BYU built a 25-point lead in the second half and then weathered a mild comeback from the visitors to defeat Oklahoma State 85-71 Saturday night in the Marriott Center, clinching the No. 5 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

The Cougars went on a 16-2 run out of halftime and were up 62-37 with 10 minutes remaining. Javon Small got unbelievably hot and Oklahoma State cut the lead to as few as 10 points with six minutes left, but the Cougars made enough plays down the stretch to win comfortably..

BYU finished its first season in the Big 12 with a 10-8 league record and is 22-9 overall heading into postseason play. The Cougars tied with Kansas for fifth place in the conference but got the better seed because they beat the Jayhawks in the only head-to-head matchup.

Small led Oklahoma State (4-14, 12-19) with 34 points, including 29 in the second half.

Fouss Traore had 19 for BYU and Jaxson Robinson added 17 after being honored on Senior Night along with Spencer Johnson and Tredyn Christensen.

Here are three keys to BYU’s 10th Big 12 win:

• When 3-point shots weren’t falling for the Cougars — they finished 12 of 31 from deep, after a slow start — they went inside to big man Traore, with mostly positive results. Traore had 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting. Johnson added 10 rebounds on Senior Night as BYU won the rebounding battle 35-33.

• Credit Small for playing an incredible second half to make the last 20 minutes far more interesting that they should have been. Small was 9 of 15 from the field in the second half and scored 29 of OSU’s 42 second-half points.

• BYU led by as many as nine points in the first half — after never having the lead at all in the teams’ game in Stillwater — but could never put the visitors away in the first 20 minutes. The Cowboys finished the first half on a 10-4 run to make it 32-29 in BYU’s favor at halftime, thanks in part to a highlight-reel dunk by Eric Dailey Jr.

The key was how BYU started the second half, on a 16-2 run, to give itself some breathing room and withstand OSU’s mini-comeback.