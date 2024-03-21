Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS — Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks has been drawing some of the toughest defensive assignments in the NBA, and that included guarding Luka Doncic on Thursday night.

Doncic’s near triple-double of 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists doesn’t scream great defense, but Doncic does that against everyone so just a glance at the stats doesn’t tell the whole story.

Let’s not forget that this is the same man who had a triple-double in the first-half of a 50-point win over the Jazz the last time Utah visited the Dallas Mavericks, so at least he didn’t do that.

It seems that every night Hendricks plays you can see growth, and that’s got to be a good sign not just for Jazz fans, but for the Jazz front office, who was really taking a risk with a player that was so green coming into his professional career.

And I’m not just saying you can see improvement to be nice.

You can see how much strength Hendricks has gained in the last six months, and every game he seems to be getting used to his own strength by using it more on the court.

He’s learning when and where he can use his hands while guarding, he’s learning how much distance he can put between himself and the player he’s defending, and on Thursday I saw him guarding full court with a better sense of the rest of the court and a better sense of how to move his feet.

On offense, he’s starting to open up and again, use his strength while also using his athleticism.

I don’t really care about the fact that the Jazz lost this game (I don’t think the Jazz brass really cares either), because seeing Hendricks and the rest of the Jazz young players able to carve out little moments that really exemplify the work they are putting in is enough to be happy about with 12 games left in the season.

Daniel Gafford dunk fest

A lot of people have probably forgotten about Daniel Gafford. Unfortunately that’s what happens when guys play for the Washington Wizards.

Look at how much better life is for him when surrounded by good players! Playing with Doncic and Kyrie Irving is just about the most perfect place for a guy like Gafford who can live in the shadows on the court and play above everyone else when it’s time to pop off.

After the game I asked Jazz head coach Will Hardy about Gafford’s neverending dunks and I appreciate that he tried to give his players some love by saying that Walker Kessler, Ömer Yurtseven and Micah Potter also were dunking, but Gafford stole the show.

Those three Jazz big men combined for seven dunks against the Mavericks (most of them in pick-and-roll). Meanwhile, Gafford made 10 shots on Thursday night, all of them dunks and in a variety of situations (Kris Dunn, you should not save the ball from going out of bounds under the opponent basket).

You can watch all of them in a row here: Gafford’s dunks vs. Jazz.

But one thing Hardy said does matter when thinking about the future. Kessler has that ability. He has the pace and footwork and speed and finishing ability.

“Moving forward for us, that’s an element offensively that we’re hoping that Walker can continue to develop,” Hardy said. “It’s on Walker to execute the spacing and then it’s on the guys driving the ball to make that read.”