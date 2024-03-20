OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz lost, 119-107, to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Paycom Center.
Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:
Best performance: Chet Holmgren scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Thunder. He also had 14 rebounds and three blocks while shooting 12-of-18 overall and 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
Worst performance: Keyonte George struggled on offense, going 3-of-13 from the field and 0-of-7 from 3-point range.
35-6: The Thunder absolutely crushed the Jazz in transition, scoring 35 fast-break points while the Jazz scored only six points.
31: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t far behind Holmgren, scoring 31 points to go with seven assists and four steals.
16: The Jazz committed 16 turnovers that led to 19 points for Oklahoma City on the other end.
Best of the best: Holmgren closed out the game strong, scoring 18 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Worst of the worst: The Jazz waived the white flag with about four minutes left to play because they’ll be facing another high-level team tomorrow when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.