Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, works against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Utah Jazz never led in a 142-121 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Saturday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 37 points to go with seven assists, three rebounds and two steals on 13-of-21 shooting overall and 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

Worst performance: Kris Dunn had a hard time getting going in this one, largely due to foul trouble. He played just 15 minutes, committed four fouls and scored zero points with just one assist.

39: The Jazz trailed by as many as 39 points on Saturday night.

44: After scoring just 44 points in the first half, the Jazz outscored the Nuggets 44-24 in the third quarter alone, but even the outstanding third quarter wasn’t enough to scare the Nuggets.

59.4%: The Nuggets had an incredible offensive night, including shooting 59.4% (19-of-32) from 3-point land..

Best of the best: The Nuggets’ first half offense would have been impossible for any team to overcome. Their shooting splits were insane through the first 24 minutes — 65.9% overall, 70% from deep and 100% from the free throw line.

Worst of the worst: The night was made worse for the Jazz by not being able to match even half of the shotmaking, as they shot just 23.8% from long range in the first half.