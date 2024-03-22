No. 5 seed Utah (22-10) vs. No. 12 seed South Dakota State (27-5)

Women’s NCAA Tournament first round

Tip: Saturday, 8 p.m. MDT.

Venue: McCarthy Athletic Center (Spokane, Washington).

TV: ESPNU.

Livestream: Watch ESPN.

Radio: 700 AM.

Series: Utah leads, 2-1. The Utes won the last matchup in 2009. The two schools have not previously met in the postseason.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes (22-10) are making their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 20th overall. Utah has won in the first round each of the past two years and made it to the Sweet Sixteen last season.

For South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits (27-5) are playing in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the past seven seasons and the 12th time in 16 postseason-eligible years under head coach Aaron Johnston. South Dakota State is on a 21-game winning streak, going unbeaten in Summit League play.

Quotable

“I can speak for our team, and I’m sure it’s across the league, there’s not the nerves of a big game,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said, of playing in the Pac-12. “Certainly there’s consciousness that it’s the NCAA Tournament in terms of it’s different in terms of if you lose, it’s over. But the type of games, we’re battle-tested and ready.”

“I believe this is our 12th time playing in the NCAA Tournament. It doesn’t get old,” said South Dakota State coach Aaron Johnston. “Every time it seems a little bit new. You go to different places. You take different teams. You have different experiences, different opponents, and I would say every one feels really special. I think this one’s going well here, and we’re looking forward to getting out on the floor.”

The stakes

For Utah: Utah made it to the Sweet Sixteen a year ago, and as a veteran team that’s lost a couple of big names along the way to injury — Gianna Kneepkens and Issy Palmer — it still has a lot of talent to make a similar run. The Utes’ goal all season has been to make it even further in the NCAAs, and playing in the Pac-12 helped season them for the postseason.

For South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits are a mainstay in the postseason under Johnston. Can they make a deep run? South Dakota State advanced to the Sweet Sixteen back in 2019, the only time the Jackrabbits have made it past the first weekend in the NCAAs.

South Dakota State's Brooklyn Meyer (31) shoots over a South Carolina defender during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Sioux Fall, S.D., on Thursday, Dec 15, 2022. | Josh Jurgens

Players to watch

For Utah: All-American forward Alissa Pili is the workhorse for the Utes on offense, averaging 20.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 54.8% from the floor. Jenna Johnson, Kennady McQueen, Dasia Young and Ines Vieira are making their third NCAA appearance with the Utes, while transfer Maty Wilke is getting her first taste of the Big Dance.

For South Dakota State: Brooklyn Meyer, the Summit League Player of the Year, is averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks as the Jackrabbits’ top player. In the league tournament, Paige Meyer got hot and averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game.