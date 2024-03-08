BYU Cougars head coach Amber Whiting yells out instructions as Utah and BYU women play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

BYU’s stay at the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament was a short one, as the 10th-seeded Cougars fell 77-53 Friday to seventh-seeded Kansas in a second-round game at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

In what amounted to be a home game for the Jayhawks — their home in Lawrence is less than an hour’s drive away from Kansas City — the Cougars trailed just 35-33 at halftime but went cold in the second half to see their season end with a 16-16 record.

The Cougars shot 28% in the second half — 7 of 25 — while Kansas shot 62% in the final two quarters to beat BYU for the third time this season.

BYU had a 31-25 lead with 3:16 remaining in the second quarter but lost it just before halftime and never really recovered. BYU committed 15 turnovers, which Kansas turned into 20 points.

BYU led for only 13 minutes, 12 seconds, in its first-ever Big 12 tournament game.

Amari Whiting led BYU with 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting, while Lauren Gustin, the leading rebounder in the country, added 10 points and 17 rebounds in what was possibly her final game as a Cougar.

BYU now waits for a possible invitation to the 32-team Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament, formerly known as the WNIT.

Zakiyah Franklin scored 20 points for Kansas on 8 of 11 shooting. The Jayhawks shot 55% from the field and 43% from 3 and were 13 of 17 from the free-throw line. Kansas outscored BYU 40-28 in the paint and five Jayhawks reached double figures.

BYU won the rebounding battle 32-29 but was just 6 of 18 from 3-point range and made just seven free throws.

In the teams’ regular-season matchups, Kansas won 67-53 in Lawrence and 70-62 in Provo. BYU coach Amber Whiting is now 32-33 in two seasons, one in the West Coast Conference and one in the Big 12.