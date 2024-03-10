BYU guard Jimmer Fredette enjoys the moment as the Utah Utes and Cougars play at the Marriott Center in Provo Saturday. BYU won 63-50.

After Iowa’s Caitlin Clark overtook Pete Maravich last Sunday to become the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil wrote a story examining how different players throughout college basketball history have become stars unto themselves, and former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette was one of the players O’Neil talked to for the story, along with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

“You don’t have 30 points, and it’s a bad game,” Fredette told O’Neil, referring to the pressure that mounts as stardom comes. “Actually, 30 is average. If you have 30, (the opposition) ‘held’ you to 30.”

Fredette recalled the moment he felt like “Jimmermania” went into full force — Jan. 26, 2011, after No. 9 BYU beat No. 4 San Diego State and Kawhi Leonard on a night in which Fredette scored 43 points.

“It felt like one day we could go out to dinner and the next day, something happened and people were taking pictures all of the time,” he told O’Neil. “It was all of a sudden this entirely different type of lifestyle. I’m not saying I didn’t enjoy it. It was unbelievable. But it sort of stunned me.”

Later, in trying to put what it was like to experience all the hoopla, Fredette said, “It’s happening to you, but it doesn’t feel like it’s real. It’s so hard to describe.”

Fredette told O’Neil he’s been watching Clark, and the two recently had a shooting competition against each other, with Clark winning it.

As for advice for Clark, Fredette said, ““Be authentic, that’s all that matters,” Fredette says. “Be yourself because no matter what, you’re not going to have it forever. Enjoy it while it lasts.”