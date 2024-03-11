Houston's Jamal Shead (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Houston.

Editor’s note: Several times during the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season, the Deseret News released power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

The next, and final, edition of the power rankings will be released following the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.

The rankings do not include Texas and Oklahoma — as those schools are leaving for the SEC next year — but do include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

The end of the regular season has come and gone, and with Championship Week here, it’s less than a week until Selection Sunday.

What have the 16 teams who will make up the Big 12 next year shown us during the men’s basketball season?

Here’s the latest power rankings for the 16 teams who will make up the Big 12 next season.

1. Houston Cougars (28-3, 15-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat UCF, 67-59; beat then-No. 14 Kansas, 76-46.

Next game: Thursday vs. TCU-Oklahoma winner, Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 1 p.m. MDT.

What a statement for the Cougars in their regular-season finale. Houston led by 19 at halftime en route to beating Kansas by 30, fitting considering the Jayhawks are the only team to beat the Cougars in their past 15 games. Houston will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but have they made enough of a case to be the overall No. 1?

2. Iowa State Cyclones (24-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat then-No. 20 BYU, 68-63; lost to Kansas State, 65-58.

Next game: Thursday vs. Texas-Kansas State winner, Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

The Cyclones rallied from 14 down against BYU and clamped down defensively in the final minutes to stay unbeaten at Hilton Coliseum this season, then lost in the regular-season finale on the road. What kind of NCAA Tournament seed could Iowa State be in for?

3. Arizona Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat UCLA, 88-65; lost to USC, 78-65.

Next game: Thursday vs. Washington-USC winner, Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals, 1 p.m.

The Wildcats already wrapped up the Pac-12 regular-season championship outright before falling in the finale at USC, thanks to Washington State losing at Washington two days earlier. Arizona will be the favorite to win the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas as well.

4. Baylor Bears (22-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat Texas, 93-85; lost to Texas Tech, 78-68.

Next game: Thursday vs. Kansas-Cincinnati/West Virginia winner, Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Even though it lost in its regular-season finale, Baylor was able to snag the No. 3 seed and a double-bye in the Big 12 tournament. Now the Bears will have a chance to improve their resume before the NCAAs, potentially with a Big 12 quarterfinal game against Kansas.

5. Kansas Jayhawks (22-9, 10-8 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat Kansas State, 90-68; lost to then-No. 1 Houston, 76-46.

Next game: Wednesday vs. Cincinnati-West Virginia winner, Big 12 tournament second round, 7:30 p.m.

The Jayhawks are the sixth seed in the Big 12 tournament even though they’re the fourth-highest ranked conference team in the latest national polls and are seen as a top four NCAA seed by most prognosticators. A run in the league tournament in Kansas City could improve that seeding as well, considering the strength of the Big 12.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Last week: Beat Oklahoma State, 75-58; beat then-No. 11 Baylor, 78-68.

Next game: Thursday vs. BYU-UCF/Oklahoma State winner, Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 10:30 a.m.

The Red Raiders finished the regular season strong, beating top 15 Baylor to earn themselves a double-bye in the Big 12 conference tournament. Texas Tech can improve its NCAA stock with a solid week in Kansas City and enters the tournament on a three-game win streak.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) drives on Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jarius Hicklen (4) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

7. BYU Cougars (22-9, 10-8 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Iowa State, 68-63; beat Oklahoma State, 85-71.

Next game: Wednesday vs. UCF-Oklahoma State winner, Big 12 tournament second round, 10:30 a.m.

The Cougars nearly had a second road win over a top 10 team in as many weeks, but they couldn’t hold onto a double-digit lead against Iowa State before falling late. BYU did wrap up the regular season with a solid home win against the Cowboys, though.

BYU, after being picked to finish 13th in the league standings, will be the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 tournament and earned a first-round bye as a result. A top four seed for the NCAA Tournament feels within reach with a couple wins or more in Kansas City.

