Alta Hawks Colt McKean (21) fights for possession of the ball against Fremont Silverwolves Luke Robins (24) and Carson Famuliner (32) during a game at Alta High School in Sandy on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Sometimes you need to have luck on your side and Fremont got just that, getting on the right end of a lucky bounce and defeating Alta in overtime 12-11 on Thursday night.

With the game tied 11-11, Carson Isaacson found himself in the right place at the right time, scooping up a free ball right in front of the net after an Alta blunder, and powering the shot past the Alta goalie for the overtime victory.

“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky,” Fremont head coach Brad Searle said. “We got an unfortunate bounce, got it in our stick and lucky for us it went in.

“You hate to win like that but sometimes you have to do it. They got some fantastic players, especially on defense. Credit to Alta, that was a great game and we’re fortunate to get the victory.”

Fremont was led by strong performances from Isaacson as well as Davis Searle, who each had four goals on the night.

Fremont led for the better part of the first half, striking first on back-to-back goals by Issacson and Searle midway through the first quarter to take a 2-0 lead.

Alta stayed right with Fremont and was always within shouting distance. Down 6-4 late in the first half, Alta scored two goals in 20 seconds courtesy of Braxton and Beckham Haroba to tie it up heading into the halftime break and putting all the momentum on the Hawks’ side.

Coach Searle emphasized the importance of strong defense and limiting the team’s penalties, a message his players heard and understood.

“At halftime we told them that we needed to clean up the small errors. We had three turnovers just on an interference call. We had a lot of turnovers and penalties. That kind of changed the momentum towards the end of the half,” he said.

The intensity continued in the second half, with nothing much separating either side. Both teams scored four goals in the third quarter before the defenses on both sides allowed just one goal each in the final frame to send the game into sudden death overtime tied at 11.

The timely and winning goal by Isaacson saw his teammates and coaches go into a frenzy as the team started to celebrate the hard-fought victory.

“Our defense in the second half communicated a lot better than they did in the first half,” coach Searle said. “We all got on the same page.

“We got great players on offense. Davis Searle is kind of our captain and general. He leads the team, he knows where to be and he knows where he needs to put the ball.”