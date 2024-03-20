Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, right, shoots over Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz lost, 119-107, to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Paycom Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Chet Holmgren scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Thunder. He also had 14 rebounds and three blocks while shooting 12-of-18 overall and 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

Worst performance: Keyonte George struggled on offense, going 3-of-13 from the field and 0-of-7 from 3-point range.

35-6: The Thunder absolutely crushed the Jazz in transition, scoring 35 fast-break points while the Jazz scored only six points.

31: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t far behind Holmgren, scoring 31 points to go with seven assists and four steals.

16: The Jazz committed 16 turnovers that led to 19 points for Oklahoma City on the other end.

Best of the best: Holmgren closed out the game strong, scoring 18 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz waived the white flag with about four minutes left to play because they’ll be facing another high-level team tomorrow when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.