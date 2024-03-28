The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior boys all-star games will take place this Friday at Olympus High School with a doubleheader of games featuring many fo the top players in the state.
The 3A vs. 4A all-stars game tips off at 6 p.m. and the 5A vs. 6A game starts at 8 p.m. There is No. 2A vs. 1A game this season as not enough 2A players could participate because of spring break.
The cost is $5 per person, and the UHSBCA encourages all family and friends to attend.
Last year in the 6A-5A game, the 6A All-Stars prevailed 158-157 in overtime, while the 4A All-stars rolled past the 3A All-Stars 148-129.
Class 6A
Zach Fisher, Davis
Paul Beattie, Farmington
Hunter Hansen, Fremont
KJ Miller, Layton
Mekhi Martin, Layton
David Katoa, Layton
Hunter Schenck, Weber
Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon
Ike Palmer, Herriman
Tiger Cuff, American Fork
Cooper Lewis, Lehi
Grayson Brousseau, Lehi
Class 5A
Colton Blackham, West Jordan
Carson Smith, Bountiful
Jaxon Johnson, Alta
Ace Reiser, Alta
Carter Doleac, Alta
George McConkie, Highland
Dutch DowDell, Olympus
Jordan Barnes, Olympus
Reef Smylie, Olympus
Chase DeGraffenreid, Skyline
Nash Matheson, Brighton
Class 4A
Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon
Kyle Lemke, Dixie
Carson, Cox, Ridgeline
Jared Anderson, Green Canyon
Jordan Roberts, Dixie
Jordan Childs, Logan
Chris Cox, Cottonwood
Nash Schroeder, Pine View
Sean Felts, Crimson Cliffs
Eli Allred, Desert Hills
Spencer Marriott, Ogden
Class 3A
Gage McKee, South Summit
Bracken Lassche, South Summit
Miles Barnett, Richfield
Luke Justice, Emery
Zach Tuttle, Emery
Cai Henderson, Delta
Carson Miles, Canyon View
Niwhai Winitana, American Heritage
Jessen Barton, Manti
Colbyn Draper, Summit Academy
UBSBCA Awards
George Sluga championship coaches of the year
6A — Quincy Lewis, Lehi
5A — Matt Barnes, Olympus
4A — Casey Stanley, Layton Christian
3A — Sanjin Kolovrat, Judge Memorial
2A — Bud Randall, Enterprise
1A — Clint Barney, Panguitch
Jim Yerkovich coaches of the year
6A — Doug Meacham, Herriman
5A — Chris Jones, Highland
4A — Marc Miller, Cottonwood
3A — Norman Hayter, South Summit
2A — Aaron Preece, North Summit
1A — Rich Rose, Milford