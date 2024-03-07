Corner Canyon vs. Farmington in the 6A boys lacrosse state semifinal in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Corner Canyon won 12-0.

The 2024 high school boys lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A in the fourth full season as a sanctioned UHSAA sport. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new boys lacrosse coaches in 6A this year: Tim Richards (Layton) and Rich Farr (Lone Peak)

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Fremont Silverwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brad Searle (fourth year).

2023 record: 18-4 (first in Region 1 with a 13-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 19-5, in the 6A championship.

2023 offense: 14.8 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.2 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Davis Searle, Attack, Sr.

Carson Isaacson, Attack, Sr.

Kaydin Berry, MF, Jr.

Riley Souza, GK, Jr.

Luke Robins, Sr.

Carson Famuliner, D, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Lincoln Miller, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited this year to grow the program and reach new heights. We have an experienced group of players that can push us deep into playoff contention.”

2. Davis Darts

2024 schedule

Head coach: Dillon Yocom (fourth year).

2023 record: 14-5 (second in Region 1 with a 12-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 17-16, in the 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 13.7 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.4 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Hunter Keller, GK, Sr.

Jackson Rust, D, Sr.

Carter Sant, D, Jr.

Deuce Wright, SSDM, Sr.

Spencer Rigby, LSM, Sr.

Jacob Faerber, FOGO, Sr.

Nick Johnson, MF, Sr.

Ashton Wood, MF, Jr.

Dawson Draper, MF, Jr.

Chase Nelson, MF, Sr.

Ben Roylance, Attack, Sr.

Brek Jensen, Attack Jr.

Key newcomers:

Christian Kearl, LSM, Jr.

Kash Gates, D, Sr.

Jack Hilton, D, Jr.

Luke Nosler, D, Jr.

Rocky Edelman, MF, Jr.

Spencer Clark, Attack, Jr.

Charles Dibble, SSDM/FOGO, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the upcoming season to see what we can accomplish as a team. We will have many tough tests this season with great non-region and in-region opponents. We look forward to the opportunity to compete and see what we are made of.”

3. Farmington Phoenix

2024 schedule

Head coach: Christian Taylor (fourth year).

2023 record: 14-5 (third in Region 1 with a 11-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 15-0, in the 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tyler Jacobs, MF, Sr.

Charlie DeAnda, D/MF, Sr.

Dom Coats, MF, Sr.

Dante Coats, D, Sr.

Brady Wallace, LSM, Sr.

Mitch Milne, Attack, Jr.

Ryker Yeates, D, So.

Zach Moore, D, Jr.

Kai Leavitt, MF, Sr.

Luke Guile, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kai Beynon, MF, Fr.

Tyson Hoskins, GK, So.

Coach comment: “We think we’ve got a great combination of guys coming back and new guys that can make a difference.”

4. Weber Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Randy Allred (second year).

2023 record: 11-10 (fourth in Region 1 with a 7-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 14-5, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 10.5 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10.2 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kanyun Avner, LSM.

Stetson Hogge, Attack.

Pierce Brinton, MF.

Ryker McMurdie, Attack.

Cam Broadbent, SSDM.

Hunter Jones, D.

Alecs Medina, D.

Gabe Smitherman, GK.

Key newcomers:

Alex Hammond, MF.

Ethan Lee, Attack.

Bennett Story, FOGO.

Luke Noorda, MF/FOGO.

Kash Pederson, D.

Gibson Ferry, D.

Coach comment: “We have a tough schedule that will test us, but we have the right guys who work hard.”

5. Syracuse Titans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jonah Warnick (third year).

2023 record: 7-11 (sixth in Region 1 with a 5-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 12-0, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 8.6 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2023 defense: 11.8 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

TJ Beatty, D, Jr.

Gauge Perkins, D, Sr.

Hunter Criddle, D, Sr.

Cole Murri, MF, Jr.

Jace Poll, MF, So.

Easton Cook, MF, Jr.

Jett Stewart, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Aden Jensen, GK, Sr.

Camden Greenhalgh, Attack, So.

