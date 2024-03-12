Andy Reid has done plenty of winning in Kansas City, and now he’s hoping his alma mater can do the same.

The Super Bowl champion head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs offered some encouraging words for the BYU men’s basketball team Tuesday night via social media as the Cougars prepare for Big 12 Tournament action this week just a few miles west of Arrowhead Stadium.

“Coach Pope, you’ve got them ready, man,” Reid said in a video posted to X. “Cut loose, boys, and enjoy. Four games. Four games, (and) we do it. Go Cougs.”

The former BYU lineman and graduate assistant has been quite the host already for Cougar Nation visiting Kansas City this week, welcoming a number of BYU donors and in-house media members for a tour of Arrowhead Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

Reid’s Tuesday message hasn’t been his only involvement with BYU hoops this year. “Big Red” was the star of the most recent Marriott Center curtain drop video, commanding fans to “hit those lights” as part of the Cougars’ pregame introduction.

As Reid implied in his message Tuesday, BYU will need to win four games in its bracket to capture the Big 12 tournament title. The No. 5-seeded Cougars will first face UCF Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. MDT, and would face Texas Tech Thursday with a win over the Knights.