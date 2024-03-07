The rosters are set for BYU’s third annual alumni flag football game.
Headlining the March 22 event are the participating quarterbacks, with Max Hall and Brandon Doman each returning to the field along with newcomers Riley Nelson, Jake Heaps, James Lark and Jackson Brown.
Hall is BYU’s all-time winningest quarterback, having thrown for 11,365 yards and 94 touchdowns from 2007-09. Doman dazzled for the Cougars in 2001, putting up 3,542 yards with 33 touchdowns.
Transferring to Provo after a year at Utah State, Nelson racked up 4,032 passing yards and 35 touchdowns over 32 games and added another 858 yards and six scores on the ground. He recently spent four years alongside Greg Wrubell in BYU’s radio booth as an analyst from 2019-22.
The top-ranked QB recruit coming out of high school, Heaps passed for 3,768 yards and 24 touchdowns across 22 games for the Cougars from 2010-11 before transfer stops at Kansas and Miami.
Lark spent three seasons with the Cougars, most notably appearing in eight games during the 2012 campaign and throwing for 778 yards and eight touchdowns.
Brown appeared in four contests at BYU between 2002-05.
The other biggest names in the game will be pass-catchers, with receivers Austin Collie, Cody Hoffman and Mitch Mathews and tight ends Dennis Pitta and Jonny Harline committed to play.
The complete rosters for each alumni squad are listed below.
|TEAM ROYAL - Player
|Pos.
|TEAM NAVY - Player
|POS.
|Brandon Doman
|QB
|Max Hall
|QB
|Riley Nelson
|QB
|Jake Heaps
|QB
|Jackson Brown
|QB
|James Lark
|QB
|Donny Atuaia
|RB
|Curtis Brown
|RB
|Algie Brown
|RB
|Fahu Tahi
|QB
|Wayne Latu
|RB
|Manase Tonga
|RB
|Reno Mahe
|RB
|Austin Collie
|WR
|Toby Christensen
|WR
|Cody Hoffman
|WR
|Spencer Hafoka
|WR
|McKay Jacobson
|WR
|Aleva Hifo
|WR
|Mitch Mathews
|WR
|Mitchell Juergens
|WR
|Jonny Harline
|TE
|Neil Pau’u
|WR
|Devin Mahina
|TE
|Tanner Balderree
|TE
|Dennis Pitta
|TE
|Braden Brown
|TE
|Austen Jorgensen
|LB
|Tevita Ofahengaue
|TE
|Bryan Kehl
|LB
|Matt Hadley
|RB/LB
|David Nixon
|LB
|Spencer Hadley
|LB
|Brady Poppinga
|LB
|Adam Pulsipher
|LB
|Craig Bills
|DB
|Derik Stevenson
|LB
|Brandon Bradley
|DB
|Uani Unga
|LB
|Ben Criddle
|DB
|Kavika Fonua
|LB/DB
|Corby Eason
|DB
|Micah Hannemann
|DB
|Brian Logan
|DB
|Austin Lee
|DB
|Travis Uale
|DB
|Michael Shelton
|DB
|Michael Wadsworth
|DB
|Chad Lewis
|Coach
|Spencer White
|DB
|Matt Payne
|K/P
|Lee Johnson
|Coach
Team Navy has won in each of the previous two alumni games, both of which came down to the final play.
Hall connected with Bryan Kehl for a game-winning “Hail Mary” touchdown in 2022′s inaugural installment, while Spencer White picked off a Ty Detmer pass to end last year’s contest.
The 2024 alumni game will be held at BYU’s West Campus Field (formerly Provo high school’s Bulldog Stadium). The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on BYUtv.