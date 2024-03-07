Park City’s Reece Smith (1) pushes past contact during the 5A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

The 2024 high school boys lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A in the fourth full season as a sanctioned UHSAA sport. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new boys lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: Steve Howell (Clearfield), Mark Kringlen (Woods Cross), Charlie Freedman (East), George Lopez-Alonzo (West), Jeff Barton (West Jordan) and Bryce Kimber (Salem Hills).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Northridge Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: Reed Keller (second year).

2023 record: 17-4 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 19-4, in the 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 9.3 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.6 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Max Skousen, Attack, Sr.

Rusty Baldwin, MF, Sr.

Caleb Tate, Attack, Sr.

CJ Campbell, D, Sr.

Gaige Mecham, D, Sr.

Quinn Bideaux, LSM, Jr.

Callum Dibble, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

York Cypers, Attack, Sr.

Coach comment: “Northridge will be coming out to try and find their place with the top teams in Utah. The boys have been working hard and beginning to buy in to the new Ridge lacrosse culture and it will be an exciting season.”

2. Bountiful Redhawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Peter Jordan (fourth year).

2023 record: 12-5 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 13-5, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Tate Terry, Attack, Sr.

Jensen Freeman, MF, Sr.

Dawson Allsop, MF, So.

Carter Terry, Attack, So.

Brigham Morrison, D, Sr.

3. Box Elder Bees

2024 schedule

Head coach: Damon Andreasen (fourth year).

2023 record: 10-9 (third in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 11-10, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 9.2 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2023 defense: 9.1 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Luke Wharton, D, Sr.

Miles Ferry, D, Sr.

Cody Beeton, GK, Sr.

Aiden Gomm, FOGO, Sr.

Tyson Kotter, Attack, Sr.

Tucker Peterson, Attack, Sr.

Tony Martin, MF, Sr.

Nathan Pugsley, MF Sr.

Key newcomers:

Seth Ashcroft, MF, Jr.

Spencer Ashcroft, Attack, Jr.

Caden Buchanan, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a solid senior led group this year.”

4. Roy Royals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Zach Colohan (fourth year).

2023 record: 7-13 (fifth in Region 1 with a 6-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 14-6, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 8.1 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kotah Sudyka, FO/MF, Sr.

Lamont Langlais, MF, Sr.

Hadden Hansen, FO/MF, Jr.

Trey Bridge, MF, Jr.

Gage Wright, Attack, Jr.

Grady Call, Attack, So.

Kelton Wright, D, Jr.

Cash Colohan, D, Jr.

Alfie Hurtado, D, Jr.

Wes Barker, D, Jr.

Hank Mullen, GK, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Carson Begley, LSM, So.

Tayden Jager, D, So.

Kenai Sudyka, MF, So.

Tyler Dickson, Attack, Fr.

Ryder Evans, MF, Fr.

Cooper Horspool, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this season. We have a lot of returning starters and contributors. We are looking forward to them being able to showcase some of their skill.”

5. Viewmont Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Dan Derrick (second year).

2023 record: 7-10 (fourth in Region 5 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 11-5, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 10.2 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2023 defense: 9.9 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Bonneville Lakers

2024 schedule

Head coach: John Vasas (second year).

2023 record: 5-11 (fifth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 15-1, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 7.7 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2023 defense: 11.6 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Kaden Powell, MF, Sr.

Mason Tanner, D, Sr.

Case Wayman, D, Sr.

Keaton Fuit, D, Jr.

Sean Dalton, GK, Sr.

Nick Sebahar, SSDM, Sr.

Bryson Howell, Faceoff, Sr.

Landon Schmitt, MF, Sr.

Cameron Howell, MF, Sr.

Ashton Nicholls, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gage Spendlove, MF, Jr.

Braxton Henstra, Attack, So.

Coach comment: “We are very senior heavy this year. Lead by Kaden Powell who has committed to play at the next level. Very interested to see how several of the juniors from last year who got significant playing and experience use that to their advantage this season. We have a lot of experience at the faceoff X between Bryson Howell and Landon Schmitt. Our defense used last year with new players to the lacrosse game, to gain experience and unity.”

7. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mark Kringlen (first year).

2023 record: 1-14 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 14-3, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 6.2 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.6 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Noah Lake, G, Jr.

Luke Yospe, D, Sr.

Kenyon VonNiederhausern, D, Sr.

Aiden Weston, D, Jr.

Jared Cannon, M, Jr.

Carter Dunn, A/M, Jr.

Carter Kringlen, A, Jr.

Dawson Staten, A, So.

Key newcomers:

Jameson Rich, D/LSM, So.