8. Colorado Buffaloes (22-9, 13-7 Pac-12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat Oregon, 79-75; beat Oregon State, 73-57.

Next game: Thursday vs. Utah-Arizona State winner, Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals, 9:30 p.m..

The Buffaloes are the hottest team in the Pac-12 Conference heading into the league tournament, having won six in a row. Colorado is an NCAA bubble team and will need to keep winning in Las Vegas to improve those odds, but they look up to the task.

9. TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat West Virginia, 93-81; lost to UCF, 79-77.

Next game: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma, Big 12 tournament second round, 1 p.m.

The Horned Frogs’ loss to UCF was ill-timed: While TCU is considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament, that defeat was its third in the past four games and sends them into the conference tournament needing to make a solid impression before Selection Sunday.

10. Kansas State Wildcats (18-13, 8-10 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Kansas, 90-68; beat then-No. 6 Iowa State, 65-58.

Next game: Wednesday vs. Texas, Big 12 tournament second round, 5 p.m.

The Wildcats picked up a big win in the regular-season finale, knocking off the top-10 Cyclones. Kansas State is still likely an NIT-bound team without a deep run in the Big 12 tournament, and it may require winning the whole thing, but at least they are still in the NCAA conversation.

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) grabs rebound against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, March 9, 2024. Oregon beat Utah 66-65. | Thomas Boyd

11. Utah Runnin’ Utes (18-13, 9-11 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 92-85; lost to Oregon, 66-65.

Next game: Wednesday vs. Arizona State, Pac-12 tournament first round, 9:30 p.m.

The Utes stumbled to end the season, following a pair of blowout wins at home with a loss at Pac-12 last place team Oregon State and a one-point loss at Oregon last week. Worse yet, Branden Carlson was hurt during the game against the Ducks.

The Runnin’ Utes head into the Pac-12 tournament on the wrong side of the NCAA bubble and will need a long run at the conference tournament to revive any hopes of snapping their seven-year NCAA Tournament drought.

12. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-11 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to Oklahoma, 74-71; beat West Virginia, 92-56.

Next game: Tuesday vs. West Virginia, Big 12 tournament first round, 1 p.m.

The Bearcats’ hopes for a spot in the NCAA Tournament are gone without winning the Big 12 tournament, which seems like a long shot at best. Cincinnati, though, has had a few solid wins in its first season in the Big 12 and looks like it will be NIT-bound.

13. UCF Knights (16-14, 7-11 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 1 Houston, 67-59; beat TCU, 79-77.

Next game: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma State, Big 12 tournament first round, 10:30 a.m.

The Knights have been able to be competitive in a lot of games during their first season in the league, and last week they ended up with a solid victory over the Horned Frogs. Can UCF play spoiler in Kansas City?

14. Arizona State Sun Devils (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Lost to USC, 81-73; lost to UCLA, 59-47.

Next game: Wednesday vs. Utah, Pac-12 tournament first round, 9:30 p.m.

The Sun Devils are a head-scratcher: They’ve lost five of their last six, but that one win was over top 25 Washington State. Arizona State is without one of its top players, Jose Perez, who reportedly left the team for “personal” reasons, making any run in Las Vegas seem inconceivable.

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to Texas Tech, 75-58; lost to then-No. 20 BYU, 85-71.

Next game: Tuesday vs. UCF, Big 12 tournament first round, 10:30 a.m.

The Cowboys are on a five-game losing streak heading into the Big 12 tournament, and the last three have all been by double-digits. On the surface, Oklahoma State doesn’t appear to be a team that will make a run at the conference tournament.

16. West Virginia Mountaineers (9-22, 4-14 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to TCU, 93-81; lost to Cincinnati, 92-56.

Next week: Tuesday vs. Cincinnati, Big 12 tournament first round, 1 p.m.

The Mountaineers are limping into the postseason, having won just once in their past 10 games. That slump makes their win over Kansas this season even more head-scratching.