The Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The Utah Jazz lost, 118-111, to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Devin Vassell scored a game-high 30 points, on 12-of-20 shooting overall, 4-of-8 from 3-point land, to go with six assists and three rebounds.

Worst performance: It’s probably unfair to say that any one person was the worst player on the court on Wednesday. Most of the Jazz players were just OK, with no one person standing out as the being the worst offender. That’s actually a great summation of this Jazz season — they were just OK.

43: This was a sloppy game as far as care for the ball is concerned. The Spurs (21) and Jazz (22) combined for 43 turnovers, a feat that neither coach will be happy about.

48.5%: Another day, another Jazz opponent having a great shooting game. The Spurs shot 48.5% (16-of-33) from 3-point range.

23: The Spurs outpaced the Jazz in transition, scoring 23 fast-break points to the Jazz’s 13.

Best of the best: Victor Wembanyama’s six blocks (which all looked effortless) were the best part of the game.