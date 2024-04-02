Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Caris LeVert (3) defend Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) on the shot during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The Utah Jazz lost 129-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

1 of 4 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) guards Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 2 of 4 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) sits on the ground after falling down as play continues during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 3 of 4 Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) swats down the ball shot by Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 4 of 4 Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Caris LeVert (3) defend Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) on the shot during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Best performance: Caris LeVert led the Cavaliers, who were playing without Donovan Mitchell, and finished with a game-high 26 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.

Worst performance: Keyonte George went 2-of-11 overall from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range against the Cavaliers for a team-worst minus-19 in overall plus-minus.

20: The Jazz committed 20 turnovers, which the Cavaliers converted into 26 points.

22 & 18: Rookie Brice Sensabaugh followed up a career-best 22 points on Sunday in Sacramento with another 22-point game on Tuesday, this time going 8-of-14 overall and 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Taylor Hendricks also followed up his season-best 18 points in Sacramento with another 18-point outing on Tuesday.

3PT%: Both teams shot the ball well from beyond the arc. Cleveland finished 16-of-39 (41%) from deep and the Jazz went 16-of-37 (43.2%).

Best of the best: Jarrett Allen (13) and Evan Mobley (10) combined for 23 points in the first quarter to give the Cavaliers a quick jump on the Jazz.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz were outscored 40-25 in the first quarter and committed seven of their 20 turnovers during the frame.