Wyatt Stimpson, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this season! We are returning an experienced and talented defense and are excited to see some new young talent on offense. Our group is pretty obsessed with lacrosse, and it’s been great seeing these guys push themselves in and out of practice. It’s going to be a great year.”

6. Layton Lancers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tim Richards (first year).

2023 record: 2-15 (eighth in Region 1 with a 0-14 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Roy, 16-3, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 3.6 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2023 defense: 16 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Connor Koyle, LSM/D, Sr.

Skyler Christensen, A/M, Sr.

Madden Sargent, A/M, Jr.

Mason Webster, G, Jr.

Kaden Gadzia, M, Jr.

Sam Schenk, A/M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kyler Halliday, A, Jr.

Coach comment: “The Layton High lacrosse program is still a very young program and has struggled in its first two seasons. The team is looking to continue to develop the talent pool and to build a culture of teamwork and accountability as a foundation for future success. They are excited about the upcoming season and look forward to competing in a very solid and competitive region.”

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Ika (fourth year).

2023 record: 16-2 (first in Region 4 with a 5-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Beat Fremont, 19-5, in the 6A championship.

2023 offense: 14.6 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2023 defense: 4.8 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Mitch Phippen, G, Sr.

Rhett King, G, So.

Kisen Muramoto, A, Sr.

Tanner Adamson, D, So.

Jack Dalley, LSM, Sr.

Conner Zaharis, Dmid, Sr.

Easton Daynes, FOGO, Jr.

Michael Wheatley, Mid, Jr.

Nick Erasmus, D, Sr.

Ashton Free, Dmid, Sr.

William Perry, D, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kampton Dutton, Mid, Fr.

OJ Ika, A, Fr.

Cameron Crayk, A/M, So.

Will Russell, A/M, Jr.

Max Taylor, LSM, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have started to get to work. The boys are keeping their heads down and grinding through tough practices and runs trying to ensure they are ready for when the real challenge of games start. The team this year is a great mix of veterans and rookies new to the stage.

“The coaching staff is excited to see what they can do and this team shapes up as the year progresses. Like any other Corner Canyon team, the boys have their focus on improving in all the little facets of the game by the time we hit the playoffs. Our goal is to be be a cohesive, bonded, aggressive team that works together to champion the type of Corner Canyon success we have come to see out of Corner Canyon lacrosse.”

2. Bingham Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brett Everill (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-4 (first in Region 3 with a 6-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 13-10, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Curtis Carlson, Att. Sr.

Ryken Whittney, MF, Sr.

Dylan Wahlberg, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Karter Hone, MF Sr.

Devan Pierce, MF Jr.

Cash Moon, LSM/D. So.

Lincoln Mills, D, So.

Coach comment: “We are in a bit of a rebuilding year. We lost a lot of our talent and leadership from 2023. We are looking to go out there and compete against some of the big competitors, like Corner, AF and Farmington.”

3. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2024 schedule

Head coach: Trent Bangert (fourth year).

2023 record: 6-11 (fourth in Region 3 with a 3-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 19-6, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 8.7 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

JT Rigby, Attack, So.

Kade Pearce, Attack, Jr.

Bryce Poulsen, Attack, Sr.

Issac Bustillos, D/MF, Sr.

Luke Hadley, D/MF, Sr.

Dallin Adair, MF, Jr.

Gavin Wright, MF, Sr.

Zach Michaels, MF, Jr.

Kaden Butler, FOGO/MF, Jr.

RJ Anderson, FOGO/MF, Jr.

Kolten Ford, LSM, Sr.

Brody Gardner, D, Jr.

Parker Sanderson, D, Sr.

Austin Taylor, D, Sr.

Tyler Rominger, D, So.

Matthew Wittwer, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Austin Brundage, Attack, So.

Ivan Pineda, MF, Jr.

Gavin Gurr, MF, So.

Logan Kemp, LSM, Jr.

Parker Guymon, G, Fr.

Coach comment: “The players have been working hard this off season to improve upon our 2023 season. Being a young team last year we have a large group of incredibly talented players with experience that are really starting to come into their own. The attitude and effort is there and we are excited to get on the field and compete at the highest level.”

