’s Pac-12 tournament.

Utah will start the week with a late-night game at Oregon State on Thursday (9 p.m. MST, ESPNU) before facing Oregon in Eugene on Saturday (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

“We’ve got to show some consistency and hopefully we took a monumental step forward last week and then it’ll carry over. And I think some roles got really more clarified and just we found a rhythm,” Smith said.

Utah (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12) ﻿at Oregon State (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12) Thursday, 9 p.m. MST Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon) TV: ESPNU Radio: 700 AM





Before any postseason matchups become a reality, though, there is the contest at Oregon State, which is last in the Pac-12 standings.

The Beavers have lost eight of nine in what has been a trying season for Wayne Tinkle’s group.

Just before that losing stretch, Oregon State stunned top 10 Arizona at home, a game where the Beavers’ top player, guard Jordan Pope, went off for 31 points, including the game-winning 3 at the buzzer to give OSU an 83-80 win.

“He’s a guy that can get it going from anywhere when he crosses half court. He’s in range,” Smith said of Pope.

“I say this a little loosely but his game has some, I’m not saying he Steph Curry but he has a lot of those tendencies. He does things super natural. He’s got excellent feel for the game and he’s just (got) unlimited range. And so he can fire that thing from 25 feet. And if he misses it, you’re almost you’re kind of surprised.”

In the back half of conference play, some early success has faded for Oregon State. While they’ve kept some games competitive, the Beavers have won just once in the past five weeks.

Utah also beat the Beavers 74-47 in their matchup in Salt Lake City.

“We made it hard on on Pope last time and just were able to neutralize a lot of different guys. We had an excellent defensive effort,” Smith said.

The coach then emphasized that OSU, despite the 4-14 conference record, has had moments where it’s been competitive and things just didn’t fall their way — examples include a big California run in the Golden Bears’ eight-point win over the Beavers two weeks ago. Oregon State also stayed close with rival Oregon in their two recent matchups.

“We’re gonna have to really be on point because we obviously we haven’t been as good as we want to be, you know, on the road,” Smith said.

Utah (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12) has won three of its last four games after a stretch where the Runnin’ Utes lost five of six and found themselves falling further down the NCAA bubble.

For Smith, the focus is on having his team play its best as the postseason approaches. It’s been an adjustment with a couple injuries, including a long-standing one for point guard Rollie Worster, who’s been out since Jan. 11.

Last week, though, sparked optimism that Utah has perhaps turned a corner.

Going on the road will be the ultimate test, as the Utes are 2-7 in true road games.

“More than anything, we’re locked into ourselves. And we just, every team is so different and his is a very different team than I can ever recall, specifically as a head coach. It’s a very different team than I’ve had,” Smith said.

“We are just really locked into us, that’s what we really tried to do last week is just we have to get better on both sides of the ball. We have to get tougher. We have to have a better mindset. We got to control us.”