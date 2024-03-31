The Utah Jazz lost, 127-106, to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Harrison Barnes (24), Keegan Murray (25) and De’Aaron Fox (24) combined for 73 points for the Kings.

Worst performance: Johnny Juzang played 21 points off the bench and went just 1-of-7 overall, all from the 3-point line.

39-25: The Jazz went into halftime trailing by just four points, but the Kings turned in a 39-25 third quarter and eventually led by many as 25 points en route to a win.

22: Brice Sensabaugh scored a career-best 22 points, including shooting 5-of-10 from 3-point distance and also added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

50%: The Kings shot 50% (20-of-40) from 3-point range on Sunday night.

Rookies: The Jazz’s three rookies — Sensabaugh, Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks — started the game and all had good scoring nights, combining for 58 points.

Best of the best: Harrison Barnes scored 16 of his 24 points in the third quarter, boosting the Kings during the run that extended the lead enough to put the Jazz out of reach.

Worst of the worst: During that third-quarter Sacramento run, Walker Kessler, George and Collin Sexton — three of the Jazz’s starters for the night — combined for just seven points.