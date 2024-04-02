The Utah Jazz lost 129-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.
Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:
Best performance: Caris LeVert led the Cavaliers, who were playing without Donovan Mitchell, and finished with a game-high 26 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.
Worst performance: Keyonte George went 2-of-11 overall from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range against the Cavaliers for a team-worst minus-19 in overall plus-minus.
20: The Jazz committed 20 turnovers, which the Cavaliers converted into 26 points.
22 & 18: Rookie Brice Sensabaugh followed up a career-best 22 points on Sunday in Sacramento with another 22-point game on Tuesday, this time going 8-of-14 overall and 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Taylor Hendricks also followed up his season-best 18 points in Sacramento with another 18-point outing on Tuesday.
3PT%: Both teams shot the ball well from beyond the arc. Cleveland finished 16-of-39 (41%) from deep and the Jazz went 16-of-37 (43.2%).
Best of the best: Jarrett Allen (13) and Evan Mobley (10) combined for 23 points in the first quarter to give the Cavaliers a quick jump on the Jazz.
Worst of the worst: The Jazz were outscored 40-25 in the first quarter and committed seven of their 20 turnovers during the frame.