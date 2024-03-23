Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball during the game between the Utah Utes and the UC Irvine Anteaters in the NIT first round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Utah basketball is embracing the unfamiliar.

It’s been six years since the Runnin’ Utes have played in a national postseason tournament, and now Utah has advanced to the second round of the NIT, where it will host Iowa on Sunday night (7 p.m. MDT, ESPN2) at the Huntsman Center.

The Utes (20-14), who beat UC Irvine in the NIT’s first round, aren’t well-versed with Iowa, either — the two schools have played just once before, way back in 1964.

Then again, after playing the past two and a half months in the Pac-12, coach Craig Smith and Utah have looked forward to facing opponents they aren’t as familiar with, and vice versa.

Smith said Iowa (19-14) isn’t like any team Utah faced during the Pac-12 season — “Maybe some similarities to Colorado in terms of just stylistic, but definitely different in terms of personnel,” he said — but the coach described the Hawkeyes as a mix between BYU and Bellarmine, two teams the Utes beat back in December.

“I would say it’s kind of a hybrid of those two teams, so we’re gonna have to be really on point. They’re an elite offensive team. They have five guys on the floor that can all score it at any given time,” Smith said.

“Depending on what you look at, they’re anywhere from 14 to 20th in the country in offensive efficiency. They’re top 10 in the country in tempo. They really push the ball up the floor at an elite level — made shots, missed shots, it does not matter.”

Smith, who coached at South Dakota for four seasons and then three years at Utah State before landing in Salt Lake City three years ago, does have some familiarity with the Hawkeyes and coach Fran McCaffery from his days in the Midwest.

Smith, when he was an assistant at Nebraska prior to landing at South Dakota, had to scout the Hawkeyes, then he faced them in the NIT’s first round back in 2017 while at South Dakota.

The Hawkeyes, who were the home team, won the game 87-75.

“It was a great game. They ended up winning it but it came down to the last two, three minutes. We gave ourselves every opportunity to win that game,” Smith said.

McCaffery has been Iowa’s coach since 2010 and has led the Hawkeyes to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and four NIT appearances, including this year.

“Great coach. Good guy. I don’t know him super, super well but yeah, I’ve always really respected his program in a great way. Model of consistency,” Smith said of McCaffery.

Runnin’ Utes on the air NIT second round Utah (20-14) vs. Iowa (19-14) Sunday, 7 p.m. MDT Huntsman Center TV: ESPN2. Livestream: Watch ESPN. Radio: 700 AM.





To win Sunday and advance to the NIT quarterfinals, the Utes will need to handle a highly effective Iowa offense that excels in transition and is among the nation’s best at protecting the ball — the Hawkeyes average 9.7 turnovers per game.

“We have to be elite with our communication, we have to be elite in transition defense and then our positioning on defense, which doesn’t get talked about nearly enough in the grand scheme of things. It gets talked about a lot to our team and behind the scenes, but our position defense against these guys has really, really got to be on point,” Smith said.

“And then I’ll throw a fourth (key) in there. We’ve got to be able to handle their defenses, whatever they throw at us. I mean, primarily they’re gonna play man, but they do some different things within their man with ball screen coverages and then with their presses and and in their zone, so (we’ve) just got to be able to play in attack mode no matter what they’re doing defensively.”

Among those challenges Utah will face Sunday is trying to contain 6-foot-7 Payton Sandfort, who is coming off a 30-point, 12-rebound game for Iowa in its NIT opening win over Kansas State.

Sandfort is the Hawkeyes’ top scorer and rebounder, averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Neutralizing someone like Sandfort on a team that had five players earn All-Big Ten honors will take a team effort, Smith said.

“It’s not just one guy. You got to really kind of have five guys that are guarding them and be on point because you have to really jump to the ball. We’re not always great with that,” Smith said.

“... It’s certainly far from a one-man team, but I mean, he’s been playing at a very high level all year but especially these last five games when you’re averaging, you know, over 24 points a game. That’s hard to do, and he’s super efficient doing it. It’s not like he’s just cranking a shot every time. He’s a very, very efficient scorer.”

If Utah beats Iowa, the Utes will host a third straight NIT game on either Tuesday or Wednesday, facing the winner of South Florida and VCU. The top seed in Utah’s portion of the bracket, Villanova, lost in the first round.

The Utes are 15-2 at home this season.

“We’re going to have to find a way to guard them, and they’re going to score some, that’s what they do. You don’t get those numbers by accident,” Smith said. “So we’re gonna have to really be on point with our communication and really understanding personnel.”