4. Riverton Silverwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Todd Russell (second year).

2023 record: 7-13 (third in Region 3 with a 4-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 8-7, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 7.4 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.3 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Herriman Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Braeden Lance (fourth year).

2023 record: 8-5 (second in Region 3 with a 5-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 21-6, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 9.8 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2023 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Parker Sorensen, Attack, Jr.

Ryan Keel, Defense, Jr.

Justen Stong, Attack, Sr.

Max Schultz, Midfield, Sr.

Cole Hanson, Midfield, So.

Key newcomers:

CJ Rasmussen, Defense, Jr.

Leo Mason, Attack, Fr.

Griffin Casteel , Midfield, Fr.

Bryatt Jones, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: “This is the most talented and well rounded team we’ve had since our split with Mountain Ridge. Year four into the rebuild of our program, we’re excited to test ourselves against the great competition in this state and see where we stack up. We built incredible momentum last year, and we look to keep that going and take another step forward this year.”

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Lovell (fourth year).

2023 record: 4-12 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 14-10, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 7.9 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2023 defense: 13.2 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Lone Peak Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: Rich Farr (first year).

2023 record: 11-7 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 3-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 16-7, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 11.4 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Hudson Feindt, Goalie, Sr.

Dakota Dunn, D, Sr.

Gideon Hawkins, D, Sr.

Corbin Ray, D, Jr.

Caden Pulsipher, DM, Sr.

Clark Pugh, LSM, Sr.

Ashton Gifford, A, Sr.

Nathan Aceves, A, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Emmett Fenton, M, Jr.

Seth Lambert, A, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get started this year. We have a lot of returning talent in our defense from last year. Our offense is almost completely new, with only one player returning from last year’s varsity squad. We also have an entirely new coaching staff. With all that, it may be a bit of a mystery how we come together as a team, but we believe we are coming together well and will be very competitive this year.”

2. American Fork Cavemen

2024 schedule

Head coach: Adam Lisonbee (second year).

2023 record: 10-5 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 3-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 10-9, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.1 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Skyridge Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Bart Butterfield (third year).

2023 record: 5-12 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 19-0, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 8.5 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2023 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Westlake Thunder

2024 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Horne (fourth year).

2023 record: 13-7 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 3-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 12-10, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 11.5 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2023 defense: 8.2 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tommy Bodell, FOS, Sr.

Jagger Huscroft, Attack, Sr.

Grant Pugmire, OMID, Sr.

Liam Peterson, DMID, Sr.

Ryan Whiting, Attack, Sr.

Max Carpenter, OMID, Jr.

Keola Campbell, D, Jr.

Freeman Miyasaki- Goalie, Sr.

Kasen Ross, Goalie, So.

Kaden Seeley, Attack, Sr.

Noah Thorn, OMID, Jr.

Bodie Hall, DMID, So.

Key newcomers:

Ethan Rasmussen, Goalie, Fr.

Grady Dedrickson, OMID, Fr.

Cade Bateman, D, Fr.

Coach comment: “We anticipate another historic season as we return some key players and add more talent to our midline’s, defense & goalie positions. The boys are hungrier than I’ve ever seen them over the last seven years and that’s saying a lot. Even with Corner Canyon in our region, we still face incredible teams in our region and are excited for the season ahead.”

5. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Eric Bayles (third year).

2023 record: 7-10 (fifth in Region 4 with a 1-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 19-2, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 10 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2023 defense: 11.1 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Parker Rivers, D, Sr.

Tennyson Bott, D, Sr.

Tred Powell, D, Sr.

Luke Richardson, FO, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Zane Cutler, A, Sr.

Carston Carter, A, So.

Grant Hepworth, M, So.

Coach comment: “We have a young team looking to fill some big spots left by graduating seniors. With three returning starters on defense, we are hoping to develop our midfield and attack lines with the strength of experience behind them.”

6. Lehi Pioneers

2024 schedule

Head coach: David Moreau (fourth year).

2023 record: 9-8 (third in Region 8 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Payson, 7-5, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 10.3 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2023 defense: 9 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.