Utah’s Micah Potter (25) knocks the ball away from Boston’s Sam Hauser (30) as the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The Utah Jazz lost 123-107 to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Jayson Tatum scored 38 points on 13 of 25 shooting .

Worst performance: It was a rough night from an efficiency standpoint for John Collins, who finished going 2 of 9 overall in his 29 minutes.

14: The Celtics pulled down 14 offensive rebounds and turned them into 22 second-chance points.

26: Keyonte George led the Jazz with 26 points, but was a team-worst minus-26 in overall plus-minus.

46.9%: The Jazz actually had a really good shooting night from long range, hitting 15 of 32 (46.9%), but second-chance points, free throws and the Celtics controlling the ball for more of the game bit the Jazz.

Best of the best: While Tatum was scoring at will for the Celtics, requiring a lot of the Jazz’s attention, Derrick White was cleaning up by getting open looks from 3-point land when the Jazz’s attention was elsewhere. He went 7 of 11 from deep and finished with 24 points for Boston.

Worst of the worst: Collins’ two made shots were 3-pointers, which means that he finished 0 of 5 from inside the arc.