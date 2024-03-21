Oakland's Jack Gohlke celebrates as time runs out in the team's college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Oakland won 80-76.

The team that got the most cheers from Delta Center fans during Thursday’s NCAA tournament action didn’t even play at the Delta Center.

As Gonzaga continued its thumping of McNeese Thursday night, the Salt Lake City faithful were riled up with what they were seeing — only it was the video board capturing everyone’s attention, not the action on the court.

As was the case throughout the day, live look-ins at other games across the country were shown on the Delta Center video board during timeouts and other stoppages in live play.

When it started to become clear that No. 14-seeded Oakland was going to knock off blue blood Kentucky in a major upset, however, fans became enamored with the sight, and the video board operators allowed for the broadcast to continue even when the in-arena action was in full swing.

The blowout score of the Gonzaga-McNeese game definitely contributed to the Delta Center’s interest in Kentucky’s downfall, with fans even starting chants in favor of Oakland.

When time finally expired and Oakland had officially defeated Kentucky, the Utah crowd gave one of its most thunderous shouts of the day.

Oakland was led by guard Jack Gohlke, who came off the bench to make 10 3-pointers in a 32-point effort.