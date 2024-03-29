Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6.

Corner Canyon proved to be no match for Brighton, with Brighton coming away with a somewhat comfortable 13-6 victory as they get ready for region play.

“Brighton has a really great team. We came out, stuck to our gameplan, and stuck to what we do best, and it was a really great team win for us,” said Brighton head coach Christopher O’Donnell.

Brighton was led by senior Donovan Wismer, who tallied six goals in the team’s victory. Also contributing to the victory was Grayson Harris, who scored twice as well, as Gabe Carrera and Andrew Salinas, who scored three and two times a piece respectively.

In the losing effort, Corner Canyon was led by Kisen Muramoto, who was the leading scoring for his team with three goals on the night. Also contributing for Corner Canyon was Braden Larsen, Rhett King and Michael Wheatley, who each scored one goal apiece.

1 of 18 Brighton’s Luke Reece looks to pass as Corner Canyon’s Rhett King guards him during a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 18 Brighton’s Maddox Gamonal runs and cradles the ball during a boys varsity lacrosse game against Corner Canyon at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 18 Corner Canyon goalkeeper Mitchell Phippen successfully blocks a shot on goal during a boys varsity lacrosse game against Brighton at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 18 Brighton’s Grayson Harris lands on Corner Canyon’s Kampton Dutton during a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 18 Brighton’s Thomas Hansen guards Corner Canyon’s Braden Larson during a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 18 Brighton’s Andrew Salinas cradles the ball as Corner Canyon’s Ashton Free guards him during a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 18 Brighton’s Gabe Carrera tries to recover the ball during a boys varsity lacrosse game against Corner Canyon at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 18 Brighton plays Corner Canyon in a boys varsity lacrosse game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, March 29, 2024. Brighton won 13-6. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon was able to hang with Brighton through the first quarter, with the team knotted at 2. Eventually, however, Brighton was able to find their stride, scoring three unanswered goals before half, allowing for some much-needed breathing room heading into the break.

For Brighton, they knew that if they just stuck to their game plan and played their style of game, they would be able to grab the victory.

“We just went back into the locker and reiterated the points that we had been going over the last couple of days. We reminded the guys of what we want to do and how we want to attack their defense. We just stuck with what was working and the shots finally started to fall for us in the second half, which always helps too,” said O’Donnell.

Brighton held a 5-3 advantage to start the second half. They picked up right where they left off before the break, getting goals from Wismer and Carrera just minutes apart to balloon their lead even more to 7-3.

While Corner Canyon was able to put up a valiant effort and score some goals of their own, the consistency of Brighton’s offense never truly gave Corner Canyon the opportunity to get back in the game.

O’Donnell knows that if they want to achieve their goal of winning their region this year, his team will need to bring the energy every single night.

“We need to bring that energy every night. I thought our sideline was incredible. I know there’s some games that aren’t as big as this, but we have to bring that energy every night as we start region play. It’s one of our main goals to take region again and we are going to have to bring the energy every night to do that.”

With region play right around the corner, this was the perfect test for Brighton in order to see where they’re at and see how they compare to other top teams in the area.

“A game like this is huge for us when it comes to preparing for region. Brighton have won multiple championships, and to go beat a team like that in a classification above us is a good tone setter as we get ready for similarly big games in the second half of our season,” added O’Donnell.

With the win, Brighton continues their stellar season so far, remaining undefeated and improving their record to 8-0. In the losing effort, Corner Canyon dropped their first game of the season and now moves to 4-1.