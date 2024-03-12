The Utah Jazz lost 123-107 to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.
Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:
Best performance: Jayson Tatum scored 38 points on 13 of 25 shooting .
Worst performance: It was a rough night from an efficiency standpoint for John Collins, who finished going 2 of 9 overall in his 29 minutes.
14: The Celtics pulled down 14 offensive rebounds and turned them into 22 second-chance points.
26: Keyonte George led the Jazz with 26 points, but was a team-worst minus-26 in overall plus-minus.
46.9%: The Jazz actually had a really good shooting night from long range, hitting 15 of 32 (46.9%), but second-chance points, free throws and the Celtics controlling the ball for more of the game bit the Jazz.
Best of the best: While Tatum was scoring at will for the Celtics, requiring a lot of the Jazz’s attention, Derrick White was cleaning up by getting open looks from 3-point land when the Jazz’s attention was elsewhere. He went 7 of 11 from deep and finished with 24 points for Boston.
Worst of the worst: Collins’ two made shots were 3-pointers, which means that he finished 0 of 5 from inside the arc.