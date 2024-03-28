From left, Brighton’s Nash Matheson, Highland’s George Mcconkie and Brighton’s Shawn Dudley fight for posession of the ball during a high school boys basketball game at Highland High School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior boys all-star games will take place this Friday at Olympus High School with a doubleheader of games featuring many fo the top players in the state.

The 3A vs. 4A all-stars game tips off at 6 p.m. and the 5A vs. 6A game starts at 8 p.m. There is No. 2A vs. 1A game this season as not enough 2A players could participate because of spring break.

The cost is $5 per person, and the UHSBCA encourages all family and friends to attend.

Last year in the 6A-5A game, the 6A All-Stars prevailed 158-157 in overtime, while the 4A All-stars rolled past the 3A All-Stars 148-129.

Class 6A

Zach Fisher, Davis

Paul Beattie, Farmington

Hunter Hansen, Fremont

KJ Miller, Layton

Mekhi Martin, Layton

David Katoa, Layton

Hunter Schenck, Weber

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon

Ike Palmer, Herriman

Tiger Cuff, American Fork

Cooper Lewis, Lehi

Grayson Brousseau, Lehi

Class 5A

Colton Blackham, West Jordan

Carson Smith, Bountiful

Jaxon Johnson, Alta

Ace Reiser, Alta

Carter Doleac, Alta

George McConkie, Highland

Dutch DowDell, Olympus

Jordan Barnes, Olympus

Reef Smylie, Olympus

Chase DeGraffenreid, Skyline

Nash Matheson, Brighton

Class 4A

Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon

Kyle Lemke, Dixie

Carson, Cox, Ridgeline

Jared Anderson, Green Canyon

Jordan Roberts, Dixie

Jordan Childs, Logan

Chris Cox, Cottonwood

Nash Schroeder, Pine View

Sean Felts, Crimson Cliffs

Eli Allred, Desert Hills

Spencer Marriott, Ogden

Class 3A

Gage McKee, South Summit

Bracken Lassche, South Summit

Miles Barnett, Richfield

Luke Justice, Emery

Zach Tuttle, Emery

Cai Henderson, Delta

Carson Miles, Canyon View

Niwhai Winitana, American Heritage

Jessen Barton, Manti

Colbyn Draper, Summit Academy

UBSBCA Awards

George Sluga championship coaches of the year

6A — Quincy Lewis, Lehi

5A — Matt Barnes, Olympus

4A — Casey Stanley, Layton Christian

3A — Sanjin Kolovrat, Judge Memorial

2A — Bud Randall, Enterprise

1A — Clint Barney, Panguitch

Jim Yerkovich coaches of the year

6A — Doug Meacham, Herriman

5A — Chris Jones, Highland

4A — Marc Miller, Cottonwood

3A — Norman Hayter, South Summit

2A — Aaron Preece, North Summit

1A — Rich Rose, Milford