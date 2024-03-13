BYU is moving on.
The Cougars bested UCF Wednesday in their first-ever Big 12 tournament outing, and lots of people had plenty to say about it.
Here are some of the best social media reactions to BYU’s victory.
Quarterfinal Cougs ‼️@BYUMBB advances following a 87-73 second round victory.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 13, 2024
The Cougars will play Texas Tech tomorrow in the first of four 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship quarterfinals games. pic.twitter.com/OAHXDnFMDM
BYU's Aly Khalifa has 28 assists and three turnovers in his last seven games.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2024
Could emerge as a captivating figure in March Madness. https://t.co/eqk3e9XMGb
BYU is the only Big 12 team to score 80+ vs UCF and the Cougars did it twice.— Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) March 13, 2024
Today’s @BYUMBB MVP vs. UCF?— Spencer Linton (@Spencer_Linton) March 13, 2024
Easy… FOUSS Traore!
14 points
10 rebounds (4 offensive)
3 blocks
1 steal
ESPECIALLY when you consider that in the 2 previous matchups vs. UCF… Fouss had just 4 COMBINED points and 6 turnovers.
Bounce back special!#BYU #BYUSN pic.twitter.com/qk435QNzyc
My mindset of watching byu basketball this season:— Joe Wheat (@joewheat27) March 13, 2024
Pregame: BYU by a million
In game: *war noises*
Post game: BYU is a final 4 team
Fouss Traore after a win over UCF: “We play for each other, we don’t have any selfish guys.” pic.twitter.com/80ZpLBerwZ— Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) March 13, 2024
I don’t know why, but listening to Mark Pope talk about Aly Khalifa and his commitment to Ramadan, and thinking of how well he played today…— Jonathan Tavernari (@For3JT) March 13, 2024
It has really touched me spiritually.
What a beautiful act of faith.
Me when I fast:— BYUFoamFinger (@ByuFoamFinger) March 13, 2024
I'm gonna go to church and take a nap.
Aly Khalifa when he fasts: https://t.co/IOJgtFBLA2
BYU fans are actually beasts. They got the Sprint Center poppin today…elite fans— Braiden Turner (@bturner23) March 13, 2024
That win puts this year ahead of 2020 BYU as the best BYU season since Jimmer— Joe Wheat (@joewheat27) March 13, 2024
BYU clawed their way through that game and never let go of the lead. Shots were falling when it counted. Onto the next! @BYUMBB— Lauren McClain (@LaurenFMcClain) March 13, 2024
https://t.co/BnYIHgNJ7A pic.twitter.com/DYjcah1QON— JUCOadvocate - Brandon Goble (@JUCOadvocate) March 13, 2024
Things that are true:— 🤙🏈TleavYfan✈️🏀 (@TLeavYfan) March 13, 2024
It’s hard to beat a team 3 times in a season
BYU beat UCF by more points today than the previous two games combined pic.twitter.com/ewN3c9sYQ8
This BYU basketball team is fun to watch.— Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) March 13, 2024
Locks up that 5 seed for the NCAA tournament.
Texas Tech revenge game here we come. pic.twitter.com/EvWlOtY7jQ