Isaiah Wallentine, M, So.

Elliot Bendinger, M, So.

Coach comment: “We are optimistic about the upcoming season. We have seen some tremendous individual player development in the offseason and they are playing really well as a team.”

8. Clearfield Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Steve Howell (first year).

2023 record: 5-14 (seventh in Region 1 with a 2-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 11-8, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 7.2 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2023 defense: 12.1 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Coach comment: “We are a young team. We are looking forward to improving the program this year.”

1. Olympus Titans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Nick Merrell (fourth year).

2023 record: 17-2 (second in Region 6 with a 4-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 11-6, in the 5A championship.

2023 offense: 16.8 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2023 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Grey Petersen, D, Sr.

Weston Holtby, MF, Sr.

Elliot Peterson, D, Sr.

Charlie Droitsch, Attack, Sr.

Sam Smith, LSM, Sr.

Andrew Clayton, Attack, Sr.

James Schlendorf, DMF, Jr.

Ben Burbidge, MF, Sr.

Caleb Johnson, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Anton Goodick, G, Sr.

Edison Cutler, MF, Sr.

Chase Taylor, MF, So.

Gabriel Gordon, MF, Jr.

Dimitri Savas, D, Jr.

Thomas Parker, D, Jr.

2. Park City Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Michael Persky (fourth year).

2023 record: 18-5 (third in Region 6 with a 3-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Beat Olympus, 11-6, in the 5A championship.

2023 offense: 11.6 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.3 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

AJ Silianoff, GK, Sr.

Tripp Hopkins, D, Sr.

Garrett Hebert, D, Sr.

Trey Beichner, SSDM, Sr.

Liam Van Valkenburg, Sr.

Reese Smith, SSDM, Jr.

Ian Marsland, A, Jr.

Sam Gould, A, So.

Wade Birch, A, So.

Wyatt Knapp, So.

Key newcomers:

Tim Cuneo, A, So.

Ben Gibbs, D, So.

Vince Bilanti, A, Jr.

Becker Ruzek, Jr.

Coach comment: “Each year Utah lacrosse gets better. The impact of the success of the U. and presence of the PLL have increased awareness and participation. So this year young men know they have to work a little harder and do a little better in order to achieve the success they did last year. The team is going to miss those that graduated, particularly the captains, Chase and Braden Beyer, Jack McHenry and Gavin Beichner as well as Beckett Wolf and Riley Mulholland. But we also have some great Captains stepping up this this year — Bracken Birch, Tripp Hopkins and Garrett Hebert. Most of the defense is returning including Trey Beichner, Tanner Crosby, Cannon Collinson and Patrick Schaede as well as AJ Silianoff in goal. We also have a great group of returning players including Reese Smith, Tommy Davis, Ian Marsland, Billy Alnwick, Sam Gould, Wyatt Knapp, Findlay Clark, Michael Wymer. Liam Van Valkenburgh, Wade Birch and Max Gordon so it should be a fun year.”

3. Brighton Bengals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chris O’Donnell (fourth year).

2023 record: 16-3 (first in Region 6 with a 5-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 10-8, in the 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 12.6 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.1 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Mason Fray, G, Sr.

Ethan Salmon, D, Sr.

Jaxon Webster, FO, Jr.

Donovan Wismer, A, Sr.

Grayson Harris, M, Sr.

Gabe Carrera, A, So.

Austin Taylor, A, Jr.

JT Anderson, M, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Alex Sundquist, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited about our team for the 2024 season and hope to improve on our 2023 season. We are returning a large portion of our offense and key defensive players. Looking forward to the challenge of another season.”

4. Alta Hawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brandon Horoba (fourth year).

2023 record: 14-4 (first in Region 8 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 15-9, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 19.4 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2023 defense: 5.4 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Andrew Parry, D, LSM.

Braxton Horoba, Attack/MF.

Jackson Brady, D.

Drew Tanner, D/LSM.

Ben Johnson, MF.

Key newcomers:

Colton Tueller, GK, Jr.

Coach comment: “Bringing back some strength on defense with a lot of starters returning including Andrew Parry arguably the best defenseman in the state. Offense will be anchored by Braxton Horoba and quite a few who will be looking to get the offense going.”

5. East Leopards

2024 schedule

Head coach: Charlie Freedman (first year).

2023 record: 10-7 (fourth in Region 6 with a 2-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 17-2, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.7 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jack Nixon, Sr., GK.

Peter Freedman, Sr., Attack.

Jack Tuft, Sr., D.

Max Greyson, Sr., Attack.

Christian Evans, Sr., Attack.

