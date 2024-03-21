Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) and other Dayton players celebrate winning an NCAA Tournament game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Dayton made a comeback to win 63-60.

There’s an early candidate for best game of this year’s NCAA tournament.

Trailing by 17 points with under eight minutes to play, No. 7 seed Dayton went on a 24-4 tear to end the contest and stun 10 seed Nevada in 63-60 fashion at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

“They never quit, they showed tremendous resiliency,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said of his team after the win. “They’ve done that a few times this year where the chips weren’t in our favor. They found a way. I’m extremely proud of the fight, the grit, the determination that our group showed tonight.

“That’s a good basketball team that we beat. They’ve had a great year, but our guys never gave up. I’m proud of the way they believed in each other, believed in what we’re doing.”

Despite the sizable late deficit, the Flyers refused to be rattled, hitting five consecutive 3-pointers in the final nine minutes after making just three such shots prior to that point.

“In those moments, that’s when we get the closest,” Dayton guard Koby Brea said. “I think we’ve been in those situations a couple times this year. I think we’re comfortable in those situations.

“When we look at our captain, our coach, we see that he’s not worried, he believes in us. Everybody from the last player on the bench, every coach, they all believe in us. We believe in each other. We trust each other. We’re capable of doing those type of things.”

Added Grant: “Obviously when the momentum swings away from you, sometimes it’s hard to recover from that, right? In the first half, the momentum swung in their favor. They were able to build a bit of a lead. In the second half down the stretch, the momentum swung in our favor a lot because of what our guys were able to do on both sides.”

Held to just three points in the first half, Brea led the Flyers with 12 down the stretch along with three assists. Forward DaRon Holmes II posted 18 points and nine rebounds — both game-highs for either team — while Enoch Cheeks added 12 points, three assists and two steals.

“I thought down the stretch we got in a rhythm where the guys understood how we wanted to attack them and how we needed to make plays for each other,” Grant said.

“You saw guys doing a good job attacking the rim, extra pass for threes, ball being fed to (Holmes) inside, him making plays himself or making plays for his teammates, which is really how we’ve played.”

“There was never a doubt in our mind,” Holmes added. “We went down a lot. There might be times where we argue on the floor, but at the end of the day we know we have each other. That’s what matters. If you want to win big games, you got to stick together, just with anything.”

Dayton will now face No. 2-seeded Arizona Saturday for a chance to earn the program’s first Sweet Sixteen berth in 10 years.

“What we’ll do is we’ll let the guys get back to the hotel, we’ll watch some film tonight. The coaches will be up late tonight studying Arizona,” Grant said.

“This tournament, it’s a quick turnaround for both teams. We’ll try to learn about each other the best we can and we’ll be ready to go on Saturday.”