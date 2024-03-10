Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni yells to his players on the pitch as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cole Bassett scored a second-half goal and the Colorado Rapids collected their first win of the MLS season with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Djordje Mihailovic’s pass was flicked by a defender back to Bassett, who fired his shot from the center of the 18-yard box that beat diving goalkeeper Gavin Beavers. Rafael Navarro scored on a penalty kick for the Rapids (1-1-1) in the 43rd.

Chukwuemeka Eneli scored in the 22nd minute for Real Salt Lake (1-2-1). Eneli scored on a left-footed shot from close range to the center of the goal. Andrés Gómez had the assist.

RSL was without midfielder Pablo Ruiz, who suffered a knee injury in practice three days after the team beat LAFC 3-0 on a snowy field on March 2.

Colorado had 11 shots, including six on goal. RSL had nine shots with four on goal.

Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen made three saves. Beavers finished with four saves.

The victory gives the Rapids the first win in the quest for this season’s Rocky Mountain Cup. The teams meet again on May 18 at Sandy and in Colorado on July 20.