Key newcomers:

Bryant Bergman, LSM, Jr.

Noble Robbins, D, Sr.

Bennett DeMordaunt, MF, Jr.

Huck White, D, So.

Coach comment: “I expect great play from our team, we are athletic and want to play fast.”

6. Highland Rams

2024 schedule

Head coach: Neil Blaney (fourth year).

2023 record: 7-10 (fifth in Region 6 with a 1-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 12-3, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.4 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Everyone returns.

Key newcomers:

Joe Bird, MF, So.

Luke Dansie, D, So.

7. Skyline Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ian Sime (second year).

2023 record: 6-12 (sixth in Region 6 with a 0-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 17-2, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 6.1 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.4 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Zach Sasich, Attack, Sr.

Patrick McNally, MF, Sr.

Brock Buelt, GK, Sr.

Rylan Badger, D, Sr.

AJ Moffat, Face-off, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Duncan Monahan, MF, Fr.

Luke Derum, Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: “We’re returning key contributors from last year and added a few new faces and a strong freshman class. We’re excited to be able to compete with some of the best teams in the state in our region and we can’t wait to see how far we can go this season.”

8. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Barton (first year).

2023 record: 6-13 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 17-8, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 7.2 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2023 defense: 11.6 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Seth Cox, Attack, Jr.

Jacob Barton, Attack, Jr.

JJ Conk, Attack, Sr.

Ayden Carter, MF, Jr.

Zach Crook, MF, Sr.

Cohen Stephens, MF, Sr.

Jordan Bird, LSM, Sr.

Wyatt JohnSo.n, D, Sr.

Lamoni Cleverley, D, Jr.

Aron Popoca, GK, Jr.

Lukas Sandstrom, Face Off, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Josh Cox, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Can’t wait for this upcoming season and for the opportunity to showcase a lot of our returning talent. We have a lot of boys who have started and contributed to this team for multiple years and we are looking to put together a great 2024 campaign. Our out of region schedule will provide us with some chances to compete for wins. We are excited to call Region 6 our home. We look forward to playing some of the best teams west of the Mississippi. We will learn and grow as a program through the challenges this will present to us. Our last two home games are against the defending state champ and the runner up. We are excited to give it our best.”

9. West Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: George Lopez-Alonzo (1st year).

2023 record: 0-15 (seventh in Region 3 with a 0-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 24-1, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2023 defense: 19 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Wasatch Wasps

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kevin Wallace (third year).

2023 record: 13-5 (first in Region 9 with a 7-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 9-6, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 11.2 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Ethan Erker, MF, Sr.

Cole Lent, Attack, Sr.

Jace Jorgenson, MF, Jr.

Colby Harfert, LSM, So.

Jack Emmett, D Jr.

Cam Goode, GK, So.

Key newcomers:

Noah Kieffer, MF, Sr.

Porter Ware, Attack, Sr.

Archie Clark, MF, Sr.

Miles Brown, D, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a really good core of players coming back from last year and we have some very talented and committed underclassman who will strengthen our team. We have a lot of players who showed a lot of dedication in the offseason and fall and really improved during that time. Our numbers, commitment level, and desire have never been better. The potential for this team is higher than any other team Wasatch has ever had and we’re excited to see what we can do. We’re looking forward to defending our region title again in an increasingly competitive region as well as testing ourself against some of the top teams in 4A, 5A and 6A.”

2. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Redd (fourth year).

2023 record: 12-6 (second in Region 8 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 15-6, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 13.1 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ellison Cabreros (second year).

2023 record: 6-9 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 3-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 11-9, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 7.7 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2023 defense: 8.3 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Waycasy (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-5 (third in Region 9 with a 5-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 13-5, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 10.8 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.4 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024 schedule

Head coach: Erick McHenry (third year).

2023 record: 11-8 (second in Region 9 with a 6-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 8-5, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 6.6 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2023 defense: 6.7 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Covellie Moore, LSM, So.

Jake Adams, Defense, So.

Dylan Butters, Defense, Jr.

Jake Huffaker, Midfield, So.

Kaleb Davis, Attack, So.

Bridger Dastrup, Midfield, Jr.

Carson Spenser, Attack, Sr.

Landon Smith, Attack, So.

Nate Banry, Attack, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to have another great season with several returning players we plan on surpassing what we accomplished last year.”

6. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Bryce Kimber (first year).

2023 record: 6-12 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 3-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Highland, 9-7, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 6 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2023 defense: 7.5 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Springville Red Devils

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jared Ottley (fourth year).

2023 record: 4-11 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 15-3, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2023 defense: 10.3 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.