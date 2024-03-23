Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots the ball with UC Irvine Anteaters guard Pierre Crockrell II (3) jumping up to defend during the game between the Utah Utes and the UC Irvine Anteaters in the NIT first round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Iowa (19-14) at No. 2 seed Utah (20-14)

NIT second round

Tip: Sunday, 7 p.m. MDT.

Venue: Huntsman Center.

TV: ESPN2.

Livestream: Watch ESPN.

Radio: 700 AM.

Series: Utah leads, 1-0. The Utes won in the only previous meeting between the two schools, beating the Hawkeyes 92-88 during the semifinals of the 1964 Los Angeles Classic.

The trends

For Utah: The Runnin’ Utes (20-14) have won two of three in postseason play, going 1-1 in the Pac-12 tournament before beating UC Irvine in the NIT’s first round. With the win over the Anteaters, Utah is 15-2 at the Huntsman Center this season.

For Iowa: The Hawkeyes (19-14), who’ve made the NCAA Tournament seven times since 2014, are making their first appearance in the NIT since 2017. Iowa beat Kansas State in the NIT’s first round by shooting 48.3% from the floor and 47.8% from 3 (11 of 23).

Quotable

“It always starts with us, right? We’ve got to fine tune who we are and keep getting better,” said Utah coach Craig Smith. “I know it’s March 22 and we’ve been going at this thing for just short of six months, but you can always grow right and this team has proven when we really hone in on specific things we improve.”

“They’ve got a lot of guys who can score. They really move and share the ball,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Utah, per the Des Moines Register. “I’ve been impressed with how many different guys they have that make plays and can score.”

The stakes

For Utah: The Utes are making their first national postseason tournament appearance since 2018 and got off to a good start. As a No. 2 seed and with No. 1 seed Villanova already losing in their quarter of the bracket, Utah could potentially host as many as three games at the Huntsman Center. First things first, though — the Utes need to win Sunday.

For Iowa: The Hawkeyes, who’ve already dispatched a Big 12 program by beating the Wildcats in the opening round, are playing for the chance to host in the quarterfinals if they win. Iowa is 13-4 at home this season but 4-8 on the road.

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. | Abbie Parr

Players to watch

For Utah: Branden Carlson continued his outstanding play by putting up 21 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in the win over the Anteaters. Guards Gabe Madsen, Deivon Smith and Hunter Erickson (coming off the bench) have stepped up several times recently as well.

For Iowa: The Hawkeyes have four players who average double-figures in scoring, led by wing Payton Sandfort, who averages 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He also hits nearly three 3-pointers per game as the team’s top 3-point option. Sandfort shot 9 of 14 from the field and hit seven 3-pointers against Kansas State and finished with a double-double at 30 points and 12 rebounds.