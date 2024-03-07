BYU’s Bryan Kehl celebrates his game-winning TD catch in BYU’s alumni game last Thursday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

The rosters are set for BYU’s third annual alumni flag football game.

Headlining the March 22 event are the participating quarterbacks, with Max Hall and Brandon Doman each returning to the field along with newcomers Riley Nelson, Jake Heaps, James Lark and Jackson Brown.

Hall is BYU’s all-time winningest quarterback, having thrown for 11,365 yards and 94 touchdowns from 2007-09. Doman dazzled for the Cougars in 2001, putting up 3,542 yards with 33 touchdowns.

Transferring to Provo after a year at Utah State, Nelson racked up 4,032 passing yards and 35 touchdowns over 32 games and added another 858 yards and six scores on the ground. He recently spent four years alongside Greg Wrubell in BYU’s radio booth as an analyst from 2019-22.

The top-ranked QB recruit coming out of high school, Heaps passed for 3,768 yards and 24 touchdowns across 22 games for the Cougars from 2010-11 before transfer stops at Kansas and Miami.

Lark spent three seasons with the Cougars, most notably appearing in eight games during the 2012 campaign and throwing for 778 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brown appeared in four contests at BYU between 2002-05.

The other biggest names in the game will be pass-catchers, with receivers Austin Collie, Cody Hoffman and Mitch Mathews and tight ends Dennis Pitta and Jonny Harline committed to play.

The complete rosters for each alumni squad are listed below.

TEAM ROYAL - Player Pos. TEAM NAVY - Player POS. Brandon Doman QB Max Hall QB Riley Nelson QB Jake Heaps QB Jackson Brown QB James Lark QB Donny Atuaia RB Curtis Brown RB Algie Brown RB Fahu Tahi QB Wayne Latu RB Manase Tonga RB Reno Mahe RB Austin Collie WR Toby Christensen WR Cody Hoffman WR Spencer Hafoka WR McKay Jacobson WR Aleva Hifo WR Mitch Mathews WR Mitchell Juergens WR Jonny Harline TE Neil Pau’u WR Devin Mahina TE Tanner Balderree TE Dennis Pitta TE Braden Brown TE Austen Jorgensen LB Tevita Ofahengaue TE Bryan Kehl LB Matt Hadley RB/LB David Nixon LB Spencer Hadley LB Brady Poppinga LB Adam Pulsipher LB Craig Bills DB Derik Stevenson LB Brandon Bradley DB Uani Unga LB Ben Criddle DB Kavika Fonua LB/DB Corby Eason DB Micah Hannemann DB Brian Logan DB Austin Lee DB Travis Uale DB Michael Shelton DB Michael Wadsworth DB Chad Lewis Coach Spencer White DB Matt Payne K/P Lee Johnson Coach

Team Navy has won in each of the previous two alumni games, both of which came down to the final play.

Hall connected with Bryan Kehl for a game-winning “Hail Mary” touchdown in 2022′s inaugural installment, while Spencer White picked off a Ty Detmer pass to end last year’s contest.

The 2024 alumni game will be held at BYU’s West Campus Field (formerly Provo high school’s Bulldog Stadium). The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on BYUtv.