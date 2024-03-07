Utah's Sydney Palmer-Leger races in the women's 7.5K freestyle at the NCAA skiing championships in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Utah widened its lead over second-place Colorado and third-place Denver on the second day of the four-day NCAA skiing championships Thursday at Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

A first-place finish by Sydney Palmer-Leger in the women’s 7.5K freestyle led the way for the Utes, earning them 40 points, while Karianne Dengerud placed 15th for 16 points and Nina Schamberger finished in 19th place to earn 12 points for Utah — a total score of 68 points for the event.

“A phenomenal race from Sydney,” Utah head Nordic coach Miles Havlick said in a news release. “She’s had a good year, but we hadn’t quite found her top gear yet. Today she definitely had that spark. With her positive splits, she kept charging and charging and finished strong. An amazing day.”

Palmer-Leger finished the race in 22:08.2, nearly 20 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Haley Brewster of Vermont.

“Today was another great day for the team,” Utah director of skiing Fredrik Landstedt said in a news release. “Yesterday’s alpine performance helped to motivate the Nordic team and they came out charging.

“Colorado’s men had an incredible race, but our guys still managed to beat them. Sydney probably had her best race of the year and earned a well-deserved win. We are in a good place but still are only halfway through the championship. Anything can happen.”

On the men’s side, Joe Davies and Tom Mancini finished two-three in the 7.5K freestyle to earn 71 points for Utah. Brian Bushey placed 12th for 19 points to bring the Utes’ total score for the men’s 7.5K freestyle to 90.

Davies had a time of 19:20.2, 11 seconds behind first-place finisher John Hagenbuch of Dartmouth. Mancini finished with a time of 19:35.9.

The Utes sit in first place heading into the final two days of the NCAAs with a total score of 312.5, ahead of Colorado’s 256.5 and Denver’s 251.

The action continues on Friday with the men’s and women’s slalom.