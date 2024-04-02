It’s a new era for women’s hoops in Logan.

Utah State has hired Wesley Brooks as its new head women’s basketball coach, with the school officially introducing him at a Tuesday press conference.

“I’m looking forward to establishing a program that everybody here can be proud of,” Brooks said at the press conference. “My ethos as your head coach will be guided by my faith, family and doing what’s best for Utah State University and our players. You can expect us to play hard. You can expect us to play fast. You can expect us to play smart and to play together. Our players will be engaged in the community and will understand the importance of being role models for the next generation of athletes.”

Brooks spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Ohio State, where the Buckeyes went 79-21 during his stay in Columbus. The Richmond, Virginia, native has also been on coaching staffs at Michigan, Utah, North Texas, Texas Southern and Robert Morris, while also serving as both a graduate assistant and team manager at his alma mater of West Virginia.

The Aggies compiled a 24-90 record the past four seasons under Kayla Ard and will now look for a major improvement with Brooks at the helm.

“Every day, the staff and I will look to empower, compete and conquer,” he said. “We empower by building up the skills of our student-athletes so that they can go out and conquer on and off the court. Despite the changing landscape of college athletics, I still believe in preparing student-athletes for four years so that they can be successful for the next 40 years of their life.”