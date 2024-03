Judge Memorial's JJ Apathjang was voted the Deseret News boys basketball 3A Player of the Year.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

3A Player of Year

JJ Apathjang, Judge Memorial, 6-4, G, Jr.

Led state champs with 20.48 ppg, 9.12 rpg, 4.84 apg, 1.92 spg and 60 3-pointers.

1 of 19 JJ Apathjang, Judge Memorial | Provided by Judge Memorial 2 of 19 Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit | Provided by South Summit 3 of 19 Reggie Frischknecht, Manti | Provided by Manti 4 of 19 Stockton Marriott, Ogden | Provided by Ogden 5 of 19 Aaydan Saucedo, Judge Memorial | Provided by Judge Memorial 6 of 19 Gage McKee, South Summit | Provided by South Summit 7 of 19 Luke Justice, Emery | Dave Justice 8 of 19 Miles Barnett, Richfield | Provided by Richfield 9 of 19 Bracken Lassche, South Summit | pure light photography 10 of 19 Austin Park, Juab | KAMI SMITH 11 of 19 Cai Henderson, Delta | Provided by Delta 12 of 19 Wade Stilson, Emery | Dave Justice 13 of 19 Mana Winitana, American Heritage | Provided by American Heritage 14 of 19 Bracken Saunders, Morgan 15 of 19 Brady Perry, American Heritage | Provided by American Heritage 16 of 19 Felps Sanders, Canyon View | Provided by Canyon View 17 of 19 Nyiol Hauet, Ogden | Provided by Ogden 18 of 19 Colbyn Draper, Summit Academy | Fonda Film and Photo 19 of 19 Wayke Olsen, Union | Provided by Union

3A First Team

Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit, 6-5, F, Jr. — 21.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2 spg, 1.5 bpg.

Reggie Frischknecht, Manti, 6-4, F, Sr. — 16.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 20 double-doubles.

Stockton Marriott, Ogden, 6-0, PG, Sr. — 17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

Aaydan Saucedo, Judge Memorial, 6-0, G, Sr. — 17.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.7 spg, 100 3s.

Gage McKee, South Summit, 6-6, P, Sr. — 14.3 ppg, 14.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.8 bpg.

Luke Justice, Emery, 6-1, PG, Sr. — 17.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.2 spg.

3A Second Team

Miles Barnett, Richfield, 6-0, G, Sr. — 12.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.3 spg.

Bracken Lassche, South Summit, 6-4, G, Sr. — 10.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

Austin Park, Juab, 6-2, PG, Jr. — 16.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.6 spg.

Cai Henderson, Delta, 6-3, G, Sr. — 22.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.8 spg.

Wade Stilson, Emery, 6-5, G, Sr. — 9.3 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 4.6 apg, 3.4 spg, 2.2 bpg.

Mana Winitana, American Heritage, 6-1, PG, Fr. — 15.0 ppg, 7.8 apg, 6.5 rpg, 2.3 spg.

3A Third Team

Bracken Saunders, Morgan, 6-3, G, So. — 17.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 41 3s.

Brady Peery, American Heritage, 6-3, F, Jr. — 17.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg.

Felps Sanders, Canyon View, 6-2, F, Jr. — 18.0 ppg, 27 3s.

Niyol Hauet, Ogden, 6-3, G, Sr. — 12.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 apg.

Colbyn Draper, Summit Academy, 6-3, G, Sr. — 18.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.3 spg.

Wayke Olsen, Union, 6-0, G, Jr. — 16.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.0 apg.

3A Honorable Mention

Niwhai Winitana, American Heritage, 6-3, SG, Sr.

Jorgen Southwick, Richfield, 6-4, G, So.

Gage Yardley, Richfield, 6-3, G, Jr.

Longar Alor, Judge Memorial, 6-6, F, Jr.

Carson Miles, Canyon View, 6-4, F, Sr.

Austin Thomas, Manti, 6-5, F, Sr.

Zack Tuttle, Emery, 6-3, G, Sr.

Aymen Ismail, Judge Memorial, 6-3, G, So.

Lance Green, Summit Academy, 6-8, F, Sr.

Jake East, Ben Lomond, 6-4, PF, Sr.

Jace Farrow, Canyon View, 6-0, G, Sr.

Kolton Asay, Morgan, 6-3, G, Jr.

Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Aaydan Saucedo, Judge Memorial.

JJ Apathjang, Judge Memorial.

Bracken Lassche, South Summit.

Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit.

Miles Barnett, Richfield.

Gage McKee, South Summit.

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.