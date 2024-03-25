Baseball

Ryder Harrison, Snow Canyon (Sr.)

Snow Canyon went 3-1 to finish first in its own Bucks Ace Invitational last weekend, and Ryder Harrison played a huge role in that success.

The senior outfield went 10 for 17 with two doubles, two triples in nine RBIs to lead the Warriors to wins over woods Cross, Salem Hills and Lone Peak.

“Ryder just continues to get it done with his bat and his defense, he’s a hard worker and great kid and it’s all paying off for him this season,” said Snow Canyon coach Reed Secrist.

For the season, Harrison is batting .432 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 RBIs.

The weekend tournament concluded the preseason for Snow Canyon, as Harrison and his teammates will now turn their attention to trying to win the Region 9 championship.

Softball

Blakelee Christiansen, Enterprise (Sr.)

Blakelee Christiansen’s been in the circle for five of Enterprise’s nine wins this year as the defending 2A champs are enjoying a perfect 9-0 start to the season.

Christiansen has struck out 29 batters in her five wins, including nine in a five-inning 23-0 win over Millard last week.

“Blakelee knows what it takes to be a good leader and pitcher. She puts in many hours on her own to work on her pitching. Because of her dedication and hard work, we have been very successful as a team. As a senior, she is a great leader and example to her teammates,” said Enterprise coach Katye Jones.

Last year’s Deseret News 2A Player of the Year is a big threat in the batters box too, as she’s recorded four doubles, a triple and three home runs along with 18 RBIs.

Boys Soccer

Ben Wright, Farmington (Sr.)

Two weeks into the season, Farmington is one of only two undefeated teams left in 6A, and the Ben Wright’s clinical finishing in front of goal was been a key to that early success.

Wright has scored in three straight games, including in last week’s 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Pleasant Grove.

“This season Ben has been huge for us. He is currently leading us in goal scoring. What is more impressive about Ben than the stat line is that he is one of the hardest working players I have and doesn’t give himself any excuses, always looking to improve and help his teammates. He is an awesome example of the ‘team first’ mentality and just wants do anything possible to help us be successful,” said Farmington coach Aaron Soelberg.

Wright has notched three goals so far this season as Farmington has earned wins over Herriman, Mountain Ridge, Skyridge and Pleasant Grove. Last year as a junior he scored two goals.

Boys Track

Dominic Overby, West Jordan (Sr.)

Dominic Overby’s first meet of the season was a smashing success.

The West Jordan Sprinter finished first in the 100 and 400 meters at the Skyhawk Invite at Invitational on March 15 in addition to winning the long jump at the meet.

His time in the 100 (10.78) and 400 (48.31) are the best marks in the state three weeks into the season, while his long jump distance of 21′10.50 ranks fourth.

“Dom has been working hard the last three years to be where he is today. He really dedicated himself to the indoor season and proved to be one of the best athletes in the state. He never misses a workout and is always pushing his teammates to give it their all. He has big goals to end his high school career and I am excited to see what he is able to accomplish,” said West Jordan coach Taylor Hatch.

A year ago at the 6A state meet Overby finished second in the long jump and fourth in the 400 meters. Whenever he steps on the track this spring, he’ll be one of the feature athletes to watch in 5A.

Girls Track

Lily Alder, Timpview (So.)

Lily Alder has enjoyed a dominant start to the track season, and it’s crazy to think she’s only a sophomore.

Alder won both the 800 and 1,600 meters at the Pine View Invitational last weekend, and then the week prior won the 3,200 meters in a meet at Lone Peak High School. Her times in all three events is the best in Utah this spring season.

“Lily is a hard worker and a great competitor who loves her team and loves the sport,” said coach Jaimie Ribera.

Alder’s time of 4:47.15 in the 1,600 meters is the third-best time in state history, while her time of 2:09.21 in the 800 meters ranks third all-time.

Alder finished third in the 5A state cross country meet last fall behind Timpview teammate Jane Hedengren and Olympus’ Adria Favero.

Boys volleyball

Spencer Maruji, Riverton (Sr.)

