Baseball

Stratton Orgill, Grantsville (Sr.)

Stratton Orgill has been tearing the cover off the ball early this season for Grantsville, which is sitting at a perfect 7-0 in the standings.

Through seven games, the senior has on an on-base percentage of .536 to go along with his three home runs, two doubles and 17 RBIs. He’s also earned a victory on the mound against Pine View, and currently owns a 3.32 ERA.

“Stratton brings strong leadership to our team. He’s a we vs. me guy. He just wants to win and puts aside personal goals for the team success,” said Grantsville coach Daniel Warren.

Orgill has driven in at least one run in every game this season, including three last Thursday in a 12-8 win over Stansbury.

Softball

Keslie Draney, Pleasant Grove (Jr.)

Pleasant Grove went a perfect 5-0 in St. George two weekends ago at the March Warm-up Elite tournament, which included an impressive win over last year’s 6A runner-up Herriman. Junior Keslie Draney played a big role in all five of those victories.

She did most of her damage in the circle as she went 4-0 with 12 strikeouts, and currently owns a 0.467 ERA.

At the plate so far this season she’s batting .800 with an on-base percentage of .833 to go along with her two RBIs.

“Keslie was a force on the mound and in the line-up. She’s a tough, fierce competitor and she led the team to some big wins. We have many five-tool athletes on this team that had a great weekend. Everyone did their part. I have high expectations for this team,” said Pleasant Grove coach Leslie Young.

Boys Soccer

Vincent Huff, Brighton (Sr.)

It’s early days in the 2024 high school soccer season, but the leadership of Brighton senior defender Vincent Huff has contributed to a couple of strong results.

Brighton opened the season with a 2-1 win over Judge Memorial, and then last week edged Olympus 4-2 in a shootout after a 1-1 scoreline.

“Vinny is a three-year starter and anchor on our back line. He has grown into a leader on and off the field as he leads through word and example. He accepts every challenge we throw at him with a smile and a determination to succeed,” said Brighton coach Brett Rosen.

Boys Track

Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon (So.)

Corner Canyon’s Mason Hamilton was the only 6A freshman a year ago to qualify for the state track meet in either the 100, 200 or 400 meters. And though he just missed out on competing in the final in the 100 and 200, it was a sign of things to come for the Chargers sprinter.

Two weekends ago at the season-opening Snow Canyon Invitational, Hamilton won the 200 meters with a time of 22.12 and finished sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.14.

“Mason is off to a great start this season. Mason has been training with great intention. He’s looking to build off of a great freshman season,” said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar.

Hamilton’s 200 meter time already surpassed his state meet time of 22.38 a year ago, and his 100 time in St. George was just a fraction of a second behind his 11.10 time at state last season.

Girls Track

Hartlyn Richins, North Summit (Jr.)

North Summit’s track season got underway last weekend at the Old Capital Invitational at Millard High School, and Hartlyn Richins made quite a splash in the opening meet.

The junior won both the 400 meters and long jump and then finished second in the meters.

Her performance in the long jump showed a tremendous improvement from a year ago, when she finished 10th in the 2A state meet with a jump of 15′05. This past weekend she leapt 16′07.50, which would’ve been good enough for second in state a year ago.

Her winning time of 1:00.38 in the 400 meters was just slightly off the pace of her state meet time a year ago of 59.99.

Richins finished second in the 100 meters to teammate Scarlett Brock with a time of 13.67.

Boys volleyball

Keagan Cundiff, Westlake (Jr.)

Westlake went 6-0 at the Thunder Jamboree this past weekend as it improved to 8-0 in its inaugural season.

Junior setter Keagan Cundiff has played a big part in that success with 143 assists, 12 aces and 32 digs so far this season.

“Keagan is a great playmaker. He’s got a great eye for offense and brings out big plays in his hitters. He had a great game versus Herriman this weekend where he had four solo blocks. Westlake is excited to have him through the season and into next year. Great teams can succeed with great setters and we’re lucky to have him,” said Westlake coach Whitney Randall of the team’s 6-foot-2 setter.

Westlake has big matches this week against both Orem and Westlake, the top-ranked teams in 4A and 5A respectively.

Boys lacrosse

Tyson Lloyd, Salem Hills (Sr.)

Salem Hills has only allowed 13 goals in four games this season, and the steady play of the team’s LSM Tyson Lloyd has played a big part of that early success.

“Tyson is truly an ‘all gas, no brakes’ athlete. After making the transition to LSM this offseason he has become a menace for offenses to deal with on the field. He was voted a captain by his teammates and exemplifies the personal character on and off the field that Salem Hills lacrosse works to instill in each of our players,” said Salem Hills coach Bryce Kimber.

Lloyd leads the Skyhawks with nine caused turnovers this season to go along with his 13 ground balls and one goal.

Girls lacrosse

Cecily Williams, Timpanogos (Jr.)

Timpanogos won just three games a year ago, but led by Cecily Williams the T-Wolves already have four wins this year as they continue to enjoy a strong early start to the season.

Through four games, Williams has seven goals, two assists and 13 ground balls for Timpanogos, which beat Spanish Fork 6-4 last week behind a two-goal night from Williams.

“Cecily is a cornerstone of our lacrosse team, showcasing relentless dedication, remarkable talent, and an unmatched passion for the game. Coming off of being injured most of last season, she truly has shown what being a team player means and sets a great example for her teammates to emulate,” said Timpanogos coach Meghan Hallam. “Cecily has been a key factor in the growth of our team the last few season and brings out the best in all of us.”

A year ago Williams scored just one goal before being injured in the first week of the season.