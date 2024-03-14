Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was expected to sign a one-year deal worth $11 million with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A short time later, Brown himself posted on Instagram that he is indeed headed to the Chiefs. Brown included four slides in his post, the second one of which was a screenshot of a text exchange he had with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid on Thursday afternoon.

“Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!,” Reid wrote, including a winking face emoji with it and signing his name.

In response, Brown wrote, “Yessir Love the sound of that” and included a heart and ring emoji. On the next lines, Brown modeled Reid’s message by writing, “Think Hollywood Brown Lights, Camera, Action,” and he included two rocket ship emojis.

Brown, 26, began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He will be joining a wide receiver corps in Kansas City that took a step back in 2023 and will try to rebound as the Chiefs seek their third straight Super Bowl victory.