Riverton posted a 6-0 record at the Red Rock Classic last week to improve to 15-1 on the season, and a big part of that first-year success has been libero Spencer Maruji.

For the season, the senior Maruji is averaging 7.3 digs and 3.0 assists per set. His service accuracy is 92% and his passing accuracy is 2.4.

“Spencer is a steady, hard-working athlete who helps make all of our success possible. He is a consistent server, passer, defender and setter. You can always count on Spencer being where he needs to be. We are so thankful to have Spencer on our team,” said Riverton coach Elaine Gibson.

Boys lacrosse

Dallas Mattena, Judge Memorial (So.)

Judge Memorial’s top face-off player Dallas Mattena missed his team’s first two games this season, and the team only won 36% and 17% of its face offs as it used seven different players. With Mattena back in the line-up against Alta and Highland last week he won 68% and 74% of the face-offs which played a key role in two wins.

His presence was felt on more than just face offs though.

“Dallas isn’t just a FOGO, he is great at leading the break from the X, picks up tough ground balls, gets the ball back when he does a lose a face off, plays great D-Middie when caught in the defensive end, and can even grab a pole when needed for close D,” said Judge coach Jeff Brzoska. “Being able to win those face offs and putting possessions in our offense’s hands was everything for us this week. It not only let our defense get some rest, but gave our offense a chance to shine more than they could in our first two games.”

Mattena, who combined for 18 ground balls in those two victories, has quickly established himself as the workhorse for Judge (3-1) earlier this season.

Girls lacrosse

Makenzie Mickelsen, Bear River (Sr.)

Makenzie Mickelsen was been one of the catalysts to Bear River’s perfect 4-0 start to the season.

A Deseret News first team all-stater from a year ago, Mickelsen has recorded 26 goals, seven assists and 12 ground balls already this year for the Bears, who have wins over Bonneville, Syracuse, Wasatch and Lehi.

“Makenzie is an absolute beast on the field, but the kindest person you will ever know. Makenzie has been a varsity starter for four years, voted team captain for two years, and has been an intricate part of Bear River’s state title runs,” said Bear River coach Jeremy Webb. “Coming into the season watching her growth as a player over the last couple of seasons I knew Makenzie would have a breakout year for Bear River. Makenzie is one of the most athletically gifted athletes I have ever coached and is more than capable of making things happen for herself, but what makes her special is the way she gets the rest of her team involved in the game as well as always building everyone up. Makenzie is truly the ultimate teammate.”

A year ago Mickelsen recorded 42 goals and 86 ground balls to go along with her 77.4% on draw control. She’s well on her way to shattering that goal total this season.

Boys tennis

Owen Hopkin, Brighton (Sr.)

Last year’s 5A second singles state champ has picked up right where he left off.

Owen Hopkin went 3-0 last week, with one win coming at first singles (top player was out of town) and two wins at second singles.

“Owen has great sportsmanship and keeps his cool on the court. He is a true champion,” said Brighton coach Natalie Meyer.

Earlier in the week he earned a at No. 1 singles against Farmington’s top player in three sets. Later in the week he prevailed at No. 2 singles with victories over Bingham and Rowland Hall.

Last season he posted a 17-1 record in helping Brighton capture the 5A state championship, and he’ll be one of the key players throughout this season as the Bengals look to repeat.

Girls golf

Brielle Jolley, Richfield (Sr.)

Brielle Jolley opened the Region 12 golf season last week with a strong outing at Canyon Hills Golf Course as she shot an 81 to claim medalist honors.

Jolley is no stronger to success on the course, as she placed sixth at the 3A state tournament last season as a junior and then placed in the top 16 in her first two years as well.

The three-sport athlete was also the setter on Richfield’s volleyball team last fall, and then was the starting point guard on the school’s state championship basketball team.

“Brielle has a terrific work ethic and great focus on the details. This has been the foundation for her three-sport success. As a senior golfer, I really value her contributions and leadership to our team. Brielle consistently has positive, and uplifting, things to say to her teammates in a game that can be less than uplifting a large portion of the time,” said Richfield coach Troy Jones.