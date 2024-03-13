UCF guard Darius Johnson (3) looks to shoot under pressure from BYU forward Noah Waterman (0) and guard Spencer Johnson,, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. BYU won 87-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BYU is moving on.

The Cougars bested UCF Wednesday in their first-ever Big 12 tournament outing, and lots of people had plenty to say about it.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to BYU’s victory.