Mountain Ridge came into Tuesday’s matchup against Lone Peak with revenge on its mind following an 11-10 loss in the 6A championship last season.
The Sentinels got just that, jumping out to an early lead and cruising to a 12-5 victory over the Knights.
“Our successful points during the game were when we were working together,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Angie Brescia, who, along with the rest of her staff wore a hoodie with “Stronger Together” stitched across the back.
“Our goal this season is being stronger together and you could definitely tell when we were working together.”
Layla Holmstead starting the scoring just a minute into the game with a goal inside the eight-meter circle on a pass from Emmery Clark. It would be the first of six goals for Mountain Ridge in the first quarter, and the Sentinels held a 7-1 lead at halftime thanks to patient passing and quick shots.
Defense was also a huge key for Mountain Ridge, as it held Lone Peak to its lowest scoring game since March of 2022, which included just one goal through the first three quarters.
“We’ve been focusing on making sure they are communicating,” Brescia said of the defensive performance.
The Knights made a late push, with Simone Winger and Norah Lisonbee adding two late goals each, but a strong zone defense for Mountain Ridge stunted a normally potent offense for Lone Peak.
“And our goalie decided to pop off,” said Brescia of goalkeeper Bailey Sanders, who made six huge saves to shore up the backline.